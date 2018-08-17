Edition:
Journey to Mecca

Muslim pilgrims walk out after the Friday prayer at the Grand mosque ahead of annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A Muslim pilgrim from Afghanistan speaks on the phone after night prayers beside the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A Muslim pilgrim takes photograph with his mobile phone while others circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Muslim pilgrims walk out after the Friday prayer at the Grand mosque, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Muslim pilgrims watch as others circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Muslim pilgrims gather before the Friday prayer at the Grand mosque, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Muslim pilgrims walk towards the Grand mosque, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2018
A Muslim pilgrim takes a video with his mobile phone while others circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A Palestinian girl kisses the hand of her grandmother who leaves Gaza for the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Relatives wait for haj pilgrims to take off at the airport in Ahmedabad, India, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A Muslim pilgrim carries his belongings as he leaves for the annual haj pilgrimage in Guwahati, India, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Muslim pilgrims wave towards their relatives before leaving for the annual haj pilgrimage in Guwahati, India, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
