Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 17, 2020 | 5:30pm EST

Jean-Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (R) and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2014 show. Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad boy", said that his fashion show in Paris on January 22 would be his last. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (R) and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2014 show. Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2014
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (R) and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2014 show. Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad boy", said that his fashion show in Paris on January 22 would be his last. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 45
Pop star Madonna, wearing a Jean-Paul Gaultier creation, sings to a full house at Rotterdam's Fayanoord Stadium July 24, 1990. Reuters/Jerry Lampen

Pop star Madonna, wearing a Jean-Paul Gaultier creation, sings to a full house at Rotterdam's Fayanoord Stadium July 24, 1990. Reuters/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2006
Pop star Madonna, wearing a Jean-Paul Gaultier creation, sings to a full house at Rotterdam's Fayanoord Stadium July 24, 1990. Reuters/Jerry Lampen
Close
2 / 45
Models present the creations from Jean-Paul Gaultier men's spring/summer 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Models present the creations from Jean-Paul Gaultier men's spring/summer 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Models present the creations from Jean-Paul Gaultier men's spring/summer 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture autumn/winter 2003-2004. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice

Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture autumn/winter 2003-2004. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture autumn/winter 2003-2004. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Close
4 / 45
Eiffel tower stockings as part of Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2000-2001 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Eiffel tower stockings as part of Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2000-2001 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Eiffel tower stockings as part of Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2000-2001 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2008-2009 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2008-2009 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, July 02, 2008
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2008-2009 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 45
Naomi Campbell for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2002. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice

Naomi Campbell for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2002. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Naomi Campbell for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2002. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Close
8 / 45
Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2001 men's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Claudio Papi

Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2001 men's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Claudio Papi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2001 men's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Claudio Papi
Close
9 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 45
Singer Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier at the Grammy Awards, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier at the Grammy Awards, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 13, 2011
Singer Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier at the Grammy Awards, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2002. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2002. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2002. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Close
12 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture fall/winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture fall/winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture fall/winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2004-2005 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2004-2005 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2004-2005 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
17 / 45
Model Karlie Kloss presents Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Karlie Kloss presents Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Model Karlie Kloss presents Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
18 / 45
Dita Von Teese presents Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2019 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Dita Von Teese presents Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2019 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Dita Von Teese presents Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2019 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2004 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2004 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2004 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
20 / 45
A model removes tobacco from her tongue as she presents a pin-striped gangster inspired jacket, halter top and trousers for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1996 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A model removes tobacco from her tongue as she presents a pin-striped gangster inspired jacket, halter top and trousers for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1996 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
A model removes tobacco from her tongue as she presents a pin-striped gangster inspired jacket, halter top and trousers for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1996 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
21 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2004 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2004 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2004 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
22 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2007 haute couture. REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2007 haute couture. REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2007
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2007 haute couture. REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
Close
23 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2019-2020 haute couture. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2019-2020 haute couture. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2019-2020 haute couture. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
24 / 45
Singer-Songwriter Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer-Songwriter Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018....more

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Singer-Songwriter Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
25 / 45
Model Coco Rocha and her daughter present creations for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Coco Rocha and her daughter present creations for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Model Coco Rocha and her daughter present creations for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
26 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his fall/winter 2015/2016 haute couture show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his fall/winter 2015/2016 haute couture show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his fall/winter 2015/2016 haute couture show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
27 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 haute couture. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 haute couture. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2013
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 haute couture. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 45
Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2013
Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
29 / 45
Model Andrej Pejic presents Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Andrej Pejic presents Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2012
Model Andrej Pejic presents Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2013
Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
31 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with models at the end of his fall/winter 2016/2017 haute couture collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with models at the end of his fall/winter 2016/2017 haute couture collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with models at the end of his fall/winter 2016/2017 haute couture collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
32 / 45
French reality TV star Nabilla Benattia presents Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French reality TV star Nabilla Benattia presents Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2013
French reality TV star Nabilla Benattia presents Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst at the end of his fall/winter 2014-2015 haute couture show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst at the end of his fall/winter 2014-2015 haute couture show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst at the end of his fall/winter 2014-2015 haute couture show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
34 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2003/2004 haute couture. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice

Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2003/2004 haute couture. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2003/2004 haute couture. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Close
35 / 45
Singer Beth Ditto of the band The Gossip presents at Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Beth Ditto of the band The Gossip presents at Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, October 02, 2010
Singer Beth Ditto of the band The Gossip presents at Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
36 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture retrospective fashion show at Kazansky railway station in Moscow, May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture retrospective fashion show at Kazansky railway station in Moscow, May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2010
Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture retrospective fashion show at Kazansky railway station in Moscow, May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Close
37 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his fall/winter 2009/10 men's collections. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE)

Jean-Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his fall/winter 2009/10 men's collections. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE)

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2009
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his fall/winter 2009/10 men's collections. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE)
Close
38 / 45
Dancers perform in the Schneewittchen (Snow White) ballet dress rehearsal at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin, April 24, 2009. The choreography was created by Angelin Preljocaj and the costumes by Jean-Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Dancers perform in the Schneewittchen (Snow White) ballet dress rehearsal at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin, April 24, 2009. The choreography was created by Angelin Preljocaj and the costumes by Jean-Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2009
Dancers perform in the Schneewittchen (Snow White) ballet dress rehearsal at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin, April 24, 2009. The choreography was created by Angelin Preljocaj and the costumes by Jean-Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Close
39 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2007 haute couture. REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2007 haute couture. REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2007
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2007 haute couture. REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
Close
40 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2007-2008 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2007-2008 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2007
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2007-2008 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
41 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2006-2007 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2006-2007 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2006
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2006-2007 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
42 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1999 haute couture. REUTERS/Christine Grunnet

Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1999 haute couture. REUTERS/Christine Grunnet

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1999 haute couture. REUTERS/Christine Grunnet
Close
43 / 45
Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2006-2007 ready-to-wear women's. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2006-2007 ready-to-wear women's. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2006-2007 ready-to-wear women's. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
44 / 45
A leather millennium dress with an Eiffel Tower inlay at Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 1999/2000 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A leather millennium dress with an Eiffel Tower inlay at Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 1999/2000 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
A leather millennium dress with an Eiffel Tower inlay at Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 1999/2000 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Next Slideshows

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Tens of thousands of residents of have abandoned their homes since Taal, one of the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes, began spewing massive...

3:40pm EST
French public sector strikes against pension reform

French public sector strikes against pension reform

Public sector strikes continue but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting...

3:30pm EST
Best of Dakar Rally 2020

Best of Dakar Rally 2020

Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda in the...

2:45pm EST
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

2:10pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.

Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.

Hundreds of migrants leave San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras en route to the United States.

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Tens of thousands of residents of have abandoned their homes since Taal, one of the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes, began spewing massive clouds of ash, steam and gas.

French public sector strikes against pension reform

French public sector strikes against pension reform

Public sector strikes continue but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting financial pressure to return to work.

Best of Dakar Rally 2020

Best of Dakar Rally 2020

Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda in the gruelling race across Saudi Arabia.

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.

The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Images of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins

Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins

The impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office formally begins, as the Senate weighs charges that accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine.

Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

Revelers ride their horses through smoke and flames to purify their animals during the Luminarias celebration in the Spanish village of San Bartolome de Pinares.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast