Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan August 22, 2019. Japan's Self Defense Forces (JSDF)...more

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan August 22, 2019. Japan's Self Defense Forces (JSDF) demonstrated their firepower at the foot of Mount Fuji during their annual summer military exercise. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close