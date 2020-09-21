Edition:
Jewish New Year

A Baal Tekiah sounds the shofar, a ceremonial ram's horn on a giant screen as people watch from their vehicles during a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A Baal Tekiah sounds the shofar, a ceremonial ram's horn on a giant screen as people watch from their vehicles during a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A Baal Tekiah sounds the shofar, a ceremonial ram's horn on a giant screen as people watch from their vehicles during a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
The Torah is delivered by motorcycle at a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Torah is delivered by motorcycle at a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
The Torah is delivered by motorcycle at a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Jewish worshippers perform the Tashlich ceremony, whereby they symbolically cast away their sins, on the afternoon of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on the shore of the Mediterranean after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season in Tel Aviv, Israel September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Jewish worshippers perform the Tashlich ceremony, whereby they symbolically cast away their sins, on the afternoon of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on the shore of the Mediterranean after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Jewish worshippers perform the Tashlich ceremony, whereby they symbolically cast away their sins, on the afternoon of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on the shore of the Mediterranean after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season in Tel Aviv, Israel September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Rocky Kel Lev, a 7-month old havanese dog, is seen in a vehicle during a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Rocky Kel Lev, a 7-month old havanese dog, is seen in a vehicle during a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Rocky Kel Lev, a 7-month old havanese dog, is seen in a vehicle during a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim prays near the window of a building next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim prays near the window of a building next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim prays near the window of a building next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
The Torah is delivered by motorcycle at a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Torah is delivered by motorcycle at a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
The Torah is delivered by motorcycle at a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim prays on the bank of a lake near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim prays on the bank of a lake near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim prays on the bank of a lake near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims wearing protective face masks walk in front of the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims wearing protective face masks walk in front of the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims wearing protective face masks walk in front of the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray on the bank of a lake near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray on the bank of a lake near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray on the bank of a lake near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman, Ukraine September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Jewish worshippers perform the Tashlich ceremony, whereby they symbolically cast away their sins, on the afternoon of Rosh Hashanah on the shore of the Mediterranean in Tel Aviv, Israel September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Jewish worshippers perform the Tashlich ceremony, whereby they symbolically cast away their sins, on the afternoon of Rosh Hashanah on the shore of the Mediterranean in Tel Aviv, Israel September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Jewish worshippers perform the Tashlich ceremony, whereby they symbolically cast away their sins, on the afternoon of Rosh Hashanah on the shore of the Mediterranean in Tel Aviv, Israel September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias
