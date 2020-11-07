Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Nov 7, 2020 | 11:44am EST

Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the U.S. presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the U.S. presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the U.S. presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 74
Joe Biden poses for a selfie after addressing the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden poses for a selfie after addressing the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Joe Biden poses for a selfie after addressing the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 74
Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
Close
3 / 74
Joe Biden sits with kids from the Union Baptist Crusaders drill team during an event at the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo, Iowa, December 5, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Joe Biden sits with kids from the Union Baptist Crusaders drill team during an event at the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo, Iowa, December 5, 2019.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
Joe Biden sits with kids from the Union Baptist Crusaders drill team during an event at the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo, Iowa, December 5, 2019.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 74
Joe Biden talks with Kamala Harris after the conclusion of the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Biden talks with Kamala Harris after the conclusion of the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Joe Biden talks with Kamala Harris after the conclusion of the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 74
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders bump elbows before the start of the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders bump elbows before the start of the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, March 15, 2020....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders bump elbows before the start of the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 74
Joe Biden argues with a worker about his gun control policies during a Biden campaign stop at the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Joe Biden argues with a worker about his gun control policies during a Biden campaign stop at the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Joe Biden argues with a worker about his gun control policies during a Biden campaign stop at the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 74
"TRUMP 2020" is painted on an VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania November 5, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela

"TRUMP 2020" is painted on an VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania November 5, 2019.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
"TRUMP 2020" is painted on an VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania November 5, 2019.  REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 74
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 74
Supporters of Joe Biden watch television results at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Supporters of Joe Biden watch television results at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden watch television results at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 74
Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 74
Kamala Harris laughs during the presidential candidate forum at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), in Detroit, Michigan, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Kamala Harris laughs during the presidential candidate forum at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), in Detroit, Michigan, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Kamala Harris laughs during the presidential candidate forum at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), in Detroit, Michigan, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
12 / 74
Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 74
Donald Trump addresses the nation during a live television broadcast regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, from inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Donald Trump addresses the nation during a live television broadcast regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, from inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Donald Trump addresses the nation during a live television broadcast regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, from inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
14 / 74
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George...more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 74
Halloween decorations and support for Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Halloween decorations and support for Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Halloween decorations and support for Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 74
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 74
A supporter of Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter of Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 74
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose while keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose while keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose while keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 74
Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2020.   REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2020.   REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 74
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 74
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican...more

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 74
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs against his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs against his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs against his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 74
Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
24 / 74
Kamala Harris tours the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Kamala Harris tours the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Kamala Harris tours the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
25 / 74
Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
26 / 74
Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
27 / 74
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 74
Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in their first presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in their first presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in their first presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
Close
29 / 74
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
30 / 74
Donald Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Donald Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
31 / 74
Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
32 / 74
Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
33 / 74
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
34 / 74
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about Donald Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about Donald Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about Donald Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
35 / 74
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
36 / 74
Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
37 / 74
Kamala Harris looks on during the vice presidential debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kamala Harris looks on during the vice presidential debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Kamala Harris looks on during the vice presidential debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
38 / 74
Joe Biden looks on from his seat while wearing a protective face mask, ahead of an ABC Town Hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden looks on from his seat while wearing a protective face mask, ahead of an ABC Town Hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 15, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Joe Biden looks on from his seat while wearing a protective face mask, ahead of an ABC Town Hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 15, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
39 / 74
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
40 / 74
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
41 / 74
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
42 / 74
Supporters look on as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters look on as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters look on as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
43 / 74
Joe Biden address supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden address supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Joe Biden address supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
44 / 74
Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
45 / 74
A supporter holds a sign during an event by Joe Biden on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter holds a sign during an event by Joe Biden on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A supporter holds a sign during an event by Joe Biden on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
46 / 74
Joe Biden makes his way through the crowd outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden makes his way through the crowd outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden makes his way through the crowd outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
47 / 74
President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
48 / 74
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
49 / 74
India Albury, 35, is seen en route to her polling station after helping transport six voters on Election Day, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell &nbsp;

India Albury, 35, is seen en route to her polling station after helping transport six voters on Election Day, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
India Albury, 35, is seen en route to her polling station after helping transport six voters on Election Day, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell  
Close
50 / 74
Poll workers wave flags to bring a voter to their location booth at the Registrar of Voters in San Diego, California, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Poll workers wave flags to bring a voter to their location booth at the Registrar of Voters in San Diego, California, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Poll workers wave flags to bring a voter to their location booth at the Registrar of Voters in San Diego, California, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
51 / 74
Children play outside a polling station as their father votes in Marfa, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Children play outside a polling station as their father votes in Marfa, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Children play outside a polling station as their father votes in Marfa, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
52 / 74
Electoral workers staff curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have the coronavirus in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Electoral workers staff curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have the coronavirus in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers staff curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have the coronavirus in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
53 / 74
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
54 / 74
Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
55 / 74
ER technician Marjorie Lynar, center, waits in line to cast her election ballot at a Cobb County polling station after working a 12-hour shift in Marietta, Georgia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

ER technician Marjorie Lynar, center, waits in line to cast her election ballot at a Cobb County polling station after working a 12-hour shift in Marietta, Georgia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
ER technician Marjorie Lynar, center, waits in line to cast her election ballot at a Cobb County polling station after working a 12-hour shift in Marietta, Georgia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
56 / 74
Supporters of Joe Biden hold up signs at a canvassing stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters of Joe Biden hold up signs at a canvassing stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden hold up signs at a canvassing stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
57 / 74
Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
58 / 74
The White House is seen at sunset, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

The White House is seen at sunset, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
The White House is seen at sunset, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
59 / 74
Biden supporters face off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Biden supporters face off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Biden supporters face off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
60 / 74
People react as they watch early results on television at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

People react as they watch early results on television at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People react as they watch early results on television at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Close
61 / 74
A person watches the early election results from a bar in San Diego, California, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A person watches the early election results from a bar in San Diego, California, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A person watches the early election results from a bar in San Diego, California, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
62 / 74
Joe Biden raises a fist as he delivers remarks after early results from the 2020 presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Joe Biden raises a fist as he delivers remarks after early results from the 2020 presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Joe Biden raises a fist as he delivers remarks after early results from the 2020 presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
63 / 74
President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
64 / 74
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta, Georgia November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta, Georgia November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta, Georgia November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
65 / 74
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
66 / 74
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
67 / 74
The election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and the election officials Sharon Krewson and Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

The election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and the election officials Sharon Krewson and Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
The election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and the election officials Sharon Krewson and Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
68 / 74
A man attends a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the election in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man attends a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the election in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man attends a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the election in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
69 / 74
People watch Joe Biden speaking during a news conference on a screen, as they wait for the results of the election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People watch Joe Biden speaking during a news conference on a screen, as they wait for the results of the election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
People watch Joe Biden speaking during a news conference on a screen, as they wait for the results of the election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
70 / 74
Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
71 / 74
A supporter of Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A supporter of Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
72 / 74
A Trump supporter carries a sign while wearing a Biden mask during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A Trump supporter carries a sign while wearing a Biden mask during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A Trump supporter carries a sign while wearing a Biden mask during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
73 / 74
Joe Biden smiles as he pulls off his face mask to speak about the results of the election during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden smiles as he pulls off his face mask to speak about the results of the election during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Joe Biden smiles as he pulls off his face mask to speak about the results of the election during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
74 / 74
View Again
View Next
Protests across America over post-election uncertainty

Protests across America over post-election uncertainty

Next Slideshows

Protests across America over post-election uncertainty

Protests across America over post-election uncertainty

Americans hold dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the presidential election as ballot-counting continues in a handful of states.

11:14am EST
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

10:45am EST
Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.

Nov 06 2020
Trump and Biden supporters hold dueling rallies outside vote-counting centers

Trump and Biden supporters hold dueling rallies outside vote-counting centers

Backers of President Trump demonstrate against what he has baselessly called a rigged election, in battleground states where votes were still being counted.

Nov 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Biden supporters celebrate victory

Biden supporters celebrate victory

Supporters of Joe Biden take to the streets to celebrate his victory over President Trump in the presidential election.

Joe Biden's road to the presidency

Joe Biden's road to the presidency

Joe Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, completed a long climb to the political mountaintop that includes two previous failed presidential bids by defeating President Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president

Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president

Kamala Harris becomes the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the country's second highest office.

Protests across America over post-election uncertainty

Protests across America over post-election uncertainty

Americans hold dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the presidential election as ballot-counting continues in a handful of states.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.

Trump and Biden supporters hold dueling rallies outside vote-counting centers

Trump and Biden supporters hold dueling rallies outside vote-counting centers

Backers of President Trump demonstrate against what he has baselessly called a rigged election, in battleground states where votes were still being counted.

'Worst storm in decades': Hurricane Eta devastates Central America

'Worst storm in decades': Hurricane Eta devastates Central America

One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta continues to dump torrential rain across large parts of Central America.

Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has flouted U.S. democratic norms.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast