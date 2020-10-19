Edition:
Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign

Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden waves to journalists before boarding his campaign plane ahead of a trip to North Carolina, at the New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden waves to journalists before boarding his campaign plane ahead of a trip to North Carolina, at the New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Joe Biden waves to journalists before boarding his campaign plane ahead of a trip to North Carolina, at the New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden is seen taking off his hat, shortly after boarding his campaign plane at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden is seen taking off his hat, shortly after boarding his campaign plane at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, October 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Joe Biden is seen taking off his hat, shortly after boarding his campaign plane at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, October 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A staff aide pulls Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) to a safe distance while he speaks to Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A staff aide pulls Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) to a safe distance while he speaks to Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A staff aide pulls Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) to a safe distance while he speaks to Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) speaks as Joe Biden watches at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) speaks as Joe Biden watches at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) speaks as Joe Biden watches at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden walks towards a stage to deliver remarks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden walks towards a stage to deliver remarks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Joe Biden walks towards a stage to deliver remarks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden hold milkshakes outside a Cook Out restaurant in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden hold milkshakes outside a Cook Out restaurant in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Joe Biden with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden hold milkshakes outside a Cook Out restaurant in Durham, North Carolina, October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Alisa Edwards Smith, of Chapel Hill, NC, looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Alisa Edwards Smith, of Chapel Hill, NC, looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Alisa Edwards Smith, of Chapel Hill, NC, looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina October 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden interacts with members of the Detroit Youth Choir at the end of a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden interacts with members of the Detroit Youth Choir at the end of a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Joe Biden interacts with members of the Detroit Youth Choir at the end of a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man arranges social distancing circles ahead of a voter mobilization event where Joe Biden will deliver remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A man arranges social distancing circles ahead of a voter mobilization event where Joe Biden will deliver remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man arranges social distancing circles ahead of a voter mobilization event where Joe Biden will deliver remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden runs on stage before delivering remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenne

Joe Biden runs on stage before delivering remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Joe Biden runs on stage before delivering remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenne
Supporters react from their vehicles as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters react from their vehicles as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Supporters react from their vehicles as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters watch from their vehicles as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters watch from their vehicles as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Supporters watch from their vehicles as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden raises his arm during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Joe Biden raises his arm during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12, 2020.  REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Joe Biden raises his arm during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12, 2020.  REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Joe Biden holds up a note card containing his daily schedule, coronavirus updates, and U.S. military conflict statistics while delivering remarks on a Vision for Older Americans event at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden holds up a note card containing his daily schedule, coronavirus updates, and U.S. military conflict statistics while delivering remarks on a Vision for Older Americans event at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center, in Pembroke Pines,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Joe Biden holds up a note card containing his daily schedule, coronavirus updates, and U.S. military conflict statistics while delivering remarks on a Vision for Older Americans event at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Audience members look on as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Vision for Older Americans event at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Audience members look on as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Vision for Older Americans event at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Audience members look on as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Vision for Older Americans event at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden prepares to deliver remarks at a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden prepares to deliver remarks at a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Joe Biden prepares to deliver remarks at a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at United Association (UA) Plumbers Local 27 in Erie, PA,, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at United Association (UA) Plumbers Local 27 in Erie, PA,, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at United Association (UA) Plumbers Local 27 in Erie, PA,, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
