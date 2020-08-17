Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 17, 2020 | 8:58am EDT

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio after it broke apart, at the Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 16. The Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken apart. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio after it broke apart, at the Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 16. The Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio after it broke apart, at the Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 16. The Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken apart. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Close
1 / 19
The Japanese bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio as it begins to break apart in a satellite image, August 15. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

The Japanese bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio as it begins to break apart in a satellite image, August 15. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
The Japanese bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio as it begins to break apart in a satellite image, August 15. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 19
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, is pictured at the Riviere des Creoles, August 13. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, is pictured at the Riviere des Creoles, August 13. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, is pictured at the Riviere des Creoles, August 13. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Close
3 / 19
A volunteer cleans oil spilled from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 12. REUTERS/Stephane Antoine

A volunteer cleans oil spilled from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 12. REUTERS/Stephane Antoine

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
A volunteer cleans oil spilled from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 12. REUTERS/Stephane Antoine
Close
4 / 19
A researcher holds a Bojer's skink lizard, a species endemic to Mauritius, recovered from a protected nature reserve on an island in the region of the oil spill, August 13. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

A researcher holds a Bojer's skink lizard, a species endemic to Mauritius, recovered from a protected nature reserve on an island in the region of the oil spill, August 13. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A researcher holds a Bojer's skink lizard, a species endemic to Mauritius, recovered from a protected nature reserve on an island in the region of the oil spill, August 13. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Close
5 / 19
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. French Army command/via REUTERS

The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. French Army command/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
The bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. French Army command/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 19
A starfish is seen in the Indian Ocean water near the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 12. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

A starfish is seen in the Indian Ocean water near the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 12. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
A starfish is seen in the Indian Ocean water near the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 12. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Close
7 / 19
The MV Wakashio in a satellite image, August 12. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

The MV Wakashio in a satellite image, August 12. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
The MV Wakashio in a satellite image, August 12. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 19
A dead eel is seen floating following an oil leakage from the MV Wakashio on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

A dead eel is seen floating following an oil leakage from the MV Wakashio on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A dead eel is seen floating following an oil leakage from the MV Wakashio on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Close
9 / 19
Spilled oil from the MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice

Spilled oil from the MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Spilled oil from the MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice
Close
10 / 19
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Close
11 / 19
Volunteers clean leaked oil from the MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice

Volunteers clean leaked oil from the MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Volunteers clean leaked oil from the MV Wakashio at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice
Close
12 / 19
The MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. French Army command/via REUTERS

The MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. French Army command/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
The MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. French Army command/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 19
Barrels of leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio are seen at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice

Barrels of leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio are seen at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Barrels of leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio are seen at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice
Close
14 / 19
A drone image shows fishermen on a boat as they volunteer near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

A drone image shows fishermen on a boat as they volunteer near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A drone image shows fishermen on a boat as they volunteer near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Close
15 / 19
A bucket with leaked oil is seen at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice

A bucket with leaked oil is seen at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A bucket with leaked oil is seen at the Mahebourg Waterfront in Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sumeet Mudhoo/L'Express Maurice
Close
16 / 19
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 19
A satellite image shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio and its oil spill after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, August 7, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A satellite image shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio and its oil spill after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, August 7, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A satellite image shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio and its oil spill after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, August 7, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 19
A drone image shows materials prepared by volunteers to handle leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Riviere des Creoles, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

A drone image shows materials prepared by volunteers to handle leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Riviere des Creoles, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A drone image shows materials prepared by volunteers to handle leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Riviere des Creoles, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in...

Next Slideshows

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for...

2:20am EDT
Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the center of the capital Minsk in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a...

2:02am EDT
Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

1:26am EDT
Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Tens of thousands of people, joined by workers from state-owned industrial plants, have taken to the streets this week, mounting the most serious political...

Aug 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for its giant monument to leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states.

Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the center of the capital Minsk in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko.

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Tens of thousands of people, joined by workers from state-owned industrial plants, have taken to the streets this week, mounting the most serious political challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26 years of rule.

Football returns to Utah high school field amid pandemic

Football returns to Utah high school field amid pandemic

The Herriman Mustangs return to the gridiron with masks and social distancing for their first regular season football game against the Davis Darts at Herriman High School.

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.

Unforgettable photos from World War Two

Unforgettable photos from World War Two

Iconic images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.

Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles

Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles

A California wildfire forces the evacuation of hundreds of homes as it rages largely unchecked through densely forested mountains north of Los Angeles.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast