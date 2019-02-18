Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California
Soldiers from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force participate in a beach invasion drill at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A soldier from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force plays the part of a wounded patient in a triage tent during casualty evacuation drills with the U.S. Navy and Marines at Camp Pendleton, California, January 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force conduct a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A solder from the Japan Ground Self- Defense Force (JGSDF) takes part in a casualty evacuation drill during Exercise Iron Fist, a joint training exercise between U.S. Marines from the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and the JGSDF at Camp...more
A soldier from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force goes over a map before the start of a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off during Exercise Iron Fist, a joint training exercise between U.S. Marines and the Japan Ground Self- Defense Force as they conduct casualty evacuation drills at Camp Pendleton, California, January 22....more
A soldier from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force takes part in a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
After launching from the USS Somerset a Amphibious Assault Vehicle from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force motors to the beach during an invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force stands next to one of their new Amphibious Assault Vehicles during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force gear-up as they prepare to to conduct live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A soldier from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force takes part in a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force uses their new Amphibious Assault Vehicles during a beach invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force listen to instructions before the start of a live fire exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force takes up position during a beach invasion drill at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force takes part in a beach invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force uses their new Amphibious Assault Vehicles during a beach invasion exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Marine Colonel Bannon (C) and soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force talk on base at Camp Pendleton, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force participates in a beach invasion drill at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force place a Japanese flag next to an American flag before an official gathering at Camp Pendleton, California, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force look out over Camp Pendleton before the start of a live fire exercise at last the U.S. Marine base in, California, January 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
German town breaks record for most Smurfs
A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'
Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and opium poppy growers.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
German town breaks record for most Smurfs
A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.
Week in sports
Some of our top sports from the past week.
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.