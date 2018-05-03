Journalists in the line of fire
Forensic experts walk in a field after a powerful bomb blew up a car (foreground) and killed investigative journalist and anti-corruption campaigner Daphne Caruana Galizia in Bidnija, Malta, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. Journalists covering a bomb blast during the morning rush hour were standing in a loose group near the site of the explosion when a suicide bomber struck, killing...more
Mortally wounded Palestinian journalist Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Photos showed Murtaja lying wounded...more
Wounded Reuters photographer Gleb Garanich, who was injured by riot police, takes pictures as riot police block protesters during a scuffle at a demonstration in support of EU integration at Independence Square in Kiev November 30, 2013. Riot police...more
Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R- in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover...more
French photographer Remi Ochlik is seen in this picture taken in Cairo, Egypt, on November 23, 2011. French photographer Remi Ochlik and American correspondent Marie Colvin were killed on February 22, 2012 in the besieged Syrian city of Homs when...more
A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members...more
The window of a taxi is hit by a bullet as Reuters' photographer Paulo Whitaker was injured during an operation at Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reuters Greek photographer Yannis Behrakis takes cover during a gun battle between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Asif Hassan, a photographer with French news agency Agence France-Press (AFP), sits in a police vehicle after being shot in his chest during a protest organised by Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, the student wing of religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami...more
Kenji Nagai of APF tries to take photographs as he lies injured after police and military officials fired upon and then charged at protesters in Yangon's city centre September 27, 2007. Nagai, 50, a Japanese video journalist, was shot by soldiers as...more
An Iraqi soldier carries a journalist wounded on the leg due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, 24, who died of wounds he sustained two weeks earlier while covering a protest along the Gaza-Israel border, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, April 26, 2018. Abu...more
Bullet holes are seen in the car in which Associated Press (AP) photographer Anja Niedringhaus and reporter Kathy Gannon were travelling when they were shot at, in Khost province April 4, 2014. A man dressed as a policeman shot the two foreign...more
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
The wife of a local reporter is led away as he lies on the ground (R) at the scene of a massacre of a political clan, which included several journalists, on the outskirts of Ampatuan, Maguindanao in southern Philippines November 24, 2009. ...more
Ayman al-Sahili, a Reuters cameraman, reacts as he was shot in the leg while filming on the front line in Syria's north city of Aleppo by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A photographer takes his position behind an empty water tank during an operation at Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A female journalist lies on the ground after inhaling gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes with protesters near border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian freelance photographer Moamen Qreiqea takes pictures of protesters calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City October 1, 2012. Qreiqea, 25, lost both his legs in an Israeli air...more
Palestinians carry a cameraman injured during clashes between Palestinian police and Palestinian militants in the West Bank town of Jenin May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Saeed Dahlah
Friends, colleagues and family members embrace while mourning the death of Luis Carlos Santiago during his funeral in Ciudad Juarez September 18, 2010. Santiago, a 21-year-old news photographer working with Juarez-based newspaper El Diario, was...more
Reuters Congo correspondent David Lewis (L) takes cover under a U.N. armored car during machine gun and mortar fire in Kinshasa,Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
In this picture taken on March 13, 2012 off television playback of a tape made available to Reuters, British journalists Gareth Montgomery-Johnson (L) and Nicholas Davies-Jones speak from an undisclosed location. A Libyan militia released a video of...more
Doctors and medics attend to Getty photographer Chris Hondros (foreground) and photojournalist Tim Hetherington (obscured) in a Misrata hospital April 20, 2011. The two photojournalists -- Oscar-nominated filmmaker and photographer Hetherington and...more
Afghans take part in a burial ceremony of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmad of Agence France-Presse in Kabul March 23, 2014. Sardar, his wife and two children were killed during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel. Taliban gunmen killed nine people,...more
A protester holds a picture of journalist Tetyana Chornovil, who was beaten and left in a ditch just hours after publishing an article on the assets of top government officials, during a protest rally in front of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal...more
Anti-government protesters carry Reuters television cameraman Hiro Muramoto after he was shot during clashes in central Bangkok April 10, 2010. Hiro Muramoto was shot dead during a violent clash between Thai troops and anti-government protesters in...more
A Turkish riot policeman pushes a photographer during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. Turkish riot police fired tear gas and water cannon at hundreds of protesters armed with rocks and fireworks as they tried to take back...more
Wounded journalist Antonio Mendoza Quintero is wheeled on a stretcher by medics at a hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 12, 2013. Quintero, a broadcast journalist, was wounded in a drive-by shooting while standing outside a sound system repair...more
Investigators work near the body of journalist Oles Buzina in Kiev, Ukraine, April 16, 2015. A prominent Ukrainian journalist known for his pro-Russian views was shot dead in Kiev by two masked gunmen, the interior ministry said, a day after a former...more
Reuters Palestinian photographer Abed Omar Qusini (C) falls to the ground after being injured during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus May 3, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
This aerial picture shows locals scatter as a foreign journalist assists Swedish cameraman Martin Adler (C), immediately after he was shot in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 23, 2006. A gunman shot dead at close range a Swedish television cameraman...more
Released Filipino hostages Rolando Letrero (L) holds Ramil Vela ( R) as he stands up inside a hospital in Sulu province, southern Philippines February 3, 2013. Gunmen freed the two Filipino television crew hired by a Jordanian journalist after nearly...more
Photographer Serhiy Nikolayev sits on an armchair in the village of Pesky, northwest of Donetsk, Ukraine, February 28, 2015. The Ukrainian journalist died after artillery fire struck near the village of Pesky, north-west of the rebel-held city of...more
A video grab shows the last frame of Reuters cameraman Fadel Shana before he was fatally wounded by an Israeli shell whilst working in the Gaza Strip April 16, 2008. Shana, a 23-year-old Palestinian, died after he stepped from his vehicle, apparently...more
