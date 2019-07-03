Journey of the migrant child
(Warning: graphic content.) A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A stroller abandoned by Central American migrants is seen after an immigration raid in their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man helps a girl to climb onto a boxcar as they join other Central American migrants (not pictured) in the freight train known as "The Beast" during their journey towards the United States, in Ixtepec, Mexico April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus...more
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Bravo as they cross illegally into the United States to turn themselves and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria are seen at the Rio Bravo in Matamoros, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Staff of a funeral parlor load a casket containing the body of 2-1/2-year-old Guatemalan migrant Wilmer Josue Ramirez, who was detained last month at the U.S.-Mexico border but released from U.S. custody with his mother during treatment for an...more
Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the U.S, looks into the coffin containing the...more
A migrant from Honduras helps his child get dressed after a bath in a river during a break in his journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Migrant children play soccer as their asylum-seeking families wait in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at a makeshift migrant camp near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, June 26, 2019....more
Honduran asylum seeker Ondina Guevara sits with 1-year-old son Joshua Caleb in a makeshift migrant camp as they wait in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico,...more
Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM), in Tapachula, Mexico April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A young girl, part of a group of Central American migrants seeking asylum, walks along a stretch of border fence after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A group of Central American migrants is questioned about their children's health after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso, Texas, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrants cross illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Guatemalan migrants Ismelda Cipriano, 31, and her daughter Petronila Cipriano, 12, sit in a truck after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man plays gives children rocks to play with inside an enclosure, where they are being held by CBP after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29,...more
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by CBP after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019....more
A drawing by a migrant child, recently released from CBP to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, depicts their time spent in custody, in this image released in Itasca, Illinois, July 3, 2019. Courtesy American Academy...more
An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol station is seen in a still image from video in Weslaco, Texas, June 11, 2019. Picture pixelated at source. Office of Inspector General/DHS/Handout via REUTERS
A drawing by a migrant child, recently released from CBP to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, depicts their time spent in custody, in this image released in Itasca, Illinois, July 3, 2019. Courtesy American Academy...more
DVD movies are seen during a tour of CBP temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Unaccompanied migrant children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman from Central America bathes a child inside the "House of the Refugee," which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and CBP due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church," which gives temporary shelter to asylum seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and CBP due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas...more
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Tyler G. Massey ties a migrant child's shoe at a shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Salvadoran migrant child Lupe sits on a bus as she leaves the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrant families seeking asylum are released from federal detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
