John Lewis: 1940 - 2020
Rep. John Lewis speaks at a news conference held by Democrats on the state of voting rights in America at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr. (3rd from R front row) and John Lewis (4th from L front row), talk with reporters after meeting with President John F. Kennedy after the March on Washington in Washington, August 28, 1963....more
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus wait in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to enter memorial services for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) as a group at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 24, 2019. Pablo Martinez...more
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd R)...more
Civil rights leaders meeting with President John F. Kennedy in the Oval Office of the White House following the civil rights march on Washington D.C., in this August 28, 1963 photograph courtesy of the Library of Congress. Pictured are (left to...more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) hold hands with former President George W Bush (R) and former first lady Laura Bush (L) and Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) during commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday'...more
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is embraced by Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) inside the House Chamber as the House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Democratic Representative John Lewis puts on his "I'm a Georgia Voter" sticker after casting a ballot in midterm elections at Wolf Creek Library in Atlanta, Georgia, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Committee Chairman Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (C) and ranking member Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) preside over a House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee hearing on whether to compel candidates for U.S. president and vice...more
A photo tweeted from the floor of the House by Rep. Donna Edwards (R) shows Democratic members of the House of Representatives, including herself and Rep. John Lewis (L) staging a sit-in on the House floor "to demand action on common sense gun...more
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L) talks to supporters along with House Democrats after their sit-in over gun-control law on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama (2nd L) hugs Representative John Lewis (D-GA) at the end of his remarks to a conference to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act at the White House in Washington August 6, 2015. Also pictured is Attorney...more
Former first lady Laura Bush ( from L to R), former president George W. Bush, first lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and Representative John Lewis (D-GA) participate in a commemoration at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March...more
Representative John Lewis (D-GA) is detained after protesting outside the front of the U.S. Capital for comprehensive immigration reform in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Rep. John Lewis receives the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Rev. Al Sharpton (2nd R) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. To Sharpton's right are...more
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) talks with Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) as they wait for French President Emmanuel Macron's address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Congressman John Lewis addresses supporters of Democrat Jon Ossoff as they wait for the poll numbers to come in for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta, Georgia, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Amandla Stenberg and Rep John Lewis (D-GA) introduce "Green Book" as a nominee for Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Representative John Lewis high fives a girl while entering Wolf Creek Library to vote during midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Committee Chairman Representative John Lewis (D-GA) and ranking member Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) preside over a House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee hearing on whether to compel candidates for U.S. president and vice president...more
Representative John Lewis (D-GA) delivers a few remarks as he votes for Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for House Speaker on the first day of the new session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Commencement speaker Representative John Lewis arrives for the 367th Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) talks to Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) during the 42nd Annual Commemoration of the 1965 Selma-Montgomery Voting Rights March at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Alabama,...more
Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (R), speaks on stage with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) gets a hug from entertainer Oprah Winfrey (2nd L) as producer Harvey Weinstein (2nd R) and television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes (R) applaud during a ceremony to honor all of them with W.E.B. Du Bois Medals at the...more
Former President Gerald Ford (L) hugs Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) after the two men received John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage awards at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, May 21, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Bill Clinton (C) listens to speakers along with Rev. Jesse Jackson (L) and Congressman John Lewis, who was an original marcher, on the 35th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma, March 5, 2000. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President-elect Barack Obama (R) hugs Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Hillary Clinton, (L), (D-NY) is greeted by Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) at Paschal's restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, October 12, 2007. Lewis endorsed Clinton for the Democratic presidential...more
Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) (C) is flanked by her husband former President Bill Clinton (R) and Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L) during a re-enactment of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march in Selma, Alabama, March 4, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) (L) and Rev. Al Sharpton attend a voter's rights rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington February 27, 2013, ahead of the court considering whether to strike down a key provision of a federal law designed to...more
Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) speaks against the nomination of John Roberts as chief justice during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
