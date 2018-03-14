Japan's prisons swell with elderly inmates

An elderly inmate lunches as a prison officer looks around. A 71-year-old ex-prisoner who was in jail seven times for theft and fraud said a lack of jobs and shelter drove him to back to crime. "There are few jobs once you've passed 65. As long as...more

An elderly inmate lunches as a prison officer looks around. A 71-year-old ex-prisoner who was in jail seven times for theft and fraud said a lack of jobs and shelter drove him to back to crime. "There are few jobs once you've passed 65. As long as you've got a job and a place to live in, you can get by. Without them, you turn to shoplifting and stealing just to put food in your mouth," he said. "I personally know people who willingly go back to prison," said the man, who is staying at a halfway house in Tokyo after being released from prison in October. "As long as you are in prison, you get meals and a room." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close