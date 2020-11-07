Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the U.S. presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden poses for a selfie after addressing the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
Joe Biden sits with kids from the Union Baptist Crusaders drill team during an event at the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo, Iowa, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Joe Biden talks with Kamala Harris after the conclusion of the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders bump elbows before the start of the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, March 15, 2020....more
Joe Biden argues with a worker about his gun control policies during a Biden campaign stop at the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
"TRUMP 2020" is painted on an VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Joe Biden watch television results at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kamala Harris laughs during the presidential candidate forum at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), in Detroit, Michigan, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Donald Trump addresses the nation during a live television broadcast regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, from inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George...more
Halloween decorations and support for Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK...more
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose while keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in...more
Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican...more
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs against his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Kamala Harris tours the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian...more
Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in their first presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Donald Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about Donald Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National...more
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020....more
Kamala Harris looks on during the vice presidential debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden looks on from his seat while wearing a protective face mask, ahead of an ABC Town Hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more
Supporters look on as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden address supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter holds a sign during an event by Joe Biden on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden makes his way through the crowd outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
India Albury, 35, is seen en route to her polling station after helping transport six voters on Election Day, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Poll workers wave flags to bring a voter to their location booth at the Registrar of Voters in San Diego, California, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Children play outside a polling station as their father votes in Marfa, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Electoral workers staff curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have the coronavirus in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line,...more
Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
ER technician Marjorie Lynar, center, waits in line to cast her election ballot at a Cobb County polling station after working a 12-hour shift in Marietta, Georgia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Supporters of Joe Biden hold up signs at a canvassing stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The White House is seen at sunset, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Biden supporters face off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People react as they watch early results on television at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person watches the early election results from a bar in San Diego, California, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Biden raises a fist as he delivers remarks after early results from the 2020 presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta, Georgia November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and the election officials Sharon Krewson and Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A man attends a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the election in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch Joe Biden speaking during a news conference on a screen, as they wait for the results of the election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A supporter of Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Trump supporter carries a sign while wearing a Biden mask during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Biden smiles as he pulls off his face mask to speak about the results of the election during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
