Mon Jun 10, 2019

Japan's office chair grand prix

A racer crushes during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, while taking part in the office chair race ISU-1 Grand Prix series, in Hanyu, north of Tokyo, Japan, June 9, 2019. The rattle of tiny plastic wheels echoed through the normally sleepy streets of Hanyu as the small city north of Tokyo played host to the Japan office chair 'Isu' grand prix. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across two gruelling hours to see who can complete the most laps of the 656-foot course. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
A racer reacts during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, while taking part in the office chair race ISU-1 Grand Prix series, in Hanyu, north of Tokyo, Japan, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. Propelling the chair backwards was the universal tactic employed by the racers, who were at least spared the added constriction of business dress with competitors choosing their own outfits. The three team members rotated during the race Le Mans-style to try and stay fresh but in the dense summer humidity, it proved a tough battle for even the most experienced racers. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
A racer stretches during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. The series, which started with a race in Kyoto in 2009, was the brainchild of Tsuyoshi Tahara and will feature at 10 different grand prix events across Japan this year. "The origin of this race came to my head when I saw a tricycle endurance race," Tahara explained. Tahara's idea has proved surprisingly popular, with 55 teams entering the Hanyu Grand Prix alone and hailing from as far away as Wakayama, 373 miles to the south. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
Character mascot cheers up racers during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. The winning team, Kitsugawa Unyu, come from Kyoto and won a prize of 198 pounds of local rice. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
A racer reacts during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
A racer receives a medical treatment during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
A racer crushes during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
Racers receive checkered flag during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
Racers react during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, June 09, 2019
