Journey of the migrant child

Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the U.S, looks into the coffin containing the remains of her son during his funeral at a home village of Yalambojoch, Guatemala January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

