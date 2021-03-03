Journalists in the line of fire

A Myanmar journalist live-streamed police shooting close to his apartment as they detained him in a crackdown on protesters against military rule, March 1, 2021. "Help, help. They're shooting at me," Kaung Myat Hlaing, a reporter for the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), can be heard shouting in the video taken in the southern coastal town of Myeik. The video is shot from a first-floor balcony, where clothes are drying on a line, as police shine a light from the street below and shout at him to come down. There is the sound of someone apparently pulling at the front door and then a puff of smoke appears on the balcony, accompanied by what sounds like gunfire. DVB TV/Handout via REUTERS

