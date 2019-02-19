Edition:
Jewish graves desecrated in France

A man walks near graves that were desecrated with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron holds children by the hands as he walks past graves vandalized with swastikas during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Graves that were desecrated with swastikas are seen at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A French gendarme inspects a door that is desecrated with a swastika near the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner touches a grave vandalized with a swastika during a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Graves that were desecrated with swastikas are seen at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron places a pebble on a vandalized tomb to a pay a tribute during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron looks at a grave vandalized with a swastika during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron looks at vandalized graves during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A French gendarme walks near graves that were desecrated with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron lays a white rose on a grave vandalized with swastikas during a visit at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France February 19. Frederick Florin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A French gendarme conducts their investigation as he photographs graves that were desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A French gendarme examine a door as he conducts an investigation at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A French gendarme stands at a gate near a plaque desecrated with a swastika at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
