Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut is carried to the stage before competing in and winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sonya Thomas competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Miki Sudo enters the arena before competing in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees gather before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kathy Schultz of New York City attends the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees use a banner to shield themselves from a passing rain shower before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hot dogs are displayed for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest during the weigh-in ceremony in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
