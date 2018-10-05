Jet suits flying high
Richard Browning, Chief Test Pilot and CEO of Gravity Industries, wears a Jet Suit and flies during a demonstration flight at Bentwaters Park, Woodbridge, Britain, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Richard Browning, Chief Test Pilot and CEO of Gravity Industries, wears a Jet Suit during a demonstration. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Richard Browning wears a Jet Suit and flies during a demonstration. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
A guest is tethered during a Jet Suit training session. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
A guest prepares to wear a Jet Suit during a training session Gravity Industries. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
A guest is tethered during a Jet Suit training session at Gravity Industries. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
A guest is tethered during a Jet Suit training session. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
A guest is tethered during a Jet Suit training session. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Next Slideshows
Melania in Africa
Melania Trump makes her first extended international trip alone to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on a continent her husband has referred to derisively.
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.
Displaced Cameroonians left without a vote
Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions find themselves without a home...
MORE IN PICTURES
Nobel Prize winners
The 2018 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Melania in Africa
Melania Trump makes her first extended international trip alone to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on a continent her husband has referred to derisively.
Aftermath of Indonesian quake
The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh
Demonstrators across the U.S. protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.
Paris Auto Show
New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.