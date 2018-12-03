Edition:
Mon Dec 3, 2018 | 4:40pm EST

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Cardi B performs during the Jingle Ball concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cardi B and her husband Offset perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

G-Eazy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alessia Cara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Khalid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Concertgoers watch a performance by Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monsta X. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cardi B. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cardi B and her husband Offset perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cardi B. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Concertgoers watch a performance by G-Eazy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

G-Eazy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monsta X. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

