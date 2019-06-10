Japan's office chair grand prix

A racer stretches during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. The series, which started with a race in Kyoto in 2009, was the brainchild of Tsuyoshi Tahara and will feature at 10 different grand prix events across Japan this year. "The origin of this...more

A racer stretches during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. The series, which started with a race in Kyoto in 2009, was the brainchild of Tsuyoshi Tahara and will feature at 10 different grand prix events across Japan this year. "The origin of this race came to my head when I saw a tricycle endurance race," Tahara explained. Tahara's idea has proved surprisingly popular, with 55 teams entering the Hanyu Grand Prix alone and hailing from as far away as Wakayama, 373 miles to the south. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close