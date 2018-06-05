Jordanians protest against tax hikes
Policemen secure Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, Jordan June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Policemen secure Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, June 4, 2018. The banner reads "People - Government 1-0". REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Policemen secure Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Policewomen secure the office of Jordan's prime minister during a protest in Amman, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A woman and her son walk next to Jordanian police officers, who are securing the office of Jordan's Prime Minister, during a protest in Amman, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Protesters shout slogans during a protest in Amman, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of a Jordanian security personnel receives treatment after sustaining injury during a protest in Amman, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Policemen clash with protesters near the Jordan Prime Minister's office in Amman, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordanian security personnel help their injured colleague during a protest in Amman, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Policemen clash with protesters near the Jordan's Prime Minister's office in Amman, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Police officers secure the office of Jordan's prime minister during a protest in Amman, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Policemen clash with protesters near the Jordan's Prime Minister's office in Amman, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest in Amman, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Police officers secure the office of Jordan's prime minister during a protest in Amman, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest in Amman, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordanian security personnel and demonstrators help an injured protester during a protest in Amman, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Police officers secure the office of Jordan's Prime Minister during a protest in Amman, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Demonstrators stand face to face with riot police during a protest in front of the Prime Minister's office in Amman, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest in front of the Prime Minister's office in Amman, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
