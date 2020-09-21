Jewish worshippers perform the Tashlich ceremony, whereby they symbolically cast away their sins, on the afternoon of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on the shore of the Mediterranean after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a...more

Jewish worshippers perform the Tashlich ceremony, whereby they symbolically cast away their sins, on the afternoon of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on the shore of the Mediterranean after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season in Tel Aviv, Israel September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close