Joe Biden's road to the presidency
Vice Presidential candidate and Senator Joe Biden (R) arrives to address the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sen Joe Biden (D-DE) shakes his fist as he lashes out on steroid use in sports, during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill March 10, 2004. At right, is Rep. John Sweeney (R-NY). The hearing came in...more
Senator John Kerry (D-Mass) (R) is hugged by Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) as he waits to ask Secretary of State-designate Condoleezza Rice a question, during her testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during her confirmation hearing, on...more
Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (R) talks with soldiers as he travels in a military vehicle to Iraq from Kuwait, September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Senator Biden's office/Handout
Senator Ted Kennedy (D-Ma) (L) and Senator Joe Biden (D-De) confer during the first day of Judge John Roberts' Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 12, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) talks with fellow candidates Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-NY) at the South Carolina Democratic party's presidential candidates debate at South...more
Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama (D-IL) holds a child, as his vice presidential running mate Joe Biden (R) smiles at a campaign event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, August 23, 2008. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) and his wife Michelle wave together with running mate Joe Biden (R) and his wife Jill during a campaign event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, August 23, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis,...more
Joe Biden (D-DE) smiles while addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Barack Obama and Joe Biden (L) participate in a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Dick Cheney, suffering from a back injury while moving into his new home, is wheeled out of the North Portico of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2009. Vice President-elect Joe Biden follows at right. Woman pushing the...more
Vice President Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill watches during the inauguration ceremony for President Barack Obama in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave as former President George W. Bush departs the Capitol during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden kisses his wife Jill as they dance at the Commander-In-Chief Ball in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
With Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looking on, President Barack Obama addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Barack Obama (L) and Joe Biden are pictured on stage before Obama signed the Middle Class Working Families Task Force executive order in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason...more
Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool
Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House...more
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are...more
Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
(L-R) President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden and his wife Jill Biden observe a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington September 11, 2013, on the 12th anniversary of the September...more
Vice President Joe Biden (C) helps President Barack Obama (R) pick out a pack of cookies as they buy lunch at a sandwich shop near the White House in Washington, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden (rear) awards a Medal of Valor to Watertown, Massachusetts police officer John MacLellan during a ceremony for public safety officers in Washington February 11, 2015. MacLellan was part of a group of police and firefighters...more
President Barack Obama kisses Vice President Joe Biden on the cheek as he hugs him after delivering the eulogy during the funeral of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilmington, Delaware June...more
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015....more
Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech at Yonsei University in Seoul December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
President Barack Obama wipes tears while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. Vice President Joe Biden is at right. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Pope Francis meets Vice President Joe Biden (R) in Paul VI hall at the Vatican April 29, 2016 Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Force Two for a joint campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Former Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear while giving a tribute during memorial service for Senator John McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Phoenix, Arizona, August 30, 2018. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS
Former Vice President Joe Biden poses for a selfie after addressing the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden talks with volunteers and supporters as he visits a campaign office in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden greets supporter Chris Miller, of Manchester, New Hampshire, during a stop at a field office in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Joe Biden makes a face as he steps on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joe Biden approaches Kamala Harris during a commercial break on the second night of the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Joe Biden talks to a young supporter during a campaign event in Fort Madison, Iowa, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders debate at the Democratic presidential candidates debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden at Chicken Scratch in Dallas, Texas, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Joe Biden argues with a worker about his gun control policies during a Biden campaign stop at the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden gets ice cream at La Michoacana during the state's Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Joe Biden speaks to supporters on the street in a neighborhood in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville,...more
Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020....more
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden gestures with Barack Obama at a Get Out the Vote campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden makes a statement after participating in briefing about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Delaware, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
