Journey to Mecca
Muslim pilgrims walk out after the Friday prayer at the Grand mosque ahead of annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Muslim pilgrim from Afghanistan speaks on the phone after night prayers beside the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Muslim pilgrim takes photograph with his mobile phone while others circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslim pilgrims walk out after the Friday prayer at the Grand mosque, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslim pilgrims watch as others circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslim pilgrims gather before the Friday prayer at the Grand mosque, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Muslim pilgrims walk towards the Grand mosque, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Muslim pilgrim takes a video with his mobile phone while others circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Palestinian girl kisses the hand of her grandmother who leaves Gaza for the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives wait for haj pilgrims to take off at the airport in Ahmedabad, India, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim pilgrim carries his belongings as he leaves for the annual haj pilgrimage in Guwahati, India, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Muslim pilgrims wave towards their relatives before leaving for the annual haj pilgrimage in Guwahati, India, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
