Jerusalem violence leads to Hamas rockets on Israel, nine dead in Gaza
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People gather at the site where Palestinians were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A girl reacts at the site where Palestinians were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel amid Jerusalem's tension, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, is comforted as he reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman walks her dog as she looks at the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israel May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip is seen on the ground after it landed in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israel May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises as rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A drone photo shows the location where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israel May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
A damaged car is seen at the site where Palestinians were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli police forensics expert carries the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israel May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man uses his mobile phone to photograph the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israel May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Rockets are launched into Israel amid Jerusalem's tension, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
