Pictures | Sat Jul 18, 2020

John Lewis: 1940 - 2020

Rep. John Lewis speaks at a news conference held by Democrats on the state of voting rights in America at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr. (3rd from R front row) and John Lewis (4th from L front row), talk with reporters after meeting with President John F. Kennedy after the March on Washington in Washington, August 28, 1963. Library of Congress/Warren K. Leffler/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus wait in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to enter memorial services for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) as a group at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 24, 2019. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd R) and former President George W. Bush (R). The event comes on the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at the bridge, where police and state troopers beat and used tear gas against peaceful marchers who were advocating against racial discrimination at the voting booth. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Civil rights leaders meeting with President John F. Kennedy in the Oval Office of the White House following the civil rights march on Washington D.C., in this August 28, 1963 photograph courtesy of the Library of Congress. Pictured are (left to right) Secretary of Labor Willard Wirtz, &nbsp;Congress of Racial Equality leader Floyd McKissick, National Catholic Conference for Interracial Justice leader Mathew Ahmann, National Urban League executive director Whitney Young, Southern Christian Leadership Conference leader Martin Luther King Jr., &nbsp;Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee chairman John Lewis, American Jewish Congress Rabbi Joachim Prinz, A. Philip Randolph, Reverend Eugene Carson Blake (partially visible), President John F. Kennedy, United Auto Workers president Walter Reuther, Vice President Lyndon Johnson, NAACP executive director Roy Wilkins. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) hold hands with former President George W Bush (R) and former first lady Laura Bush (L) and Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) during commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' historical civil rights march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is embraced by Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) inside the House Chamber as the House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Democratic Representative John Lewis puts on his "I'm a Georgia Voter" sticker after casting a ballot in midterm elections at Wolf Creek Library in Atlanta, Georgia, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Committee Chairman Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (C) and ranking member Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) preside over a House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee hearing on whether to compel candidates for U.S. president and vice president to release their tax records, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 7, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A photo tweeted from the floor of the House by Rep. Donna Edwards (R) shows Democratic members of the House of Representatives, including herself and Rep. John Lewis (L) staging a sit-in on the House floor "to demand action on common sense gun legislation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 22, 2016. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rep. Donna Edwards/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L) talks to supporters along with House Democrats after their sit-in over gun-control law on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
President Barack Obama (2nd L) hugs Representative John Lewis (D-GA) at the end of his remarks to a conference to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act at the White House in Washington August 6, 2015. Also pictured is Attorney General Loretta Lynch (R). &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Former first lady Laura Bush ( from L to R), former president George W. Bush, first lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and Representative John Lewis (D-GA) participate in a commemoration at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015.&nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Representative John Lewis (D-GA) is detained after protesting outside the front of the U.S. Capital for comprehensive immigration reform in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2013
Rep. John Lewis receives the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011
Rev. Al Sharpton (2nd R) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. To Sharpton's right are Martin Luther King III and his wife Arndrea Waters King. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2013
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) talks with Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) as they wait for French President Emmanuel Macron's address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Congressman John Lewis addresses supporters of Democrat Jon Ossoff as they wait for the poll numbers to come in for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta, Georgia, June 20, 2017. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Amandla Stenberg and Rep John Lewis (D-GA) introduce "Green Book" as a nominee for Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Representative John Lewis high fives a girl while entering Wolf Creek Library to vote during midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Committee Chairman Representative John Lewis (D-GA) and ranking member Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) preside over a House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee hearing on whether to compel candidates for U.S. president and vice president to release their tax records, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 7, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Representative John Lewis (D-GA) delivers a few remarks as he votes for Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for House Speaker on the first day of the new session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Commencement speaker Representative John Lewis arrives for the 367th Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2018. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) talks to Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) during the 42nd Annual Commemoration of the 1965 Selma-Montgomery Voting Rights March at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Alabama, March 4, 2007. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2007
Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (R), speaks on stage with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) gets a hug from entertainer Oprah Winfrey (2nd L) as producer Harvey Weinstein (2nd R) and television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes (R) applaud during a ceremony to honor all of them with W.E.B. Du Bois Medals at the Hutchins Center Honors at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts &nbsp;September 30, 2014. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Former President Gerald Ford (L) hugs Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) after the two men received John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage awards at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, May 21, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
President Bill Clinton (C) listens to speakers along with Rev. Jesse Jackson (L) and Congressman John Lewis, who was an original marcher, on the 35th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma, March 5, 2000. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
President-elect Barack Obama (R) hugs Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Hillary Clinton, (L), (D-NY) is greeted by Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) at Paschal's restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, October 12, 2007. &nbsp;Lewis endorsed Clinton for the Democratic presidential candidate. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2007
Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) (C) is flanked by her husband former President Bill Clinton (R) and Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L) during a re-enactment of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march in Selma, Alabama, March 4, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2007
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) (L) and Rev. Al Sharpton attend a voter's rights rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington February 27, 2013, ahead of the court considering whether to strike down a key provision of a federal law designed to protect minority voters. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2013
Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) speaks against the nomination of John Roberts as chief justice during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
