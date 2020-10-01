Joe Biden's whistle-stop train tour to battleground states
Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A crowd of supporters cheers for Joe Biden as he arrives by campaign train for a stop in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Joe Biden are seen on a nearby rooftop as Biden prepared to board an Amtrak train to begin a campaign train tour in Cleveland, Ohio, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden greets supporters after arriving on an Amtrak train for a campaign stop in Alliance, Ohio, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden and his wife Jill speak to supporters while riding aboard a campaign Amtrak train near Alliance, Ohio, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden tours an operating engineers training facility during a campaign stop in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden waves to a crowd of supporters as he arrives by campaign train for a stop in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Joe Biden attend a campaign stop in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden speaks to union workers after touring an operating engineers training facility during a campaign stop in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden is seen through a window as he speaks to union workers after touring an operating engineers training facility during a campaign stop in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Joe Biden attend a campaign stop in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave to supporters as they walk to an Amtrak train to begin a campaign train tour in Cleveland, Ohio, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Joe Biden are seen on a nearby rooftop as Biden prepared to board an Amtrak train to begin a campaign train tour in Cleveland, Ohio, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden speaks to supporters while riding aboard a campaign Amtrak train near Alliance, Ohio, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden reacts to cheers from supporters at a campaign stop in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, September 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
