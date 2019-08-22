Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan August 22, 2019. Japan's Self Defense Forces (JSDF)...more
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires. Over 2,400 JSDF personnel, 80 tanks and 20 aircraft participated in a variety of live fire and combat drills. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Forces fire a FH70 155mm howitzer. Thousands of people gathered to watch the event, which has been held since 1961, and many were impressed by the demonstration. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers rappel from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Last year, Japan's government approved a record defense budget that has expanded by almost 12 percent over seven years. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Type 90 tank fires. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors are seen during the annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A soldier fires a Type 01 LMAT, man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Type19 155 mm self-propelled howitzer takes part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Soldiers ride onboard a Type19 155 mm self-propelled howitzer. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An AH-1 Cobra helicopter takes part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Soldiers ride on board a Type 96 Armored Personnel Carrier. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An amphibious assault vehicles AAV7. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
