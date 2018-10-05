Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 5, 2018 | 12:40pm EDT

Jet suits flying high

Richard Browning, Chief Test Pilot and CEO of Gravity Industries, wears a Jet Suit and flies during a demonstration flight at Bentwaters Park, Woodbridge, Britain, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Richard Browning, Chief Test Pilot and CEO of Gravity Industries, wears a Jet Suit during a demonstration. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Richard Browning wears a Jet Suit and flies during a demonstration. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

A guest is tethered during a Jet Suit training session. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

A guest prepares to wear a Jet Suit during a training session Gravity Industries. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

A guest is tethered during a Jet Suit training session at Gravity Industries. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

A guest is tethered during a Jet Suit training session. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

A guest is tethered during a Jet Suit training session. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

