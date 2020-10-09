Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A participant stands during the playing of the U.S. national anthem during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters cheer at a drive-in event for Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden poses for a photo with mariachi entertainers during his visit to the East Las Vegas Community Center to speak about the disproportionate ways the coronavirus has impacted Latinos, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9....more
Supporters cheer at a drive-in event for Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden looks out from the top of the airplane steps as he departs Phoenix, Arizona, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden listens to vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris speak during a campaign event at a carpenters union in Phoenix, Arizona, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden turns to running mate, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as they speak to reporters in a hangar after they arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden raises his drink at the Barrio Cafe during a small business bus tour while campaigning in Phoenix, Arizona, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Biden supporter looks on as Joe Biden makes a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden disembarks from his campaign plane as he arrives at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, disembark from their campaign plane as they arrive at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden greets members of his staff and the press as he exits his campaign plane after campaigning in Miami, at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5. ...more
Joe Biden looks on during an NBC News town hall event while campaigning for president in Miami, Florida, October 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, October 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, disembark from their campaign plane as they arrive at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden emerges from a vehicle prior to boarding a plane as he departs on campaign travel to Michigan from New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
