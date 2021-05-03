Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 3, 2021 | 1:04pm EDT

Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists and mourners carry the coffin of TV reporter Adeeb al-Janani who was killed in an attack on Aden airport, during his funeral in Taiz, Yemen January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Journalists and mourners carry the coffin of TV reporter Adeeb al-Janani who was killed in an attack on Aden airport, during his funeral in Taiz, Yemen January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Journalists and mourners carry the coffin of TV reporter Adeeb al-Janani who was killed in an attack on Aden airport, during his funeral in Taiz, Yemen January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
1 / 52
A forensic expert is seen on the road where journalist George Karaivaz was fatally shot in the Alimos suburb of Athens, Greece, April 9, 2021. Two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed the prominent Greek crime journalist near his home in Athens, police said. Karaivaz, a veteran journalist for private broadcaster STAR TV, was well-known to Greek audiences for his coverage of law and order and police stories. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A forensic expert is seen on the road where journalist George Karaivaz was fatally shot in the Alimos suburb of Athens, Greece, April 9, 2021. Two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed the prominent Greek crime journalist near his home in Athens,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A forensic expert is seen on the road where journalist George Karaivaz was fatally shot in the Alimos suburb of Athens, Greece, April 9, 2021. Two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed the prominent Greek crime journalist near his home in Athens, police said. Karaivaz, a veteran journalist for private broadcaster STAR TV, was well-known to Greek audiences for his coverage of law and order and police stories. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
2 / 52
Spanish Air Force personnel carry coffins of two Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen who were killed in an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, at the military airbase in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, April 30, 2021. Irish citizen and wildlife NGO founder Rory Young was the co-founder and president of Chengeta Wildlife, a charity that trains anti-poaching rangers in Africa. He was leading a wildlife protection patrol in Burkina Faso's Arly National Park when the team was attacked, Chengeta Wildlife said in a statement. The two journalists - David Beriain and Roberto Fraile - were documenting his efforts to protect wildlife, it said. REUTER/Sergio Perez

Spanish Air Force personnel carry coffins of two Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen who were killed in an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, at the military airbase in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, April 30, 2021. Irish...more

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Spanish Air Force personnel carry coffins of two Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen who were killed in an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, at the military airbase in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, April 30, 2021. Irish citizen and wildlife NGO founder Rory Young was the co-founder and president of Chengeta Wildlife, a charity that trains anti-poaching rangers in Africa. He was leading a wildlife protection patrol in Burkina Faso's Arly National Park when the team was attacked, Chengeta Wildlife said in a statement. The two journalists - David Beriain and Roberto Fraile - were documenting his efforts to protect wildlife, it said. REUTER/Sergio Perez
Close
3 / 52
Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a petition from opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine about human rights violations to a United Nations office, a rights group said. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a petition from opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine about human rights violations to a United Nations office, a rights group said. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Close
4 / 52
Afghan men transport the body of one of three female media workers who were shot and killed by unknown gunmen, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2021. Three female media workers were shot dead amid a wave of killings that is spreading fear among professional workers in urban centers. Zalmai Latifi, head of local broadcaster Enikas TV, said the three women were recent high school graduates aged between 18 and 20 who worked in the station's dubbing department. A wave of shootings and small bombs attached to vehicles in have targeted journalists, civil society workers and mid-level government employees in recent months. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan men transport the body of one of three female media workers who were shot and killed by unknown gunmen, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2021. Three female media workers were shot dead amid a wave of killings that is spreading...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Afghan men transport the body of one of three female media workers who were shot and killed by unknown gunmen, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2021. Three female media workers were shot dead amid a wave of killings that is spreading fear among professional workers in urban centers. Zalmai Latifi, head of local broadcaster Enikas TV, said the three women were recent high school graduates aged between 18 and 20 who worked in the station's dubbing department. A wave of shootings and small bombs attached to vehicles in have targeted journalists, civil society workers and mid-level government employees in recent months. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
5 / 52
Palestinian journalists react to a stun grenade fired by Israeli forces during a protest to show solidarity with their colleague Muath Amarna, who was shot in his eye, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian journalists react to a stun grenade fired by Israeli forces during a protest to show solidarity with their colleague Muath Amarna, who was shot in his eye, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Palestinian journalists react to a stun grenade fired by Israeli forces during a protest to show solidarity with their colleague Muath Amarna, who was shot in his eye, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
6 / 52
Palestinian journalist Muath Amarna reacts after he was shot in his eye during a protest against Jewish settlements near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian journalist Muath Amarna reacts after he was shot in his eye during a protest against Jewish settlements near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Palestinian journalist Muath Amarna reacts after he was shot in his eye during a protest against Jewish settlements near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 52
French journalist Allan Kaval, working for Le Monde newspaper, who was wounded the day before during the shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, lies on a hospital bed at Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia October 2, 2020. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure via REUTERS

French journalist Allan Kaval, working for Le Monde newspaper, who was wounded the day before during the shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, lies on a hospital bed at Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia October 2, 2020. Lusi...more

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
French journalist Allan Kaval, working for Le Monde newspaper, who was wounded the day before during the shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, lies on a hospital bed at Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia October 2, 2020. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure via REUTERS
Close
8 / 52
French journalist Rafael Yaghobzadeh, working for Le Monde newspaper, who was wounded the day before during the shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, lies on a hospital bed at Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia October 2, 2020. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure via REUTERS

French journalist Rafael Yaghobzadeh, working for Le Monde newspaper, who was wounded the day before during the shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, lies on a hospital bed at Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia October 2, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
French journalist Rafael Yaghobzadeh, working for Le Monde newspaper, who was wounded the day before during the shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, lies on a hospital bed at Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia October 2, 2020. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure via REUTERS
Close
9 / 52
Police officers pull a journalist during an anti-government protest in Lagos, Nigeria August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nneka Chile

Police officers pull a journalist during an anti-government protest in Lagos, Nigeria August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nneka Chile

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Police officers pull a journalist during an anti-government protest in Lagos, Nigeria August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nneka Chile
Close
10 / 52
A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, China October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, China October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A member of the press reacts after being hit with a molotov cocktail during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, China October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 52
Journalists react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli plans to demolish Palestinian homes, in the Palestinian village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Journalists react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli plans to demolish Palestinian homes, in the Palestinian village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Journalists react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli plans to demolish Palestinian homes, in the Palestinian village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
12 / 52
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere (PHTK) fires a gun in the air, injuring Chery Dieu-Nalio, a photographer for Associated Press, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of nominated Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere (PHTK) fires a gun in the air, injuring Chery Dieu-Nalio, a photographer for Associated Press, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the...more

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere (PHTK) fires a gun in the air, injuring Chery Dieu-Nalio, a photographer for Associated Press, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of nominated Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 52
An injured member of the media (C) is carried away during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An injured member of the media (C) is carried away during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
An injured member of the media (C) is carried away during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
14 / 52
Police officers inspect the scene where journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland April 19, 2019. The New IRA, one of a small number of groups that opposes Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal, said one of its members shot the 29-year-old reporter dead when opening fire on police during a riot McKee was watching. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Police officers inspect the scene where journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland April 19, 2019. The New IRA, one of a small number of groups that opposes Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal, said one of its members shot...more

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Police officers inspect the scene where journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland April 19, 2019. The New IRA, one of a small number of groups that opposes Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal, said one of its members shot the 29-year-old reporter dead when opening fire on police during a riot McKee was watching. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 52
Forensic experts walk in a field after a powerful bomb blew up a car (foreground) and killed investigative journalist and anti-corruption campaigner Daphne Caruana Galizia in Bidnija, Malta, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Forensic experts walk in a field after a powerful bomb blew up a car (foreground) and killed investigative journalist and anti-corruption campaigner Daphne Caruana Galizia in Bidnija, Malta, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Forensic experts walk in a field after a powerful bomb blew up a car (foreground) and killed investigative journalist and anti-corruption campaigner Daphne Caruana Galizia in Bidnija, Malta, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 52
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. Journalists covering a bomb blast during the morning rush hour were standing in a loose group near the site of the explosion when a suicide bomber struck, killing seven people outright and wounding several, two of whom later died. The bomber appeared to have deliberately targeted journalists, presenting a press card to police before joining the group standing near the first blast site, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said. In all, 26 people died in the two Kabul blasts, which were claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. Journalists covering a bomb blast during the morning rush hour were standing in a loose group near the site of the explosion when a suicide bomber struck, killing...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. Journalists covering a bomb blast during the morning rush hour were standing in a loose group near the site of the explosion when a suicide bomber struck, killing seven people outright and wounding several, two of whom later died. The bomber appeared to have deliberately targeted journalists, presenting a press card to police before joining the group standing near the first blast site, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said. In all, 26 people died in the two Kabul blasts, which were claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
17 / 52
Mortally wounded Palestinian journalist Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Photos showed Murtaja lying wounded on a stretcher wearing a navy-blue protective vest marked 'PRESS' in large black capital letters. Health officials said a live bullet had penetrated the side of his abdomen and he succumbed to his wounds in hospital. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Mortally wounded Palestinian journalist Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Photos showed Murtaja lying wounded...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Mortally wounded Palestinian journalist Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. Photos showed Murtaja lying wounded on a stretcher wearing a navy-blue protective vest marked 'PRESS' in large black capital letters. Health officials said a live bullet had penetrated the side of his abdomen and he succumbed to his wounds in hospital. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
18 / 52
Wounded Reuters photographer Gleb Garanich, who was injured by riot police, takes pictures as riot police block protesters during a scuffle at a demonstration in support of EU integration at Independence Square in Kiev November 30, 2013. Riot police in the Ukrainian capital Kiev used batons and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of pro-Europe protesters from the city's main Independence Square, witnesses said. REUTERS/Stringer

Wounded Reuters photographer Gleb Garanich, who was injured by riot police, takes pictures as riot police block protesters during a scuffle at a demonstration in support of EU integration at Independence Square in Kiev November 30, 2013. Riot police...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2013
Wounded Reuters photographer Gleb Garanich, who was injured by riot police, takes pictures as riot police block protesters during a scuffle at a demonstration in support of EU integration at Independence Square in Kiev November 30, 2013. Riot police in the Ukrainian capital Kiev used batons and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of pro-Europe protesters from the city's main Independence Square, witnesses said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 52
French photographer Remi Ochlik is seen in this picture taken in Cairo, Egypt, on November 23, 2011. French photographer Remi Ochlik and American correspondent Marie Colvin were killed on February 22, 2012 in the besieged Syrian city of Homs when rockets fired by government forces hit the house they were staying in, opposition activists and witnesses said. At least two other journalists and possibly more were wounded in the attack, the Syrian Network for Human Rights said. Colvin and Ochlik were both prize-winning veterans of wars in the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere. REUTERS/Julien de Rosa/Handout

French photographer Remi Ochlik is seen in this picture taken in Cairo, Egypt, on November 23, 2011. French photographer Remi Ochlik and American correspondent Marie Colvin were killed on February 22, 2012 in the besieged Syrian city of Homs when...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2012
French photographer Remi Ochlik is seen in this picture taken in Cairo, Egypt, on November 23, 2011. French photographer Remi Ochlik and American correspondent Marie Colvin were killed on February 22, 2012 in the besieged Syrian city of Homs when rockets fired by government forces hit the house they were staying in, opposition activists and witnesses said. At least two other journalists and possibly more were wounded in the attack, the Syrian Network for Human Rights said. Colvin and Ochlik were both prize-winning veterans of wars in the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere. REUTERS/Julien de Rosa/Handout
Close
20 / 52
A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate as a part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and columnist for the Washington Post, in Istanbul, Turkey October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate as a part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and columnist for the Washington Post, in Istanbul, Turkey October 15, 2018....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate as a part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and columnist for the Washington Post, in Istanbul, Turkey October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
21 / 52
Candles representing the slain journalists of Capital Gazette sit on display during a candlelight vigil in Annapolis, Maryland, June 29, 2018. A gunman opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom with a barrage of shotgun blasts, killing four journalists and a sales assistant in an attack police said was motivated by a long-standing grudge he held against the newspaper in Maryland's state capital. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Candles representing the slain journalists of Capital Gazette sit on display during a candlelight vigil in Annapolis, Maryland, June 29, 2018. A gunman opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom with a barrage of shotgun blasts, killing four...more

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Candles representing the slain journalists of Capital Gazette sit on display during a candlelight vigil in Annapolis, Maryland, June 29, 2018. A gunman opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom with a barrage of shotgun blasts, killing four journalists and a sales assistant in an attack police said was motivated by a long-standing grudge he held against the newspaper in Maryland's state capital. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
22 / 52
A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members of the media. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2011
A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members of the media. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
23 / 52
The window of a taxi is hit by a bullet as Reuters' photographer Paulo Whitaker was injured during an operation at Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The window of a taxi is hit by a bullet as Reuters' photographer Paulo Whitaker was injured during an operation at Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, November 26, 2010
The window of a taxi is hit by a bullet as Reuters' photographer Paulo Whitaker was injured during an operation at Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
24 / 52
Reuters Greek photographer Yannis Behrakis takes cover during a gun battle between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Greek photographer Yannis Behrakis takes cover during a gun battle between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2008
Reuters Greek photographer Yannis Behrakis takes cover during a gun battle between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 52
Asif Hassan, a photographer with French news agency Agence France-Press (AFP), sits in a police vehicle after being shot in his chest during a protest organized by Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, the student wing of religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), against the satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, which featured a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad as the cover of its first edition since an attack by Islamist gunmen, in Karachi January 16, 2015. Pakistan police fired tear gas and water cannon at about 200 protesters outside the French consulate in the southern port city of Karachi when a demonstration against the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo turned violent. "AFP photographer Asif Hasan suffered wounds resulting from gunshots fired by ... protesters, police have not opened fire," Abdul Khalique Shaikh, a senior police officer in southern Karachi, told Reuters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Asif Hassan, a photographer with French news agency Agence France-Press (AFP), sits in a police vehicle after being shot in his chest during a protest organized by Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, the student wing of religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami...more

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Asif Hassan, a photographer with French news agency Agence France-Press (AFP), sits in a police vehicle after being shot in his chest during a protest organized by Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, the student wing of religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), against the satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, which featured a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad as the cover of its first edition since an attack by Islamist gunmen, in Karachi January 16, 2015. Pakistan police fired tear gas and water cannon at about 200 protesters outside the French consulate in the southern port city of Karachi when a demonstration against the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo turned violent. "AFP photographer Asif Hasan suffered wounds resulting from gunshots fired by ... protesters, police have not opened fire," Abdul Khalique Shaikh, a senior police officer in southern Karachi, told Reuters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
26 / 52
Kenji Nagai of AFP tries to take photographs as he lies injured after police and military officials fired upon and then charged at protesters in the city center of Yangon, Myanmar, September 27, 2007. Nagai, 50, a Japanese video journalist, was shot by soldiers as they fired to disperse the crowd. Nagai later died. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Kenji Nagai of AFP tries to take photographs as he lies injured after police and military officials fired upon and then charged at protesters in the city center of Yangon, Myanmar, September 27, 2007. Nagai, 50, a Japanese video journalist, was shot...more

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2008
Kenji Nagai of AFP tries to take photographs as he lies injured after police and military officials fired upon and then charged at protesters in the city center of Yangon, Myanmar, September 27, 2007. Nagai, 50, a Japanese video journalist, was shot by soldiers as they fired to disperse the crowd. Nagai later died. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
27 / 52
An Iraqi soldier carries a journalist wounded on the leg due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier carries a journalist wounded on the leg due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An Iraqi soldier carries a journalist wounded on the leg due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
28 / 52
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, 24, who died of wounds he sustained two weeks earlier while covering a protest along the Gaza-Israel border, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, April 26, 2018. Abu Hussein worked for Gaza's Al-Shaab radio station and wore a protective vest marked "Press" at the protest on April 13, 2018, witnesses said. Photos of Abu Hussein lying wounded in his vest appeared on social media. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, 24, who died of wounds he sustained two weeks earlier while covering a protest along the Gaza-Israel border, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, April 26, 2018. Abu...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, 24, who died of wounds he sustained two weeks earlier while covering a protest along the Gaza-Israel border, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, April 26, 2018. Abu Hussein worked for Gaza's Al-Shaab radio station and wore a protective vest marked "Press" at the protest on April 13, 2018, witnesses said. Photos of Abu Hussein lying wounded in his vest appeared on social media. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
29 / 52
Bullet holes are seen in the car in which Associated Press (AP) photographer Anja Niedringhaus and reporter Kathy Gannon were travelling when they were shot at, in Khost province April 4, 2014. A man dressed as a policeman shot the two foreign journalists in eastern Afghanistan on the eve of a presidential election, killing Niedringhaus and critically wounding Gannon. REUTERS/Stringer

Bullet holes are seen in the car in which Associated Press (AP) photographer Anja Niedringhaus and reporter Kathy Gannon were travelling when they were shot at, in Khost province April 4, 2014. A man dressed as a policeman shot the two foreign...more

Reuters / Friday, April 04, 2014
Bullet holes are seen in the car in which Associated Press (AP) photographer Anja Niedringhaus and reporter Kathy Gannon were travelling when they were shot at, in Khost province April 4, 2014. A man dressed as a policeman shot the two foreign journalists in eastern Afghanistan on the eve of a presidential election, killing Niedringhaus and critically wounding Gannon. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 52
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside, Syria October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside, Syria October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside, Syria October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
31 / 52
The wife of a local reporter is led away as he lies on the ground (R) at the scene of a massacre of a political clan, which included several journalists, on the outskirts of Ampatuan, Maguindanao in southern Philippines November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

The wife of a local reporter is led away as he lies on the ground (R) at the scene of a massacre of a political clan, which included several journalists, on the outskirts of Ampatuan, Maguindanao in southern Philippines November 24, 2009. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2009
The wife of a local reporter is led away as he lies on the ground (R) at the scene of a massacre of a political clan, which included several journalists, on the outskirts of Ampatuan, Maguindanao in southern Philippines November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Close
32 / 52
Ayman al-Sahili, a Reuters cameraman, reacts as he was shot in the leg while filming on the front line in Syria's north city of Aleppo by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Ayman al-Sahili, a Reuters cameraman, reacts as he was shot in the leg while filming on the front line in Syria's north city of Aleppo by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2012
Ayman al-Sahili, a Reuters cameraman, reacts as he was shot in the leg while filming on the front line in Syria's north city of Aleppo by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
33 / 52
A photographer takes his position behind an empty water tank during an operation at Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A photographer takes his position behind an empty water tank during an operation at Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 27, 2010
A photographer takes his position behind an empty water tank during an operation at Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
34 / 52
A female journalist lies on the ground after inhaling gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes with protesters near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A female journalist lies on the ground after inhaling gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes with protesters near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A female journalist lies on the ground after inhaling gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes with protesters near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
35 / 52
Palestinians carry a cameraman injured during clashes between Palestinian police and Palestinian militants in the West Bank town of Jenin May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Saeed Dahlah

Palestinians carry a cameraman injured during clashes between Palestinian police and Palestinian militants in the West Bank town of Jenin May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Saeed Dahlah

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Palestinians carry a cameraman injured during clashes between Palestinian police and Palestinian militants in the West Bank town of Jenin May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Saeed Dahlah
Close
36 / 52
Friends, colleagues and family members embrace while mourning the death of Luis Carlos Santiago during his funeral in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 18, 2010. Santiago, a 21-year-old news photographer working with Juarez-based newspaper El Diario, was killed after an attack by gunmen. Santiago was driving a car with another photographer who was seriously injured in the attack, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Friends, colleagues and family members embrace while mourning the death of Luis Carlos Santiago during his funeral in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 18, 2010. Santiago, a 21-year-old news photographer working with Juarez-based newspaper El Diario,...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 18, 2010
Friends, colleagues and family members embrace while mourning the death of Luis Carlos Santiago during his funeral in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 18, 2010. Santiago, a 21-year-old news photographer working with Juarez-based newspaper El Diario, was killed after an attack by gunmen. Santiago was driving a car with another photographer who was seriously injured in the attack, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Close
37 / 52
Reuters Congo correspondent David Lewis (L) takes cover under a U.N. armored car during machine gun and mortar fire in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters Congo correspondent David Lewis (L) takes cover under a U.N. armored car during machine gun and mortar fire in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, December 16, 2006
Reuters Congo correspondent David Lewis (L) takes cover under a U.N. armored car during machine gun and mortar fire in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
38 / 52
In this picture taken on March 13, 2012 off television playback of a tape made available to Reuters, British journalists Gareth Montgomery-Johnson (L) and Nicholas Davies-Jones speak from an undisclosed location. A Libyan militia released a video of two British journalists held on suspicion of spying, in which they apologized for entering the North African country illegally. Nicholas Davies-Jones and Gareth Montgomery-Johnson, who were working for Iran's English-language Press TV, were detained on Feb. 22 by the Swehli brigade, one of dozens of militias which helped to force out Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Anis Mili

In this picture taken on March 13, 2012 off television playback of a tape made available to Reuters, British journalists Gareth Montgomery-Johnson (L) and Nicholas Davies-Jones speak from an undisclosed location. A Libyan militia released a video of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2012
In this picture taken on March 13, 2012 off television playback of a tape made available to Reuters, British journalists Gareth Montgomery-Johnson (L) and Nicholas Davies-Jones speak from an undisclosed location. A Libyan militia released a video of two British journalists held on suspicion of spying, in which they apologized for entering the North African country illegally. Nicholas Davies-Jones and Gareth Montgomery-Johnson, who were working for Iran's English-language Press TV, were detained on Feb. 22 by the Swehli brigade, one of dozens of militias which helped to force out Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
39 / 52
Doctors and medics attend to Getty photographer Chris Hondros (foreground) and photojournalist Tim Hetherington (obscured) in a Misrata hospital April 20, 2011. The two photojournalists -- Oscar-nominated filmmaker and photographer Hetherington and Getty photographer Hondros -- were killed after coming under fire in the besieged Libyan town of Misrata. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Doctors and medics attend to Getty photographer Chris Hondros (foreground) and photojournalist Tim Hetherington (obscured) in a Misrata hospital April 20, 2011. The two photojournalists -- Oscar-nominated filmmaker and photographer Hetherington and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2011
Doctors and medics attend to Getty photographer Chris Hondros (foreground) and photojournalist Tim Hetherington (obscured) in a Misrata hospital April 20, 2011. The two photojournalists -- Oscar-nominated filmmaker and photographer Hetherington and Getty photographer Hondros -- were killed after coming under fire in the besieged Libyan town of Misrata. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
40 / 52
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian freelance photographer Moamen Qreiqea takes pictures of protesters calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City October 1, 2012. Qreiqea, 25, lost both his legs in an Israeli air strike in 2008 while taking pictures east of Gaza. The father of two is determined to continue his career despite his disability. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian freelance photographer Moamen Qreiqea takes pictures of protesters calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City October 1, 2012. Qreiqea, 25, lost both his legs in an Israeli air...more

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2012
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian freelance photographer Moamen Qreiqea takes pictures of protesters calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City October 1, 2012. Qreiqea, 25, lost both his legs in an Israeli air strike in 2008 while taking pictures east of Gaza. The father of two is determined to continue his career despite his disability. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
41 / 52
Afghans take part in a burial ceremony of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmad of Agence France-Presse in Kabul March 23, 2014. Sardar, his wife and two children were killed during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel. Taliban gunmen killed nine people, including four foreigners, in the attack on the luxury hotel used by U.N. staff and prominent Afghan politicians in Kabul, before being shot dead by security forces, witnesses and police said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans take part in a burial ceremony of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmad of Agence France-Presse in Kabul March 23, 2014. Sardar, his wife and two children were killed during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel. Taliban gunmen killed nine people,...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 23, 2014
Afghans take part in a burial ceremony of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmad of Agence France-Presse in Kabul March 23, 2014. Sardar, his wife and two children were killed during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel. Taliban gunmen killed nine people, including four foreigners, in the attack on the luxury hotel used by U.N. staff and prominent Afghan politicians in Kabul, before being shot dead by security forces, witnesses and police said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
42 / 52
A protester holds a picture of journalist Tetyana Chornovil, who was beaten and left in a ditch just hours after publishing an article on the assets of top government officials, during a protest rally in front of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kiev December 25, 2013. Chornovil, a prominent activist who has given speeches at recent anti-government protests, told police her car was stopped by a vehicle just after midnight. A group of unidentified men got out and broke the rear window of her car. REUTERS/Stringer

A protester holds a picture of journalist Tetyana Chornovil, who was beaten and left in a ditch just hours after publishing an article on the assets of top government officials, during a protest rally in front of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2013
A protester holds a picture of journalist Tetyana Chornovil, who was beaten and left in a ditch just hours after publishing an article on the assets of top government officials, during a protest rally in front of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kiev December 25, 2013. Chornovil, a prominent activist who has given speeches at recent anti-government protests, told police her car was stopped by a vehicle just after midnight. A group of unidentified men got out and broke the rear window of her car. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
43 / 52
Anti-government protesters carry Reuters television cameraman Hiro Muramoto after he was shot during clashes in central Bangkok April 10, 2010. Hiro Muramoto was shot dead during a violent clash between Thai troops and anti-government protesters. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-government protesters carry Reuters television cameraman Hiro Muramoto after he was shot during clashes in central Bangkok April 10, 2010. Hiro Muramoto was shot dead during a violent clash between Thai troops and anti-government protesters. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2010
Anti-government protesters carry Reuters television cameraman Hiro Muramoto after he was shot during clashes in central Bangkok April 10, 2010. Hiro Muramoto was shot dead during a violent clash between Thai troops and anti-government protesters. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
44 / 52
Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover during a bombing run by Libyan government planes at a checkpoint near the oil refinery of Ras Lanuf March 11, 2011. Hicks and Addario, along with NYT correspondents Stephen Farrell and Anthony Shadid, went missing after falling behind the lines of Muammar Gaddafi's advancing forces two days earlier. REUTERS/Paul Conroy

Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2011
Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover during a bombing run by Libyan government planes at a checkpoint near the oil refinery of Ras Lanuf March 11, 2011. Hicks and Addario, along with NYT correspondents Stephen Farrell and Anthony Shadid, went missing after falling behind the lines of Muammar Gaddafi's advancing forces two days earlier. REUTERS/Paul Conroy
Close
45 / 52
A Turkish riot policeman pushes a photographer during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. Turkish riot police fired tear gas and water cannon at hundreds of protesters armed with rocks and fireworks as they tried to take back control of a central Istanbul square at the heart of fierce anti-government demonstrations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish riot policeman pushes a photographer during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. Turkish riot police fired tear gas and water cannon at hundreds of protesters armed with rocks and fireworks as they tried to take back...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2013
A Turkish riot policeman pushes a photographer during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. Turkish riot police fired tear gas and water cannon at hundreds of protesters armed with rocks and fireworks as they tried to take back control of a central Istanbul square at the heart of fierce anti-government demonstrations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
46 / 52
Wounded journalist Antonio Mendoza Quintero is wheeled on a stretcher by medics at a hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 12, 2013. Quintero, a broadcast journalist, was wounded in a drive-by shooting while standing outside a sound system repair workshop, local media reported. During the attack an employee of the workshop was killed. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Wounded journalist Antonio Mendoza Quintero is wheeled on a stretcher by medics at a hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 12, 2013. Quintero, a broadcast journalist, was wounded in a drive-by shooting while standing outside a sound system repair...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2013
Wounded journalist Antonio Mendoza Quintero is wheeled on a stretcher by medics at a hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 12, 2013. Quintero, a broadcast journalist, was wounded in a drive-by shooting while standing outside a sound system repair workshop, local media reported. During the attack an employee of the workshop was killed. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
47 / 52
Investigators work near the body of journalist Oles Buzina in Kiev, Ukraine, April 16, 2015. A prominent Ukrainian journalist known for his pro-Russian views was shot dead in Kiev by two masked gunmen, the interior ministry said, a day after a former lawmaker loyal to ousted President Viktor Yanukovich was also killed. Buzina, 45, was known for his pro-Russian opinion pieces published in Ukraine's Sevodnya daily newspaper, which is part of the media empire of Ukraine's richest businessman Rinat Akhmetov. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Investigators work near the body of journalist Oles Buzina in Kiev, Ukraine, April 16, 2015. A prominent Ukrainian journalist known for his pro-Russian views was shot dead in Kiev by two masked gunmen, the interior ministry said, a day after a former...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Investigators work near the body of journalist Oles Buzina in Kiev, Ukraine, April 16, 2015. A prominent Ukrainian journalist known for his pro-Russian views was shot dead in Kiev by two masked gunmen, the interior ministry said, a day after a former lawmaker loyal to ousted President Viktor Yanukovich was also killed. Buzina, 45, was known for his pro-Russian opinion pieces published in Ukraine's Sevodnya daily newspaper, which is part of the media empire of Ukraine's richest businessman Rinat Akhmetov. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
48 / 52
Reuters Palestinian photographer Abed Omar Qusini (C) falls to the ground after being injured during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus May 3, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Palestinian photographer Abed Omar Qusini (C) falls to the ground after being injured during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus May 3, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2008
Reuters Palestinian photographer Abed Omar Qusini (C) falls to the ground after being injured during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus May 3, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
49 / 52
This aerial picture shows locals scatter as a foreign journalist assists Swedish cameraman Martin Adler (C), immediately after he was shot in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 23, 2006. A gunman shot dead at close range a Swedish television cameraman covering a pro-Islamist demonstration in Mogadishu in renewed violence that has racked the Horn of Africa nation despite peace efforts. REUTERS/Shebelle Media

This aerial picture shows locals scatter as a foreign journalist assists Swedish cameraman Martin Adler (C), immediately after he was shot in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 23, 2006. A gunman shot dead at close range a Swedish television cameraman...more

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2006
This aerial picture shows locals scatter as a foreign journalist assists Swedish cameraman Martin Adler (C), immediately after he was shot in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 23, 2006. A gunman shot dead at close range a Swedish television cameraman covering a pro-Islamist demonstration in Mogadishu in renewed violence that has racked the Horn of Africa nation despite peace efforts. REUTERS/Shebelle Media
Close
50 / 52
Photographer Serhiy Nikolayev sits on an armchair in the village of Pesky, northwest of Donetsk, Ukraine, February 28, 2015. The Ukrainian journalist died after artillery fire struck near the village of Pesky, north-west of the rebel-held city of Donetsk, daily newspaper Sevodnya reported in an online statement. REUTERS/Max Rokotansky

Photographer Serhiy Nikolayev sits on an armchair in the village of Pesky, northwest of Donetsk, Ukraine, February 28, 2015. The Ukrainian journalist died after artillery fire struck near the village of Pesky, north-west of the rebel-held city of...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Photographer Serhiy Nikolayev sits on an armchair in the village of Pesky, northwest of Donetsk, Ukraine, February 28, 2015. The Ukrainian journalist died after artillery fire struck near the village of Pesky, north-west of the rebel-held city of Donetsk, daily newspaper Sevodnya reported in an online statement. REUTERS/Max Rokotansky
Close
51 / 52
A video grab shows the last frame of Reuters cameraman Fadel Shana before he was fatally wounded by an Israeli shell whilst working in the Gaza Strip April 16, 2008. Shana, a 23-year-old Palestinian, died after he stepped from his vehicle, apparently to film Israeli forces positioned several hundred meters (yards) away. Soundman Wafa Abu Mizyed, also in his 20s, sustained a shrapnel wound and was being treated in a Gaza hospital. REUTERS/Reuters TV-Fadel Shana

A video grab shows the last frame of Reuters cameraman Fadel Shana before he was fatally wounded by an Israeli shell whilst working in the Gaza Strip April 16, 2008. Shana, a 23-year-old Palestinian, died after he stepped from his vehicle, apparently...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 16, 2008
A video grab shows the last frame of Reuters cameraman Fadel Shana before he was fatally wounded by an Israeli shell whilst working in the Gaza Strip April 16, 2008. Shana, a 23-year-old Palestinian, died after he stepped from his vehicle, apparently to film Israeli forces positioned several hundred meters (yards) away. Soundman Wafa Abu Mizyed, also in his 20s, sustained a shrapnel wound and was being treated in a Gaza hospital. REUTERS/Reuters TV-Fadel Shana
Close
52 / 52
View Again
View Next
Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Next Slideshows

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel observed a day of mourning for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about...

9:49am EDT
Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams...

8:49am EDT
More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

Police responding to reports of a kidnapping found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human...

8:45am EDT
Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit and jockey John Velazquez stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the...

May 02 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Orthodox Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Live music returns to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence, as the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus.

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel observed a day of mourning for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about accountability for one of the country's worst civilian disasters.

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

Police responding to reports of a kidnapping found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation.

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit and jockey John Velazquez stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the Roses.

May Day protests around the world

May Day protests around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Montgomery County, where Schwenksville is located, has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state of Pennsylvania.

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Mourners remember Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast