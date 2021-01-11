Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. Young men and women in masks braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart...more
Kimono-clad youth men make a toast with beer as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Yokohama. The ceremonies, typically full of kimono-clad women and smartly-dressed men, were canceled in many cities and parties were discouraged to...more
On the second Monday in January every year, people who have turned or are about to turn 20 take part in ceremonies in local event halls or other large-scale venues to celebrate the rite of passage to adulthood. The occasion, which is observed with a...more
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A kimono-clad man wearing a face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Youths attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. "I came as I've got my kimono ready and am taking steps to prevent infection. I'm not that worried," Mei Ohno, a college student, told Reuters at Yokohama Arena. "I've just...more
Women wait to receive their body temperature check as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. Of Tokyo's 23 wards, all but one have canceled or postponed the ceremonies, opting instead to offer mayors'...more
A kimono-clad woman wearing a face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. Participants wore face masks, had their temperature checks and were asked just to listen to the national anthem, instead of singing...more
Yokohama city, south of Tokyo, went ahead with celebrations at Pacifico Yokohama North convention hall and Yokohama Arena event hall. "I decided to carry out today's ceremonies as I strongly hoped everyone takes part in celebrating this...more
A kimono-clad man wearing a face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers grab kimono-clad youth at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers try to control youth wearing protective face masks at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks disinfect their hands as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A kimono-clad woman wearing a protective face mask attends her Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Youths attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Youths including kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena. REUTERS/Issei Kato
