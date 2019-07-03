Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 3, 2019 | 6:40pm EDT

Journey of the migrant child

(Warning: graphic content.) A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

(Warning: graphic content.) A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
(Warning: graphic content.) A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
1 / 30
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
2 / 30
A stroller abandoned by Central American migrants is seen after an immigration raid in their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A stroller abandoned by Central American migrants is seen after an immigration raid in their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A stroller abandoned by Central American migrants is seen after an immigration raid in their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
3 / 30
A man helps a girl to climb onto a boxcar as they join other Central American migrants (not pictured) in the freight train known as "The Beast" during their journey towards the United States, in Ixtepec, Mexico April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

A man helps a girl to climb onto a boxcar as they join other Central American migrants (not pictured) in the freight train known as "The Beast" during their journey towards the United States, in Ixtepec, Mexico April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A man helps a girl to climb onto a boxcar as they join other Central American migrants (not pictured) in the freight train known as "The Beast" during their journey towards the United States, in Ixtepec, Mexico April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
4 / 30
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Bravo as they cross illegally into the United States to turn themselves and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Bravo as they cross illegally into the United States to turn themselves and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Bravo as they cross illegally into the United States to turn themselves and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
5 / 30
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 30
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria are seen at the Rio Bravo in Matamoros, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria are seen at the Rio Bravo in Matamoros, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria are seen at the Rio Bravo in Matamoros, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 30
Staff of a funeral parlor load a casket containing the body of 2-1/2-year-old Guatemalan migrant Wilmer Josue Ramirez, who was detained last month at the U.S.-Mexico border but released from U.S. custody with his mother during treatment for an illness, into a funeral hearse at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Staff of a funeral parlor load a casket containing the body of 2-1/2-year-old Guatemalan migrant Wilmer Josue Ramirez, who was detained last month at the U.S.-Mexico border but released from U.S. custody with his mother during treatment for an...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
Staff of a funeral parlor load a casket containing the body of 2-1/2-year-old Guatemalan migrant Wilmer Josue Ramirez, who was detained last month at the U.S.-Mexico border but released from U.S. custody with his mother during treatment for an illness, into a funeral hearse at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
8 / 30
Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the U.S, looks into the coffin containing the remains of her son during his funeral at a home village of Yalambojoch, Guatemala January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the U.S, looks into the coffin containing the...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the U.S, looks into the coffin containing the remains of her son during his funeral at a home village of Yalambojoch, Guatemala January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 30
A migrant from Honduras helps his child get dressed after a bath in a river during a break in his journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A migrant from Honduras helps his child get dressed after a bath in a river during a break in his journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A migrant from Honduras helps his child get dressed after a bath in a river during a break in his journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 30
Migrant children play soccer as their asylum-seeking families wait in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at a makeshift migrant camp near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrant children play soccer as their asylum-seeking families wait in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at a makeshift migrant camp near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, June 26, 2019....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Migrant children play soccer as their asylum-seeking families wait in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at a makeshift migrant camp near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
11 / 30
Honduran asylum seeker Ondina Guevara sits with 1-year-old son Joshua Caleb in a makeshift migrant camp as they wait in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Honduran asylum seeker Ondina Guevara sits with 1-year-old son Joshua Caleb in a makeshift migrant camp as they wait in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Honduran asylum seeker Ondina Guevara sits with 1-year-old son Joshua Caleb in a makeshift migrant camp as they wait in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
12 / 30
Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM), in Tapachula, Mexico April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM), in Tapachula, Mexico April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM), in Tapachula, Mexico April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 30
A young girl, part of a group of Central American migrants seeking asylum, walks along a stretch of border fence after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A young girl, part of a group of Central American migrants seeking asylum, walks along a stretch of border fence after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A young girl, part of a group of Central American migrants seeking asylum, walks along a stretch of border fence after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
14 / 30
A group of Central American migrants is questioned about their children's health after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso, Texas, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A group of Central American migrants is questioned about their children's health after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso, Texas, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A group of Central American migrants is questioned about their children's health after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso, Texas, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 30
Migrants cross illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants cross illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Migrants cross illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
16 / 30
Guatemalan migrants Ismelda Cipriano, 31, and her daughter Petronila Cipriano, 12, sit in a truck after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Guatemalan migrants Ismelda Cipriano, 31, and her daughter Petronila Cipriano, 12, sit in a truck after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Guatemalan migrants Ismelda Cipriano, 31, and her daughter Petronila Cipriano, 12, sit in a truck after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 30
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
18 / 30
A man plays gives children rocks to play with inside an enclosure, where they are being held by CBP after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man plays gives children rocks to play with inside an enclosure, where they are being held by CBP after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29,...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A man plays gives children rocks to play with inside an enclosure, where they are being held by CBP after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 30
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by CBP after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by CBP after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by CBP after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
20 / 30
A drawing by a migrant child, recently released from CBP to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, depicts their time spent in custody, in this image released in Itasca, Illinois, July 3, 2019. Courtesy American Academy of Pediatrics/Handout via REUTERS

A drawing by a migrant child, recently released from CBP to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, depicts their time spent in custody, in this image released in Itasca, Illinois, July 3, 2019. Courtesy American Academy...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A drawing by a migrant child, recently released from CBP to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, depicts their time spent in custody, in this image released in Itasca, Illinois, July 3, 2019. Courtesy American Academy of Pediatrics/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 30
An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol station is seen in a still image from video in Weslaco, Texas, June 11, 2019. Picture pixelated at source. Office of Inspector General/DHS/Handout via REUTERS

An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol station is seen in a still image from video in Weslaco, Texas, June 11, 2019. Picture pixelated at source. Office of Inspector General/DHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol station is seen in a still image from video in Weslaco, Texas, June 11, 2019. Picture pixelated at source. Office of Inspector General/DHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 30
A drawing by a migrant child, recently released from CBP to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, depicts their time spent in custody, in this image released in Itasca, Illinois, July 3, 2019. Courtesy American Academy of Pediatrics/Handout via REUTERS

A drawing by a migrant child, recently released from CBP to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, depicts their time spent in custody, in this image released in Itasca, Illinois, July 3, 2019. Courtesy American Academy...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A drawing by a migrant child, recently released from CBP to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, depicts their time spent in custody, in this image released in Itasca, Illinois, July 3, 2019. Courtesy American Academy of Pediatrics/Handout via REUTERS
Close
23 / 30
DVD movies are seen during a tour of CBP temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

DVD movies are seen during a tour of CBP temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
DVD movies are seen during a tour of CBP temporary facilities in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
24 / 30
Unaccompanied migrant children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Unaccompanied migrant children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Unaccompanied migrant children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 30
A woman from Central America bathes a child inside the "House of the Refugee," which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and CBP due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from Central America bathes a child inside the "House of the Refugee," which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and CBP due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A woman from Central America bathes a child inside the "House of the Refugee," which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and CBP due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
26 / 30
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church," which gives temporary shelter to asylum seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and CBP due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church," which gives temporary shelter to asylum seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and CBP due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church," which gives temporary shelter to asylum seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and CBP due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
27 / 30
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Tyler G. Massey ties a migrant child's shoe at a shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Tyler G. Massey ties a migrant child's shoe at a shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Tyler G. Massey ties a migrant child's shoe at a shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Close
28 / 30
Salvadoran migrant child Lupe sits on a bus as she leaves the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Salvadoran migrant child Lupe sits on a bus as she leaves the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Salvadoran migrant child Lupe sits on a bus as she leaves the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
29 / 30
Migrant families seeking asylum are released from federal detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrant families seeking asylum are released from federal detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Migrant families seeking asylum are released from federal detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

Next Slideshows

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

A long-range strike from Jackie Groenen sent the Netherlands into their first ever women's World Cup final as they edged Sweden 1-0 after extra time in their...

6:35pm EDT
Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

At least 44 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in an air strike on a migrant detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the U.N. mission to the...

6:20pm EDT
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

4:05pm EDT
Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.

2:15pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

A long-range strike from Jackie Groenen sent the Netherlands into their first ever women's World Cup final as they edged Sweden 1-0 after extra time in their semi-final on Wednesday.

Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

At least 44 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in an air strike on a migrant detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the U.N. mission to the country said.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire and dangerously overcrowded conditions without necessities such as soap, showers, diapers and hot meals.

Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.

Chile's solar eclipse

Chile's solar eclipse

People gather to watch a total solar eclipse in northern Chile, one of the few places in the world that will be directly facing the sun when the moon passes in front of the earth.

Dramatic military parades around the world

Dramatic military parades around the world

As Washington, D.C., prepares to celebrate July Fourth with a military "Salute to America" that will feature military bands, a parade and flyovers from the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force One, here's a look at other countries that hold military marches.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast