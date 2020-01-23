Jean Paul Gaultier's final fashion show
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2020 show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. Gaultier bade farewell to the catwalk in typically riotous style, after the affable French designer, who has long...more
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation by the 67-year-old Gaultier, who brought a large dose of his irreverent humor to the show, as well as outlandish creations. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The show kicked off with a funereal scene and dancing pallbearers, with Boy George singing "Back to Black," the song made famous by late singer Amy Winehouse. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dozens of male and female models - including burlesque star Dita Von Teese (pictured) and drag queen Violet Chachki - took part in the extravaganza at the Chatelet theater in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Many looks showcased famous Gaultier themes, like this Breton striped sailor pattern on model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Boy George performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Karlie Kloss presents a futuristic bridal dress. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Spanish actress Rossy De Palma presents a poppy-clad headdress. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation with a trompe l'oeil shirt dress. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iris Mittenaere presents a French flag-themed creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Noemie Lenoir presents a bustier that echoed one designed for singer Madonna's 1990 stage shows. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Beatrice Dalle saunters down the runway smoking a cigarette. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Tanel Bedrossiantz. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rossy De Palma kisses designer Jean Paul Gaultier at the end of his show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Paris Jackson presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Tess McMillan presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Farida Khelfa presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Soccer player Djibril Cisse presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Cristina Cordula presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Carly Simon presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Amanda Lear. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
