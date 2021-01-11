Edition:
International
Mon Jan 11, 2021

Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. Young men and women in masks braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama to mark Japan's Coming of Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergency. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Kimono-clad youth men make a toast with beer as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Yokohama. The ceremonies, typically full of kimono-clad women and smartly-dressed men, were canceled in many cities and parties were discouraged to stem a rise in COVID-19 infections. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
On the second Monday in January every year, people who have turned or are about to turn 20 take part in ceremonies in local event halls or other large-scale venues to celebrate the rite of passage to adulthood. The occasion, which is observed with a national holiday, serves in effect as class reunions for some and represents one of the major child-rearing milestones for parents. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A kimono-clad man wearing a face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Youths attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. "I came as I've got my kimono ready and am taking steps to prevent infection. I'm not that worried," Mei Ohno, a college student, told Reuters at Yokohama Arena. "I've just met my old friends after a long time. I'm having a good time. After the ceremony, I'll take photos with my friends at the station, and then go straight home." REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Women wait to receive their body temperature check as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. Of Tokyo's 23 wards, all but one have canceled or postponed the ceremonies, opting instead to offer mayors' congratulatory remarks online. The government last week declared a state of emergency for the capital and three surrounding prefectures. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. Participants wore face masks, had their temperature checks and were asked just to listen to the national anthem, instead of singing it out loud. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Yokohama city, south of Tokyo, went ahead with celebrations at Pacifico Yokohama North convention hall and Yokohama Arena event hall. "I decided to carry out today's ceremonies as I strongly hoped everyone takes part in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime milestone," said Mayor Fumiko Hayashi, in a message read out to attendees who had to abide with anti-infection measures. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A kimono-clad man wearing a face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Police officers grab kimono-clad youth at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Police officers try to control youth wearing protective face masks at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks disinfect their hands as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a protective face mask attends her Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Youths attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Youths including kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
