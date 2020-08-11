Joe Biden taps Senator Kamala Harris as running mate
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is greeted by Senator Kamala Harris during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee oversight hearing examining the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/Pool
Kamala Harris takes the stage for a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden holds his notes, including the topics Kamala Harris and Department of Justice reform, as he addresses reporters at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden talks with Senator Kamala Harris after the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kamala Harris laughs during the presidential candidate forum at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), in Detroit, Michigan, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Kamala Harris puts hot sauce on her greens while eating lunch at Rodney Scott's BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Kamala Harris listens during a hearing before Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, August 6, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris points at Joe Biden on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kamala Harris squeezes the cheeks of a young man after she had him shake her hand instead of making a high-five while greeting supporters following her first organizing event in Los Angeles as she campaigns in the 2020 Democratic presidential...more
Kamala Harris attends the SEIU's Unions for All summit in Los Angeles, California, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff leave a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden approaches Kamala Harris during a commercial break on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kamala Harris gives a thumbs down as she speaks during the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kamala Harris joins a demonstration with striking McDonalds workers demanding a $15 minimum wage in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kamala Harris greets a young supporter at the end of a rally at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris look on during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Police Use of Force and Community Relations" in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, June 16, 2020. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Kamala Harris gestures during a meeting with Rev. Al Sharpton at Sylvia’s Restaurant in the Harlem section of New York City, New York February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kamala Harris poses for a photograph with audience members following a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris and her sister and campaign chairwoman Maya (R) order during a campaign visit to the Narrow Way Cafe and Shop in Detroit, Michigan, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris listens to a question from the audience during a forum held by gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kamala Harris flips pork chops on a grill at the Iowa Pork Producers stand at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris listens to a question from a reporter after a campaign stop in Somersworth, New Hampshire, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris joins supporters of the LGBTQ community at the Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Kamala Harris shares a moment with old friend Rep. Barbara Lee and Carlottia Scott at a campaign Women's Meet & Greet event at a home in Columbia, South Carolina, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Democratic presidential candidates stand on stage together, including all of the women running, Marianne Williamson, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand during Jim Clyburn's...more
Kamala Harris takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
