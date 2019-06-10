Japan's office chair grand prix
A racer crushes during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, while taking part in the office chair race ISU-1 Grand Prix series, in Hanyu, north of Tokyo, Japan, June 9, 2019. The rattle of tiny plastic wheels echoed through the normally sleepy streets of Hanyu as...more
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across two gruelling hours to see who can...more
A racer reacts during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, while taking part in the office chair race ISU-1 Grand Prix series, in Hanyu, north of Tokyo, Japan, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. Propelling the chair backwards was the universal tactic employed by the racers, who were at least spared the added constriction of business dress with competitors choosing their own outfits. The...more
A racer stretches during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. The series, which started with a race in Kyoto in 2009, was the brainchild of Tsuyoshi Tahara and will feature at 10 different grand prix events across Japan this year. "The origin of this...more
Character mascot cheers up racers during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. The winning team, Kitsugawa Unyu, come from Kyoto and won a prize of 198 pounds of local rice. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A racer reacts during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A racer receives a medical treatment during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A racer crushes during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Racers receive checkered flag during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Racers react during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Racers compete during ISU-1 Hanyu Grand Prix, June 9. REUTERS/Issei Kato
