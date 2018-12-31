Edition:
Journey of the caravan

Darwin, a 12 year old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., looks out from under a tarp while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, travel on top of a truck as they make their way to Irapuato from Queretaro, Mexico, November 11, 2018 REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego, California, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, attempts to hitchhike on the motorway on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Yarisa Munguai, a migrant from Hondruas, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the U.S., comforts her baby in a makeshift camp at a gas station where the migrants wait for buses which take them to the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Navojoa, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Jonathan Rodriguez, a seven-year-old migrant boy, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, waits to hitchhike after resting in a makeshift camp in Matias Romero, Mexico, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, get on the back of a truck while making their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, in Mexicali, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A pregnant migrant, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., faints during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., is detained for entering the country illegally during an operation of the Mexican police, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are detained by Mexico's Federal Police after attempting to illegally cross the border into the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, rests among belongings of migrants who were transferred to another shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are silhouetted as they line up in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, climb a wall to evade police and reach the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hold Honduran flags while sitting on the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of a demonstration, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a migrant caravan from Central America and their supporters sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park before making an asylum request, in San Diego, California, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America hug as a first group is allowed to enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America, celebrate near the San Ysidro checkpoint as the first fellow migrants entered U.S. territory to seek asylum on Monday, in Tijuana, Mexico April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Milton, a migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, lays injured on the floor after falling from a truck whilst hitchhiking along the highway to Isla from Sayula de Aleman, Mexico, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
A migrant woman and a girl, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America trying to reach the United States, board a bus to be transferred to a new temporary shelter following heavy rainfall in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, kiss as they walk through a makeshift camp in Mexico City, Mexico, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk on the road that links Arriaga and Tapanatepec, near Arriaga, Mexico November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, prays in a shelter in Mexicali, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Two migrants (C), part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., embrace during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Mexican police block migrants, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, cross the Tijuana river to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Bassinet, a three-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America, is held by her nine-year-old sister Rachel as they take cover from the rain at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Honduran migrants cross the Lempa river, in the border line between Honduras and Guatemala near of Caliente to cross into Guatemala to join a caravan trying to reach the U.S, in Honduras October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climb a border fence as they try to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Families from Central America await apprehension along a dirt road after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., pray next to the border fence with the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., pray next to the border fence with the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
A toddler, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, is held by his mother under a poncho during rainfall at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
Honduran migrants hold their national flag during a march along a street in the city as they take a pause from traveling in their caravan, during their journey to the U.S., in Matias Romero, Mexico April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, sleep at a sports centre in Matias Romero, Mexico April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, make their way at dawn to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A man part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, throws a stone to the Mexican Police as they try to pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A man from Honduras carries his daughter Allison, 4, as he walks amid a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States in the outskirts of Arriaga, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, try to catch a ride on a truck, in Irapuato, Mexico November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A man and his daughter, members of a migrant caravan from Central America, run between pigeons at the end of their journey through Mexico, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., rest in a gym after arriving in Mapastepec, Mexico November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, walk as they carry a Honduras flag and a cross in Pijijiapan, Mexico, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Carol Santos, a migrant from Honduras and part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, fans her baby with a hat as they hitch a ride with fellow migrants in the back of a truck near Sayula de Aleman, Mexico November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, is pictured inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, holds a bag as she and fellow migrants cross a railway line to stop a freight train and get on it, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Guatemala's police officers stand as Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., arrive to the border between Honduras and Guatemala, in Agua Caliente, Guatemala October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Honduran migrants hike in the forest after crossing the Lempa river, in the border line between Honduras and Guatemala to join a caravan trying to reach the U.S, in Guatemala October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Hondura's police officers stand as Honduran migrants look on near of Agua Caliente while hoping to cross into Guatemala and join a caravan trying to reach the U.S., in Honduras October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., reacts with her children after storming a border checkpoint to cross into Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A child from Honduras, draped in a covering with an image of the American flag, walks ahead of his mother towards a plane deporting migrants back to Honduras from Mexico, at the Tapachula International Airport in Tapachula, Mexico, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, climb onboard a truck to hitchhike along the highway to Sayula de Aleman from Donaji, Mexico, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., wait to open the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., holds a child as he goes down from a bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., reacts as he waits to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., protects her child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Migrants receive medical attention for blisters as they arrive to rest with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, in theTapachula city center, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., are pushed by other migrants after storming the Guatemalan checkpoint to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Central Americans, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., sleep on the pavement in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Atreece, a 14-year-old girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, baths in Rio Novillero as her father Carlos Martinez washes her hair in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
A girl traveling with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico at sunrise October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Migrant siblings from Honduras, Jenni, 5, Irvin, 6 and Alexander, 3, traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, look out from the metal bars of a truck after hitching a ride to Arriaga from Pijijiapan, Mexico October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., hits the shield of a federal policeman after storming the Guatemalan checkpoint to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A migrant, traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds on to the sideview mirror of a passing truck as he and others scramble to hitch a ride to Arriaga from Pijijiapan, Mexico October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Israel and Estelle, both from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, kiss while bathing in Rio Novillero in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Central Americans, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico and carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Central Americans, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., throw stones at riot police as they try to break through the border gate to cross into Mexico and carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH An injured man part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, is been helped, during a clash with the Mexican Police after they pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., jump and climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint as others look while queueing to enter Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, place their hands forward for food donations in the Tapachula city center, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Men line up for food donations as families from Central America, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants en route to the United States, eat breakfast after awaking in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Men part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, throw stones at a Mexican Police helicopter after they pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A group of men, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S., pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A migrant woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, attempts to pull her daughter onto the back of a moving pick-up truck while hitching a ride to Juchitan from San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan from Central America en route to the United States, waves the colors of the Honduras flag as they celebrate after crossing into Mexico from Guatemala through the Suchiate River in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Eight months pregnant Honduran migrant Erly Marcial, 21, takes a bath in the river next to her son David, 2, while they stay with fellow migrants in Tapanatepec, Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
A caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, en route to the United States, makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Central American migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., rest at a public square in Tapachula, Mexico, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A caravan of nearly seven thousand migrants from Central America walk towards Tapachula from Ciudad Hidalgo while en route to the United States, in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., receive food near the bridge that marks the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run as they attempt to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, December 09, 2018
A Honduran migrant, traveling with caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds one of her five children while resting roadside between Arriaga and Pijijiapan, Mexico October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Father and son, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, sleep along a sidewalk in the Tapachula city center, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Maria Martinez and Oscar Garcia, migrant from Honduras and part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, hold the hands of their daughter Maria, 4, while they walk next to the border wall with their son Steven, 9, after they crossed illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Migrant men, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, catch a ride on truck from the outskirts of Arriaga, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, sleep along a sidewalk in the Tapachula city center, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Catarina Alonzo (C), mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy detained alongside his father for illegally entering the U.S., who fell ill and died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), reacts at her home in the village of Yalambojoch, Guatemala December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico at dawn October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A woman from Honduras holds her children as they walk along a dirt road after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
David Amador, 25, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America traveling to the U.S., poses for a picture as he holds a cross at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
