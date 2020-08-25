Japanese ship scuttled after Mauritius oil spill

A part of the Japanese-owned bulk carrier MV Wakashio that ran aground off Mauritius is pictured during a planned sinking of the stem section of the vessel, August 24, 2020. Japan's Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on...more

A part of the Japanese-owned bulk carrier MV Wakashio that ran aground off Mauritius is pictured during a planned sinking of the stem section of the vessel, August 24, 2020. Japan's Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, said it has completed scuttling of the front part of the vessel as instructed by local authorities. The shipping company will continue planning with local authorities and specialists on the removal of the remaining part of the carrier from the reef, it said in a statement. Mobilisation Nationale Wakashio/via REUTERS

