Mon Jul 22, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Parrots statues are seen next to stairs that lead to a beach at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Houses at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An American flag flies next to a swimming pool at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A beach at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A dock at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Facilities at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Facilities at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A building at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A fountain next to a beach at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A dock at Great St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Facilities at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A construction site at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A general view of Little St. James Island near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A building at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Great St. James (bottom) and Little St. James (center) Islands, properties linked to financier Jeffrey Epstein, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A dock at Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Little St. James Island. REUTERS/Marco Bello

