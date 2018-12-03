Jingle Ball in Los Angeles
Cardi B performs during the Jingle Ball concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cardi B and her husband Offset perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
G-Eazy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alessia Cara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Khalid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concertgoers watch a performance by Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Monsta X. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cardi B. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cardi B and her husband Offset perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cardi B. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concertgoers watch a performance by G-Eazy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
G-Eazy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Monsta X. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Versace's first show in New York
Versace presents a pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.
CMA Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018
Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with...
'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere
Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the Harry Potter prequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Christmas in Caracas
Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.
Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia
The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.
Mexico's presidential plane for sale
The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new president to rid the country of what he has derided as a towering symbol of excess.
Torrential rains flood Tijuana migrant shelter
Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants poured into a new shelter after torrential rains reduced the old shelter at a sports complex to a muddy, smelly mess.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disasters photos of the year.
Versace's first show in New York
Versace presents a pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos from 2018.
Worst riots in Paris since 1968
Several thousand riot police were overwhelmed as they fought running battles with protesters in the shadows of some of Paris' fabled landmarks and through its fanciest shopping districts.
George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2018
Images from the life of the 41st president.