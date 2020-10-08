Jewish faithful celebrate Sukkot with masks, social distancing
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew inspects an Etrog citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot, amid Israel's second national lockdown to battle the coronavirus crisis, in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys look at Etrog citrus fruits used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Jewish worshippers wearing protective face masks hold the Four Species used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot as they stand in partitioned areas to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's...more
A man prays inside a tent as Orthodox Jews gathered for "Hoshanot prayers" on Sukkot holiday on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Men prepare palm branches to be used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshonat prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020.REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ultra-Orthodox Jews build their sukka, or ritual booth, to be used during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Jewish worshipper, covered in a prayer shawl, holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he sits in a partitioned area to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions, during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's...more
Men read from the Torah as Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020....more
Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Jewish worshipper holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he stands in a partitioned area for worshippers to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest...more
Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ultra-Orthodox Jews inspect an Etrog citrus fruit and palm fronds to be used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Jewish worshipper holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he takes part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish worshippers, covered in prayer shawls, take part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Jewish worshipper holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he takes part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish worshippers, covered in prayer shawls, take part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A boy rides his bicycle next to ritual booths known as sukkot to be used during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children look at Jewish worshippers taking part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
