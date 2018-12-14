Jewish cemetery desecrated with swastikas in France
Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Strasbourg's Grand Rabbi Harold-Abraham Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner walks near a grave desecrated with a swastika in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
