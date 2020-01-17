Jean-Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (R) and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2014 show. Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad...more
Pop star Madonna, wearing a Jean-Paul Gaultier creation, sings to a full house at Rotterdam's Fayanoord Stadium July 24, 1990. Reuters/Jerry Lampen
Models present the creations from Jean-Paul Gaultier men's spring/summer 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture autumn/winter 2003-2004. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Eiffel tower stockings as part of Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2000-2001 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2008-2009 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Naomi Campbell for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2002. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2001 men's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Claudio Papi
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier at the Grammy Awards, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2002. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture fall/winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2004-2005 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Model Karlie Kloss presents Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dita Von Teese presents Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2019 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2004 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model removes tobacco from her tongue as she presents a pin-striped gangster inspired jacket, halter top and trousers for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1996 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2004 ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2007 haute couture. REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2019-2020 haute couture. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Singer-Songwriter Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018....more
Model Coco Rocha and her daughter present creations for Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his fall/winter 2015/2016 haute couture show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2013 haute couture. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Andrej Pejic presents Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with models at the end of his fall/winter 2016/2017 haute couture collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French reality TV star Nabilla Benattia presents Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2013/2014 haute couture. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears with Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst at the end of his fall/winter 2014-2015 haute couture show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2003/2004 haute couture. REUTERS/Xavier Lhospice
Singer Beth Ditto of the band The Gossip presents at Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture retrospective fashion show at Kazansky railway station in Moscow, May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Jean-Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his fall/winter 2009/10 men's collections. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE)
Dancers perform in the Schneewittchen (Snow White) ballet dress rehearsal at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin, April 24, 2009. The choreography was created by Angelin Preljocaj and the costumes by Jean-Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2007 haute couture. REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2007-2008 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 2006-2007 haute couture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jean-Paul Gaultier spring/summer 1999 haute couture. REUTERS/Christine Grunnet
Jean-Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2006-2007 ready-to-wear women's. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A leather millennium dress with an Eiffel Tower inlay at Jean-Paul Gaultier autumn/winter 1999/2000 haute couture. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash
Tens of thousands of residents of have abandoned their homes since Taal, one of the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes, began spewing massive...
French public sector strikes against pension reform
Public sector strikes continue but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting...
Best of Dakar Rally 2020
Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda in the...
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.
Hundreds of migrants leave San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras en route to the United States.
Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash
Tens of thousands of residents of have abandoned their homes since Taal, one of the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes, began spewing massive clouds of ash, steam and gas.
French public sector strikes against pension reform
Public sector strikes continue but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting financial pressure to return to work.
Best of Dakar Rally 2020
Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda in the gruelling race across Saudi Arabia.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa
Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.
The life of Martin Luther King Jr.
Images of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.
Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins
The impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office formally begins, as the Senate weighs charges that accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine.
Horses purified by fire
Revelers ride their horses through smoke and flames to purify their animals during the Luminarias celebration in the Spanish village of San Bartolome de Pinares.