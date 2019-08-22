Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 22, 2019 | 4:00pm EDT

Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan August 22, 2019. Japan's Self Defense Forces (JSDF) demonstrated their firepower at the foot of Mount Fuji during their annual summer military exercise. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan August 22, 2019. Japan's Self Defense Forces (JSDF)...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan August 22, 2019. Japan's Self Defense Forces (JSDF) demonstrated their firepower at the foot of Mount Fuji during their annual summer military exercise. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 15
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires. Over 2,400 JSDF personnel, 80 tanks and 20 aircraft participated in a variety of live fire and combat drills. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires. Over 2,400 JSDF personnel, 80 tanks and 20 aircraft participated in a variety of live fire and combat drills. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires. Over 2,400 JSDF personnel, 80 tanks and 20 aircraft participated in a variety of live fire and combat drills. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 15
Forces fire a FH70 155mm howitzer. Thousands of people gathered to watch the event, which has been held since 1961, and many were impressed by the demonstration. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Forces fire a FH70 155mm howitzer. Thousands of people gathered to watch the event, which has been held since 1961, and many were impressed by the demonstration. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Forces fire a FH70 155mm howitzer. Thousands of people gathered to watch the event, which has been held since 1961, and many were impressed by the demonstration. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 15
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers rappel from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Last year, Japan's government approved a record defense budget that has expanded by almost 12 percent over seven years. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers rappel from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Last year, Japan's government approved a record defense budget that has expanded by almost 12 percent over seven years. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers rappel from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Last year, Japan's government approved a record defense budget that has expanded by almost 12 percent over seven years. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 15
A Type 90 tank fires. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Type 90 tank fires. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A Type 90 tank fires. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 15
Visitors are seen during the annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors are seen during the annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Visitors are seen during the annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 15
A soldier fires a Type 01 LMAT, man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A soldier fires a Type 01 LMAT, man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A soldier fires a Type 01 LMAT, man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 15
A Type19 155 mm self-propelled howitzer takes part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Type19 155 mm self-propelled howitzer takes part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A Type19 155 mm self-propelled howitzer takes part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 15
Soldiers ride onboard a Type19 155 mm self-propelled howitzer. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Soldiers ride onboard a Type19 155 mm self-propelled howitzer. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Soldiers ride onboard a Type19 155 mm self-propelled howitzer. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 15
A Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle fires. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 15
An AH-1 Cobra helicopter takes part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An AH-1 Cobra helicopter takes part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An AH-1 Cobra helicopter takes part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 15
A Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A Type 16 Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 15
Soldiers ride on board a Type 96 Armored Personnel Carrier. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Soldiers ride on board a Type 96 Armored Personnel Carrier. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Soldiers ride on board a Type 96 Armored Personnel Carrier. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 15
An amphibious assault vehicles AAV7. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An amphibious assault vehicles AAV7. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An amphibious assault vehicles AAV7. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 15
Tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Next Slideshows

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

3:40pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12:30pm EDT
Astronauts train for new Starliner spacecraft

Astronauts train for new Starliner spacecraft

A crew of veteran U.S. astronauts and aviators are training for a manned mission to the International Space Station aboard Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft,...

12:20pm EDT
Postcards from Greenland

Postcards from Greenland

President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister...

7:50am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with Muslim, Druze and Christian members.

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Astronauts train for new Starliner spacecraft

Astronauts train for new Starliner spacecraft

A crew of veteran U.S. astronauts and aviators are training for a manned mission to the International Space Station aboard Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft, which could also be used to take tourists into space on future missions.

Postcards from Greenland

Postcards from Greenland

President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the idea "absurd."

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks

Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks

Thousands of Hong Kong residents held a sometimes scrappy anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Eleven weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that has enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails for the United Nations summit in New York, crossing the Atlantic on board a racing yacht fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines that produce electricity on board, with the aim of making the journey zero-carbon.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast