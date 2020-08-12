Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
Reporters sit chairs in circles marked for coronavirus disease pandemic social distancing as Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in...more
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Joe Biden talks to a young child while surrounded by Secret Service agents and news media as he visits the neighborhood where he grew up while campaigning in Scranton, Pennsylvania, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden speaks about his plans to combat racial inequality at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden listens to Carlette Brooks as she wipes away tears and talks about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on her family and their small businesses on the outside patio of the Carlette’s Hideaway sports bar during a campaign stop in Yeadon,...more
Workers separated for social distancing listen to Joe Biden as he speaks about the U.S. economy during a campaign event at McGregor Industries, a metal works plant that manufactures stairs and stair railings, in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, July 9, 2020....more
Caliph Mathis II sanitizes the podium for Joe Biden before he arrived to speak about his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Joe Biden speaks about his plans to combat racial inequality at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden holds his notes, including the topics Kamala Harris and Department of Justice reform, as he addresses reporters at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden wears a protective face mask as he walks with Bob McGregor of McGregor Industries, a metal works plant that manufactures stairs and stair railings, while touring the assembly line of the company, in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, July 9, 2020....more
Joe Biden speaks about his plans to combat racial inequality at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden talks to local residents as he visits the neighborhood where he grew up while campaigning in Scranton, Pennsylvania, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Local residents waiting outside react as Joe Biden waves and gives them a thumbs up as he departs after a presidential campaign event held at a community center in Darby, Pennsylvania June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about his plans to combat racial inequality at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents watch as Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Joe Biden wearing a protective face mask wipes his eye as an attendee talks about his late son Beau Biden during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Joe Biden meets with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and delivers remarks on health care during a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Biden poses for a picture with Pastor of the Bethel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman and attendees during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Joe Biden is seen on a live television camera monitor as he speaks about President Donald Trump's response to protests across the United States during an event at City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Joe Biden speaks about President Donald Trump's response to protests across the United States as he stands under photos of former Philadelphia mayors during an event at City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Attendees listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a recreation center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
