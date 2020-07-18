John Lewis: 1940 - 2020

President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd R)...more

President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd R) and former President George W. Bush (R). The event comes on the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at the bridge, where police and state troopers beat and used tear gas against peaceful marchers who were advocating against racial discrimination at the voting booth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

