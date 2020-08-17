Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio after it broke apart, at the Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 16. The Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean...more
The Japanese bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio as it begins to break apart in a satellite image, August 15. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, is pictured at the Riviere des Creoles, August 13. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A volunteer cleans oil spilled from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 12. REUTERS/Stephane Antoine
A researcher holds a Bojer's skink lizard, a species endemic to Mauritius, recovered from a protected nature reserve on an island in the region of the oil spill, August 13. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. French Army command/via REUTERS
A starfish is seen in the Indian Ocean water near the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 12. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
The MV Wakashio in a satellite image, August 12. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A dead eel is seen floating following an oil leakage from the MV Wakashio on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Spilled oil from the MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Volunteers clean leaked oil from the MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice
The MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. French Army command/via REUTERS
Barrels of leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio are seen at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice
A drone image shows fishermen on a boat as they volunteer near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A bucket with leaked oil is seen at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio and its oil spill after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, August 7, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A drone image shows materials prepared by volunteers to handle leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Riviere des Creoles, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
