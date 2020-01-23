Jean Paul Gaultier's final fashion show

Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2020 show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. Gaultier bade farewell to the catwalk in typically riotous style, after the affable French designer, who has long...more

Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2020 show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. Gaultier bade farewell to the catwalk in typically riotous style, after the affable French designer, who has long cultivated an image as the 'enfant terrible' of the fashion world, announced the runway display would be his last after 50 years in the business. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

