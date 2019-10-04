Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 3, 2019 | 8:30pm EDT

Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel

Guests walk inside the main lobby of the TWA Hotel, which is housed inside the former TWA Flight Center terminal at JFK International Airport in New York, October 2, 2019. The building was designed by architect Eero Saarinen and first opened in 1962. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Guests walk inside the main lobby of the TWA Hotel, which is housed inside the former TWA Flight Center terminal at JFK International Airport in New York, October 2, 2019. The building was designed by architect Eero Saarinen and first opened in 1962....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Guests walk inside the main lobby of the TWA Hotel, which is housed inside the former TWA Flight Center terminal at JFK International Airport in New York, October 2, 2019. The building was designed by architect Eero Saarinen and first opened in 1962. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 11
Guests sit in a lounge in the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Guests sit in a lounge in the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Guests sit in a lounge in the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 11
A 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane sits outside the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane sits outside the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane sits outside the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 11
Guests walk through a tunnel inside of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Guests walk through a tunnel inside of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Guests walk through a tunnel inside of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 11
A guest walks towards the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A guest walks towards the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A guest walks towards the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 11
Vintage TWA flight attendant uniforms are seen displayed in the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Vintage TWA flight attendant uniforms are seen displayed in the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Vintage TWA flight attendant uniforms are seen displayed in the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 11
A worker in period costume stands behind a reception desk in the main lobby. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker in period costume stands behind a reception desk in the main lobby. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A worker in period costume stands behind a reception desk in the main lobby. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 11
A lounge inside of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A lounge inside of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A lounge inside of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 11
A worker in period flight attendant costume is seen through a window of the main lobby. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker in period flight attendant costume is seen through a window of the main lobby. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A worker in period flight attendant costume is seen through a window of the main lobby. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 11
Guests walk through the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Guests walk through the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Guests walk through the main lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 11
A woman walks through the lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman walks through the lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A woman walks through the lobby of the TWA Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Next Slideshows

Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments.

Oct 02 2019
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Sep 30 2019
Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Turtle hatchlings are released into the wild as part of a unique conservation program run by the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Green turtles are endangered...

Sep 25 2019
Meeting of the twins in Greece

Meeting of the twins in Greece

Siblings with similarities meet at Greece's first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala.

Sep 24 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly protests spread across Iraq

Deadly protests spread across Iraq

At least 27 people have been killed after three days of anti-government protests, which began over unemployment and poor services but have escalated into calls for a change of government and pose one of the worst security challenges in years in the war-weary country.

Climate strike movement sweeps the globe

Climate strike movement sweeps the globe

Scenes from "Fridays for Future" climate strikes over the past year, an event that began as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's solo protest and has become a global movement for climate change action.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

Moria camp, a filthy overcrowded camp where fights over food are common and violence is rife, is buckling under the pressure of thousands of migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen

Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen

Hong Kong office workers and high-school students turned out in the hundreds to denounce a policeman for shooting and wounding a teenager during the most violent clashes in nearly four months of unrest.

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

Harry and Meghan visit southern Africa

Harry and Meghan visit southern Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit southern Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their trip.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast