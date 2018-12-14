Edition:
Fri Dec 14, 2018 | 2:35pm EST

Jewish cemetery desecrated with swastikas in France

Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Strasbourg's Grand Rabbi Harold-Abraham Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner walks near a grave desecrated with a swastika in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Strasbourg's Grand Rabbi Harold-Abraham Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Strasbourg's Grand Rabbi Harold-Abraham Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Strasbourg's Grand Rabbi Harold-Abraham Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

