Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign
Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden waves to journalists before boarding his campaign plane ahead of a trip to North Carolina, at the New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden is seen taking off his hat, shortly after boarding his campaign plane at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A staff aide pulls Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) to a safe distance while he speaks to Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) speaks as Joe Biden watches at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden walks towards a stage to deliver remarks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden hold milkshakes outside a Cook Out restaurant in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Alisa Edwards Smith, of Chapel Hill, NC, looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden interacts with members of the Detroit Youth Choir at the end of a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man arranges social distancing circles ahead of a voter mobilization event where Joe Biden will deliver remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden runs on stage before delivering remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenne
Supporters react from their vehicles as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters watch from their vehicles as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden raises his arm during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Joe Biden holds up a note card containing his daily schedule, coronavirus updates, and U.S. military conflict statistics while delivering remarks on a Vision for Older Americans event at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center, in Pembroke Pines,...more
Audience members look on as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Vision for Older Americans event at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden prepares to deliver remarks at a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at United Association (UA) Plumbers Local 27 in Erie, PA,, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
