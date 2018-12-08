John Kelly to leave White House

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley shows White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo papers and a handwritten note reading: "After you thank the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, you can depart. I will...more

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley shows White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo papers and a handwritten note reading: "After you thank the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, you can depart. I will take the chair. You don't need to say anything further" that she had just showed to President Donald Trump as he chaired a UN Security Council meeting during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

