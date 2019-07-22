Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Parrots statues are seen next to stairs that lead to a beach at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Houses at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An American flag flies next to a swimming pool at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A beach at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A dock at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Facilities at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Facilities at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A fountain next to a beach at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A dock at Great St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Facilities at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A construction site at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A general view of Little St. James Island near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Great St. James (bottom) and Little St. James (center) Islands, properties linked to financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A dock at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello
