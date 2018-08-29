Edition:
United States
Wed Aug 29, 2018

John McCain lies in state

Cindy McCain, wife of Senator John McCain, touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, August 29, 2018. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Cindy McCain and her son John follow the casket of John McCain into the Arizona State Capitol where he will lie in state in Phoenix. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Meghan McCain, daughter of John McCain, cries during a memorial service. Jae C. Hong/Pool via REUTERS

The Arizona National Guard carries the casket into the museum rotunda during a memorial service. Jae C. Hong/Pool via REUTERS

John McCain's wife Cindy and their sons James (L) and John (R) follow Senator McCain's casket into the Arizona State Capitol. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Arizona National Guard carries the casket of John McCain during a memorial service. Rob Schumacher/Pool via REUTERS

Mourners touch the casket during a memorial service. Jae C. Hong/Pool via REUTERS

John McCain's daughters Meghan (L) and Bridget (R) follow Senator McCain's casket into the Arizona State Capitol. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cindy McCain, wife of John McCain, sits with her sons Jack and Jimmy, and daughter Meghan during a memorial service. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan McCain, daughter of John McCain, cries over the casket during a memorial service. Jae C. Hong/Pool via REUTERS

An honor guard salutes as the casket of John McCain arrives at the Arizona State Capitol. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Arizona National Guard carries the casket into the museum rotunda. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS

John McCain's wife Cindy and their sons James (L) and John (3rd L) follow Senator McCain's casket into the Arizona State Capitol. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cindy McCain, wife of John McCain, touches the casket during a memorial service. Jae C. Hong/Pool via REUTERS

John McCain's wife Cindy and their sons James (L) and John (R) follow Senator McCain's casket into the Arizona State Capitol. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cindy McCain, wife of John McCain, sits with her son Jack during a memorial service. Jae C. Hong/Pool via REUTERS

Members of the public listen to a private ceremony while waiting in line to pay their respects. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

