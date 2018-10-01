Jimmy Carter turns 94
President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter dance at a White House Congressional Ball in Washington, December 13, 1978. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS
Jimmy Carter with his pet dog Bozo, 1937. National Archives/via REUTERS
Governor Jimmy Carter speaking at Brooklyn College during a campaign stop in New York, September 7, 1976. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS
Jimmy Carter speaking to a crowd at a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, September 8, 1976. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS
Governor Jimmy Carter holds an informal press conference aboard his plane on a campaign trip, September 11, 1976. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS
President Gerald Ford and Governor Jimmy Carter on television during the first presidential debate of the 1976 presidential election in Philadelphia. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS
President-elect Jimmy Carter with Rosalynn and Amy on Inauguration Day in Washington, January 20, 1977. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS
A peanut-shaped float passes by the Review Stand for the inauguration of Jimmy Carter in Washington, January 1977. Marion S. Trikosko/White House Photo/Library of Congress/via REUTERS
President Jimmy Carter works on a speech for television in the Oval Office, February 2, 1977. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS
President Jimmy Carter at the White House, March 8, 1977. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS
President Jimmy Carter surrounded by school children in North Carolina, April 29, 1977. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS
President Jimmy Carter at a press conference, surrounded by journalists, June 13, 1977. Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/via REUTERS
President Carter at the White House during a fireside chat on the Panama Canal Treaty, February 1, 1978. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS
President Jimmy Carter signs an extension of Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) at the White House, October 20, 1978. National Archives/White House Photo/via REUTERS
President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin at the signing of the Egyptian-Israeli Peace Treaty on the grounds of the White House, March 26, 1979. Library of Congress/Warren K....more
President Carter, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin reviewing U.S. Marines during the Camp David Accords, September 6, 1978. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS
President Carter announces new sanctions against Iran in retaliation for taking U.S. hostages, at the White House, April 7, 1980. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/via REUTERS
Governor Jimmy Carter of Georgia and his wife Rosalynn kiss, surrounded by family, including Amy and Lillian, at the Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City, July 1976. Library of Congress/Warren K. Leffler/via...more
Former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford point in different directions while calling on reporters wanting to ask questions at a press conference in Panama City, May 5, 1989. REUTERS/Files
President Clinton presents Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the Carter Center in Atlanta, August 9, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Jimmy Carter kisses his wife Rosalynn after addressing a press conference in Plains, Georgia, October 11, 2002. Earlier in the day, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter greets a torchlight procession from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in downtown Oslo, December 10, 2002. REUTERS/SCANPIX/Erlend Aas
Jimmy Carter and Cuban President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana, May 14, 2002. REUTERS/File
A Cuban woman gives flowers to Jimmy Carter in "Martin Luther King" center in Havana, May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
Jimmy Carter speaks to a hometown crowd in front of his former campaign headquarters in Plains, Georgia, October 11, 2002. REUTERS/File
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn wave to the crowd after Carter's speech before the 2004 Democratic National Convention, July 26, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton attend the Billy Graham Library Dedication on the campus of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Nelson Mandela shakes hands with the former Jimmy Carter during a ceremony marking his 89th birthday in Johannesburg, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Jimmy Carter waves to internally displaced women at a water point in Kebkabiya town in North Darfur, October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdalla
Jimmy Carter attends the starting day of the 24th Jimmy Carter Work Project in Los Angeles, October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jimmy Carter at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Jimmy Carter speaks during am interview in La Paz, May 1, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado
Former President Jimmy Carter during a visit to the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jimmy Carter smiles at a news conference at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jimmy Carter takes part in building efforts as part of the Habitat for Humanity program, in Chiang Mai province, north of Bangkok, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Phichaiyong Mayerku
Jimmy Carter in Egypt, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
President Obama, Jimmy Carter, Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the end of a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more
Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn watch the Atlanta Braves play in Atlanta, September 17, 2015. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Jimmy Carter delivers a lecture on the eradication of the Guinea worm, at the House of Lords in London, Britain February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
