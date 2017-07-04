Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 4, 2017 | 3:00pm EDT

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 13
Joey Chestnut is carried to the stage before competing in and winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut is carried to the stage before competing in and winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Joey Chestnut is carried to the stage before competing in and winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 13
Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 13
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 13
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 13
Sonya Thomas competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sonya Thomas competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Sonya Thomas competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 13
People compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 13
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 13
Miki Sudo enters the arena before competing in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Miki Sudo enters the arena before competing in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Miki Sudo enters the arena before competing in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 13
Attendees gather before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Attendees gather before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Attendees gather before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 13
Kathy Schultz of New York City attends the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kathy Schultz of New York City attends the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kathy Schultz of New York City attends the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 13
Attendees use a banner to shield themselves from a passing rain shower before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Attendees use a banner to shield themselves from a passing rain shower before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Attendees use a banner to shield themselves from a passing rain shower before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 13
Hot dogs are displayed for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest during the weigh-in ceremony in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hot dogs are displayed for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest during the weigh-in ceremony in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Hot dogs are displayed for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest during the weigh-in ceremony in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Latte art

Latte art

Next Slideshows

Latte art

Latte art

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central...

Jul 04 2017
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

Jul 03 2017
North Korean Taekwondo-style

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.

Jun 28 2017
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.

Jun 27 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast