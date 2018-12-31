Journey of the caravan
Darwin, a 12 year old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., looks out from under a tarp while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, travel on top of a truck as they make their way to Irapuato from Queretaro, Mexico, November 11, 2018 REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego, California, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, attempts to hitchhike on the motorway on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Yarisa Munguai, a migrant from Hondruas, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the U.S., comforts her baby in a makeshift camp at a gas station where the migrants wait for buses which take them to the Mexican...more
Jonathan Rodriguez, a seven-year-old migrant boy, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, waits to hitchhike after resting in a makeshift camp in Matias Romero, Mexico, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, get on the back of a truck while making their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, in Mexicali, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A pregnant migrant, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., faints during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., is detained for entering the country illegally during an operation of the Mexican police, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are detained by Mexico's Federal Police after attempting to illegally cross the border into the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018....more
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, rests among belongings of migrants who were transferred to another shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are silhouetted as they line up in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, climb a wall to evade police and reach the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico April...more
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego, California, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hug as a first group is allowed to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America, celebrate near the San Ysidro checkpoint as the first fellow migrants entered U.S. territory to seek asylum on Monday, in Tijuana, Mexico April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Milton, a migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, lays injured on the floor after falling from a truck whilst hitchhiking along the highway to Isla from Sayula de Aleman, Mexico,...more
A migrant woman and a girl, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America trying to reach the United States, board a bus to be transferred to a new temporary shelter following heavy rainfall in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29, 2018....more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, kiss as they walk through a makeshift camp in Mexico City, Mexico, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk on the road that links Arriaga and Tapanatepec, near Arriaga, Mexico November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, prays in a shelter in Mexicali, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Two migrants (C), part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., embrace during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mexican police block migrants, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, cross the Tijuana river to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Bassinet, a three-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America, is held by her nine-year-old sister Rachel as they take cover from the rain at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Honduran migrants cross the Lempa river, in the border line between Honduras and Guatemala near of Caliente to cross into Guatemala to join a caravan trying to reach the U.S, in Honduras October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climb a border fence as they try to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Families from Central America await apprehension along a dirt road after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., pray next to the border fence with the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., pray next to the border fence with the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A toddler, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, is held by his mother under a poncho during rainfall at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Honduran migrants hold their national flag during a march along a street in the city as they take a pause from traveling in their caravan, during their journey to the U.S., in Matias Romero, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, sleep at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, make their way at dawn to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, throws a stone to the Mexican Police as they try to pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October...more
A man from Honduras carries his daughter Allison, 4, as he walks amid a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States in the outskirts of Arriaga, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, try to catch a ride on a truck, in Irapuato, Mexico November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A man and his daughter, members of a migrant caravan from Central America, run between pigeons at the end of their journey through Mexico, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico April 28,...more
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., rest in a gym after arriving in Mapastepec, Mexico November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk as they carry a Honduras flag and a cross in Pijijiapan, Mexico, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Carol Santos, a migrant from Honduras and part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, fans her baby with a hat as they hitch a ride with fellow migrants in the back of a truck near Sayula de Aleman, Mexico November 11, 2018....more
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, is pictured inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, holds a bag as she and fellow migrants cross a railway line to stop a freight train and get on it, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Guatemala's police officers stand as Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., arrive to the border between Honduras and Guatemala, in Agua Caliente, Guatemala October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Honduran migrants hike in the forest after crossing the Lempa river, in the border line between Honduras and Guatemala to join a caravan trying to reach the U.S, in Guatemala October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hondura's police officers stand as Honduran migrants look on near of Agua Caliente while hoping to cross into Guatemala and join a caravan trying to reach the U.S., in Honduras October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., reacts with her children after storming a border checkpoint to cross into Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A child from Honduras, draped in a covering with an image of the American flag, walks ahead of his mother towards a plane deporting migrants back to Honduras from Mexico, at the Tapachula International Airport in Tapachula, Mexico, October 31, 2018....more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, climb onboard a truck to hitchhike along the highway to Sayula de Aleman from Donaji, Mexico, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., wait to open the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., holds a child as he goes down from a bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., reacts as he waits to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., protects her child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Migrants receive medical attention for blisters as they arrive to rest with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, in theTapachula city center, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., are pushed by other migrants after storming the Guatemalan checkpoint to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Central Americans, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., sleep on the pavement in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Atreece, a 14-year-old girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, baths in Rio Novillero as her father Carlos Martinez washes her hair in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October...more
A girl traveling with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico at sunrise October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant siblings from Honduras, Jenni, 5, Irvin, 6 and Alexander, 3, traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, look out from the metal bars of a truck after hitching a ride to Arriaga from Pijijiapan,...more
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., hits the shield of a federal policeman after storming the Guatemalan checkpoint to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A migrant, traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds on to the sideview mirror of a passing truck as he and others scramble to hitch a ride to Arriaga from Pijijiapan, Mexico October 26, 2018....more
Israel and Estelle, both from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, kiss while bathing in Rio Novillero in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Central Americans, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico and carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Central Americans, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., throw stones at riot police as they try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico and carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH An injured man part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, is been helped, during a clash with the Mexican Police after they pull down the...more
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., jump and climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint as others look while queueing to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19,...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, place their hands forward for food donations in the Tapachula city center, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men line up for food donations as families from Central America, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants en route to the United States, eat breakfast after awaking in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, throw stones at a Mexican Police helicopter after they pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October...more
A group of men, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S., pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, attempts to pull her daughter onto the back of a moving pick-up truck while hitching a ride to Juchitan from San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 29,...more
Migrants, part of a caravan from Central America en route to the United States, waves the colors of the Honduras flag as they celebrate after crossing into Mexico from Guatemala through the Suchiate River in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 29, 2018....more
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico,...more
Eight months pregnant Honduran migrant Erly Marcial, 21, takes a bath in the river next to her son David, 2, while they stay with fellow migrants in Tapanatepec, Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, en route to the United States, makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Central American migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., rest at a public square in Tapachula, Mexico, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A caravan of nearly seven thousand migrants from Central America walk towards Tapachula from Ciudad Hidalgo while en route to the United States, in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., receive food near the bridge that marks the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run as they attempt to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Honduran migrant, traveling with caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds one of her five children while resting roadside between Arriaga and Pijijiapan, Mexico October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Father and son, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, sleep along a sidewalk in the Tapachula city center, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Maria Martinez and Oscar Garcia, migrant from Honduras and part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, hold the hands of their daughter Maria, 4, while they walk next to the border wall with their son...more
Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection,...more
Migrant men, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, catch a ride on truck from the outskirts of Arriaga, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, sleep along a sidewalk in the Tapachula city center, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Catarina Alonzo (C), mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy detained alongside his father for illegally entering the U.S., who fell ill and died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), reacts at her home in the village of...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico at dawn October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman from Honduras holds her children as they walk along a dirt road after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
David Amador, 25, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America traveling to the U.S., poses for a picture as he holds a cross at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
