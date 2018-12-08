Edition:
John Kelly to leave White House

President Donald Trump speaks to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after an event with reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly steps out from inside an armored vehicle as President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from behind a curtain before President Donald Trump addresses the Veterans of Foreign Wars 119th VFW national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
President Donald Trump flanked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly attend a lunch with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and officials at the Istana in Singapore June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits behind the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks on as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stands before a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
President Donald Trump shakes hands with John Kelly after he was sworn in as White House Chief of Staff in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, deliver remarks on issues related to visas and travel after President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wipes his eyes while seated with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House in Washington, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens as President Donald Trump talks to the media beside Air Force One as the president heads to the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, December 08, 2018
President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly steps off Air Force One as President Donald Trump arrived to participate in a briefing on Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in Havelock, North Carolina, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2018
John Kelly, Chief of staff for President Donald J. Trump, arrives at the U.S. Capitol prior to the service for former President George H. W. Bush in Washington, DC, December 3, 2018. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
President Donald Trump turns to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly during a visit with U.S. Marines at the Marine Corps Barracks in Washington, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
White House chief of staff John Kelly listens as President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in Washington, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks walks past tombstones during a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery dedicated to the U.S. soldiers killed in the Belleau Wood battle during World War One at Belleau, France, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly attends the news conference held by President Donald Trump following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner, Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly follow President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they walk to Marine One as they depart for Pittsburgh from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley shows White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo papers and a handwritten note reading: "After you thank the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, you can depart. I will take the chair. You don't need to say anything further" that she had just showed to President Donald Trump as he chaired a UN Security Council meeting during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens as President Donald Trump takes part in a working lunch with governors in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly carries his briefcases to board Air Force One with President Trump for travel to New Jersey from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
