Journey of the migrant child
Texas State Trooper asks asylum-seeking migrants Edith and son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. About a dozen...more
A shoe is seen surrounded by wristbands discarded by asylum-seeking migrants from Central America along the banks of the Rio Grande river where migrants entered the United States from Mexico, in Penitas, Texas, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Maria, 4, from El Salvador, is held by her mother Loudi as they walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Smugglers return towards Mexico after transporting migrant families and children across the Rio Grande River into the United States in Penitas, Texas, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families and children sit in the back of a police truck for transport after they crossed the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors are transported in a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves into U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent removes a wristband worn by Santiago, a four-year-old asylum-seeking migrant boy from Honduras, after he crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico with his mother in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021....more
Gabriella, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, carries her six-year-old son Diego as they walk through the brush after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants who traveled to northern Mexico seeking asylum in the United States, are seen carrying empty water jugs at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves into U.S Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant girl who traveled with their parents to northern Mexico seeking asylum in the United States eats a lollipop at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Eduardo Josue, 4, from Honduras, waits for transport on a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves into U.S Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant girl from Brazil, an asylum seeker under the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program, sits on a bench inside the El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants walk out of the Rio Bravo river after crossing it to turn themselves into U.S Border Patrol agents and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A child looks out from a tent next to other migrants from Central America who are camping outside the El Chaparral border crossing, hoping to cross and request asylum in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A migrant girl from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, looks out a bus window as she is taken to a shelter after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue her asylum request in the United States, in El Paso,...more
A migrant child from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, stands at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue the asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico...more
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Migrants, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, walk after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo river after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, the U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
