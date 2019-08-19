Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 19, 2019 | 10:05am EDT

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 20
Houses are seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Houses are seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Houses are seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 20
A mast without a flag is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A mast without a flag is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A mast without a flag is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 20
People in a boat look at facilities in Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People in a boat look at facilities in Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
People in a boat look at facilities in Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 20
A building is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A building is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A building is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 20
Houses are seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Houses are seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Houses are seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 20
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 20
An American flag flies next to a swimming pool at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An American flag flies next to a swimming pool at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
An American flag flies next to a swimming pool at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 20
A cow statue is seen next to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A cow statue is seen next to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A cow statue is seen next to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 20
A ferry used to transport goods, machinery and people to and from Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to locals, is seen in a marina near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A ferry used to transport goods, machinery and people to and from Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to locals, is seen in a marina near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17....more

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A ferry used to transport goods, machinery and people to and from Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to locals, is seen in a marina near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 20
People in a boats look at facilities in Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People in a boats look at facilities in Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
People in a boats look at facilities in Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 20
A man in a golf cart is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man in a golf cart is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A man in a golf cart is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 20
A house is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A house is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A house is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 20
Parrot statues are seen next to stairs that lead to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Parrot statues are seen next to stairs that lead to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Parrot statues are seen next to stairs that lead to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 20
A building is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A building is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A building is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 20
A construction site is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A construction site is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A construction site is seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 20
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
17 / 20
Chairs are seen next to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Chairs are seen next to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Chairs are seen next to a beach at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands August 17. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 20
Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
19 / 20
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Next Slideshows

Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Residents of El Paso, Texas gather to remember the 22 people who were killed by a gunman at a local Walmart on August 3.

9:32am EDT
Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding

Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people.

Aug 18 2019
Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Young Iraqis show off their rides and dance to the beat at the Riot Gear Summer Rush event, a car show and concert held at a sports stadium in the heart of...

Aug 18 2019
Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic...

Aug 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Residents of El Paso, Texas gather to remember the 22 people who were killed by a gunman at a local Walmart on August 3.

Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding

Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Young Iraqis show off their rides and dance to the beat at the Riot Gear Summer Rush event, a car show and concert held at a sports stadium in the heart of Baghdad.

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic counterculture event.

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Police in Portland, Oregon arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters scuffled with officers who tried to keep the two sides apart.

Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters rallied peacefully in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in sometimes torrential rain in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast