Jean Paul Gaultier's final fashion show

Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2020 show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. Gaultier bade farewell to the catwalk in typically riotous style, after the affable French designer, who has long cultivated an image as the 'enfant terrible' of the fashion world, announced the runway display would be his last after 50 years in the business. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2020 show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. Gaultier bade farewell to the catwalk in typically riotous style, after the affable French designer, who has long cultivated an image as the 'enfant terrible' of the fashion world, announced the runway display would be his last after 50 years in the business. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation by the 67-year-old Gaultier, who brought a large dose of his irreverent humor to the show, as well as outlandish creations. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation by the 67-year-old Gaultier, who brought a large dose of his irreverent humor to the show, as well as outlandish creations. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The show kicked off with a funereal scene and dancing pallbearers, with Boy George singing "Back to Black," the song made famous by late singer Amy Winehouse. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
The show kicked off with a funereal scene and dancing pallbearers, with Boy George singing "Back to Black," the song made famous by late singer Amy Winehouse. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dozens of male and female models - including burlesque star Dita Von Teese (pictured) and drag queen Violet Chachki - took part in the extravaganza at the Chatelet theater in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Dozens of male and female models - including burlesque star Dita Von Teese (pictured) and drag queen Violet Chachki - took part in the extravaganza at the Chatelet theater in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Many looks showcased famous Gaultier themes, like this Breton striped sailor pattern on model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Many looks showcased famous Gaultier themes, like this Breton striped sailor pattern on model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Boy George performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Boy George performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Karlie Kloss presents a futuristic bridal dress. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Model Karlie Kloss presents a futuristic bridal dress. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Spanish actress Rossy De Palma presents a poppy-clad headdress. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Spanish actress Rossy De Palma presents a poppy-clad headdress. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation with a trompe l'oeil shirt dress. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation with a trompe l'oeil shirt dress. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iris Mittenaere presents a French flag-themed creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Iris Mittenaere presents a French flag-themed creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Noemie Lenoir presents a bustier that echoed one designed for singer Madonna's 1990 stage shows. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Noemie Lenoir presents a bustier that echoed one designed for singer Madonna's 1990 stage shows. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Beatrice Dalle saunters down the runway smoking a cigarette. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Beatrice Dalle saunters down the runway smoking a cigarette. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Tanel Bedrossiantz. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Model Tanel Bedrossiantz. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Model Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rossy De Palma kisses designer Jean Paul Gaultier at the end of his show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Rossy De Palma kisses designer Jean Paul Gaultier at the end of his show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Paris Jackson presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Paris Jackson presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Tess McMillan presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Model Tess McMillan presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Farida Khelfa presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Farida Khelfa presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Soccer player Djibril Cisse presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Soccer player Djibril Cisse presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Cristina Cordula presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Cristina Cordula presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Carly Simon presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Singer Carly Simon presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Amanda Lear. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Singer Amanda Lear. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Model Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Models present creations by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
