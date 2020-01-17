Jean-Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (R) and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2014 show. Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad...more

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (R) and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2014 show. Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad boy", said that his fashion show in Paris on January 22 would be his last. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

