Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Houses are seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A mast without a flag is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People in a boat look at facilities in Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Houses are seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An American flag flies next to a swimming pool at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A cow statue is seen next to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A ferry used to transport goods, machinery and people to and from Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to locals, is seen in a marina near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17....more
People in a boats look at facilities in Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man in a golf cart is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A house is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Parrot statues are seen next to stairs that lead to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A construction site is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Chairs are seen next to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
