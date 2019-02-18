Edition:
Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California

Soldiers from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force participate in a beach invasion drill at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A soldier from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force plays the part of a wounded patient in a triage tent during casualty evacuation drills with the U.S. Navy and Marines at Camp Pendleton, California, January 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force conduct a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A solder from the Japan Ground Self- Defense Force (JGSDF) takes part in a casualty evacuation drill during Exercise Iron Fist, a joint training exercise between U.S. Marines from the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and the JGSDF at Camp Pendleton, California, January 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A soldier from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force goes over a map before the start of a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off during Exercise Iron Fist, a joint training exercise between U.S. Marines and the Japan Ground Self- Defense Force as they conduct casualty evacuation drills at Camp Pendleton, California, January 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A soldier from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force takes part in a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

After launching from the USS Somerset a Amphibious Assault Vehicle from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force motors to the beach during an invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force stands next to one of their new Amphibious Assault Vehicles during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force gear-up as they prepare to to conduct live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A soldier from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force takes part in a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force uses their new Amphibious Assault Vehicles during a beach invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force listen to instructions before the start of a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force takes up position during a beach invasion drill at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force takes part in a beach invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force uses their new Amphibious Assault Vehicles during a beach invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Marine Colonel Bannon (C) and soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force talk on base at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force participates in a beach invasion drill at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Soldiers from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force place a Japanese flag next to an American flag before an official gathering at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force look out over Camp Pendleton before the start of a live fire exercise at last the U.S. Marine base in, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

