Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel
Guests walk inside the main lobby of the TWA Hotel, which is housed inside the former TWA Flight Center terminal at JFK International Airport in New York, October 2, 2019. The building was designed by architect Eero Saarinen and first opened in 1962....more
Guests sit in a lounge in the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane sits outside the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Guests walk through a tunnel inside of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A guest walks towards the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vintage TWA flight attendant uniforms are seen displayed in the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker in period costume stands behind a reception desk in the main lobby. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A lounge inside of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker in period flight attendant costume is seen through a window of the main lobby. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Guests walk through the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman walks through the lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel
Turtle hatchlings are released into the wild as part of a unique conservation program run by the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Green turtles are endangered...
Meeting of the twins in Greece
Siblings with similarities meet at Greece's first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly protests spread across Iraq
At least 27 people have been killed after three days of anti-government protests, which began over unemployment and poor services but have escalated into calls for a change of government and pose one of the worst security challenges in years in the war-weary country.
Climate strike movement sweeps the globe
Scenes from "Fridays for Future" climate strikes over the past year, an event that began as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's solo protest and has become a global movement for climate change action.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island
Moria camp, a filthy overcrowded camp where fights over food are common and violence is rife, is buckling under the pressure of thousands of migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen
Hong Kong office workers and high-school students turned out in the hundreds to denounce a policeman for shooting and wounding a teenager during the most violent clashes in nearly four months of unrest.
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.
Harry and Meghan visit southern Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit southern Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their trip.