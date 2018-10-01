Edition:
Jimmy Carter turns 94

President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter dance at a White House Congressional Ball in Washington, December 13, 1978. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS

Jimmy Carter with his pet dog Bozo, 1937. National Archives/via REUTERS

Governor Jimmy Carter speaking at Brooklyn College during a campaign stop in New York, September 7, 1976. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS

Jimmy Carter speaking to a crowd at a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, September 8, 1976. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS

Governor Jimmy Carter holds an informal press conference aboard his plane on a campaign trip, September 11, 1976. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS

President Gerald Ford and Governor Jimmy Carter on television during the first presidential debate of the 1976 presidential election in Philadelphia. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS

President-elect Jimmy Carter with Rosalynn and Amy on Inauguration Day in Washington, January 20, 1977. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS

A peanut-shaped float passes by the Review Stand for the inauguration of Jimmy Carter in Washington, January 1977. Marion S. Trikosko/White House Photo/Library of Congress/via REUTERS

President Jimmy Carter works on a speech for television in the Oval Office, February 2, 1977. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS

President Jimmy Carter at the White House, March 8, 1977. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS

President Jimmy Carter surrounded by school children in North Carolina, April 29, 1977. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS

President Jimmy Carter at a press conference, surrounded by journalists, June 13, 1977. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS

President Carter at the White House during a fireside chat on the Panama Canal Treaty, February 1, 1978. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS

President Jimmy Carter signs an extension of Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) at the White House, October 20, 1978. National Archives/White House Photo/via REUTERS

President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin at the signing of the Egyptian-Israeli Peace Treaty on the grounds of the White House, March 26, 1979. Library of Congress/Warren K. Leffler/via REUTERS

President Carter, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin reviewing U.S. Marines during the Camp David Accords, September 6, 1978. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS

President Carter announces new sanctions against Iran in retaliation for taking U.S. hostages, at the White House, April 7, 1980. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS

Governor Jimmy Carter of Georgia and his wife Rosalynn kiss, surrounded by family, including Amy and Lillian, at the Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City, July 1976. Library of Congress/Warren K. Leffler/via REUTERS

Former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford point in different directions while calling on reporters wanting to ask questions at a press conference in Panama City, May 5, 1989. REUTERS/Files

President Clinton presents Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the Carter Center in Atlanta, August 9, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Jimmy Carter kisses his wife Rosalynn after addressing a press conference in Plains, Georgia, October 11, 2002. Earlier in the day, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter greets a torchlight procession from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in downtown Oslo, December 10, 2002. REUTERS/SCANPIX/Erlend Aas

Jimmy Carter and Cuban President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana, May 14, 2002. REUTERS/File

A Cuban woman gives flowers to Jimmy Carter in "Martin Luther King" center in Havana, May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

Jimmy Carter speaks to a hometown crowd in front of his former campaign headquarters in Plains, Georgia, October 11, 2002. REUTERS/File

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn wave to the crowd after Carter's speech before the 2004 Democratic National Convention, July 26, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton attend the Billy Graham Library Dedication on the campus of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Nelson Mandela shakes hands with the former Jimmy Carter during a ceremony marking his 89th birthday in Johannesburg, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Jimmy Carter waves to internally displaced women at a water point in Kebkabiya town in North Darfur, October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdalla

Jimmy Carter attends the starting day of the 24th Jimmy Carter Work Project in Los Angeles, October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jimmy Carter at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Jimmy Carter speaks during am interview in La Paz, May 1, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado

Former President Jimmy Carter during a visit to the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Jimmy Carter smiles at a news conference at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jimmy Carter takes part in building efforts as part of the Habitat for Humanity program, in Chiang Mai province, north of Bangkok, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Phichaiyong Mayerku

Jimmy Carter in Egypt, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

President Obama, Jimmy Carter, Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the end of a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn watch the Atlanta Braves play in Atlanta, September 17, 2015. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Jimmy Carter delivers a lecture on the eradication of the Guinea worm, at the House of Lords in London, Britain February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

