Jewish New Year
Jared Stein (L) and Daniel Levitch (R) blow the shofar as Gillian Levitch, 4, watches at a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in...more
People play instruments during a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jews take part in the Tashlich prayer, a Rosh Hashanah ritual, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims celebrate Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Evan Cowitt throws bread crumbs into the Pacific Ocean during the Tashlich prayer, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California....more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A girl runs into the Pacific Ocean at a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray on a bank of a lake near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim have a haircut on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man blows a shofar, before he takes part in prayer a Tashlich prayer, a Rosh Hashanah ritual, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel
The Movement Hotel, housed inside what was once the Netherlands' most notorious prison, is staffed and run by asylum-seekers.
Air show over Athens
Aerobatic displays during the Athens Flying Week aviation event at Tanagra air base in Greece.
Cassini's close-up of Saturn
Images from Cassini, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn.
Battle for Marawi
Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.