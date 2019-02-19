Jewish graves desecrated in France
A man walks near graves that were desecrated with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French President Emmanuel Macron holds children by the hands as he walks past graves vandalized with swastikas during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS
Graves that were desecrated with swastikas are seen at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A French gendarme inspects a door that is desecrated with a swastika near the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner touches a grave vandalized with a swastika during a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS
Graves that were desecrated with swastikas are seen at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French President Emmanuel Macron places a pebble on a vandalized tomb to a pay a tribute during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron looks at a grave vandalized with a swastika during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron looks at vandalized graves during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS
A French gendarme walks near graves that were desecrated with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French President Emmanuel Macron lays a white rose on a grave vandalized with swastikas during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS
A French gendarme conducts their investigation as he photographs graves that were desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A French gendarme examine a door as he conducts an investigation at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A French gendarme stands at a gate near a plaque desecrated with a swastika at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Next Slideshows
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was...
Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration
Activists in dozens of U.S. cities protest against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
MORE IN PICTURES
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, is in New York City reportedly for a baby shower.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was his signature 2016 campaign promise.
Honoring Buddha and his teachings
Buddhists monks across Southeast Asia celebrate Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day.
Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration
Activists in dozens of U.S. cities protest against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'
Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and opium poppy growers.
Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California
Members of the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force train with the U.S. Navy and Marines at California's Camp Pendleton.