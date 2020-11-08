Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Nov 7, 2020 | 9:40pm EST

Joe Biden celebrates election victory in Delaware hometown

President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Joe Biden greet supporters. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Joe Biden greet supporters. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Joe Biden greet supporters. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks to supporters. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks to supporters. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks to supporters. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Joe Biden speaks at his election rally. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden speaks at his election rally. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at his election rally. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gesture during their election rally. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gesture during their election rally. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gesture during their election rally. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden, his wife Jill, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug react to the confetti. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Joe Biden, his wife Jill, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug react to the confetti. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Joe Biden, his wife Jill, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug react to the confetti. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave to the crowd after speaking. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave to the crowd after speaking. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave to the crowd after speaking. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Joe Biden speaks at his election party. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Joe Biden speaks at his election party. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at his election party. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Joe Biden speaks at his election party. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden speaks at his election party. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at his election party. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris waves as she arrives on stage. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Kamala Harris waves as she arrives on stage. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Kamala Harris waves as she arrives on stage. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Joe Biden speaks at his election rally. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Joe Biden speaks at his election rally. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at his election rally. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty joins supporters of President-elect Joe Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty joins supporters of President-elect Joe Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty joins supporters of President-elect Joe Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Joe Biden gather in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Joe Biden gather in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden gather in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People wait at a watch party for Joe Biden's speech in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela

People wait at a watch party for Joe Biden's speech in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People wait at a watch party for Joe Biden's speech in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters of Joe Biden gather with their cars in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Joe Biden gather with their cars in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden gather with their cars in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Joe Biden gather with their cars for a socially distanced election celebration in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Joe Biden gather with their cars for a socially distanced election celebration in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden gather with their cars for a socially distanced election celebration in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People pose for a picture as they hold posters of Joe Biden in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela

People pose for a picture as they hold posters of Joe Biden in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People pose for a picture as they hold posters of Joe Biden in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters wait ahead of Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's election rally in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters wait ahead of Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's election rally in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters wait ahead of Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's election rally in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Eloise Lawes, 6, holds a campaign sign while sitting on top of a car with her mother at a watch party in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Eloise Lawes, 6, holds a campaign sign while sitting on top of a car with her mother at a watch party in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Eloise Lawes, 6, holds a campaign sign while sitting on top of a car with her mother at a watch party in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Biden supporters unable to reach the watch party due to Secret Service roadblocks congregate below the Philadelphia 76ers facility in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Biden supporters unable to reach the watch party due to Secret Service roadblocks congregate below the Philadelphia 76ers facility in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Biden supporters unable to reach the watch party due to Secret Service roadblocks congregate below the Philadelphia 76ers facility in Wilmington. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man in a baby Trump costume joins supporters of Joe Biden as they gather with their cars for a socially distanced election celebration in Wilmington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man in a baby Trump costume joins supporters of Joe Biden as they gather with their cars for a socially distanced election celebration in Wilmington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A man in a baby Trump costume joins supporters of Joe Biden as they gather with their cars for a socially distanced election celebration in Wilmington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Joe Biden dance just outside the security perimeter of a planned election celebration in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Joe Biden dance just outside the security perimeter of a planned election celebration in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden dance just outside the security perimeter of a planned election celebration in Wilmington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
