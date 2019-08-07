Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 7, 2019 | 9:45am EDT

Journey to Mecca

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 10
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 10
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 10
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 10
Muslim pilgrims walk towards the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 5. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Muslim pilgrims walk towards the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 5. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Muslim pilgrims walk towards the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 5. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 10
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 10
Saudi security officials monitors screens connected to surveillance cameras at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 5. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Saudi security officials monitors screens connected to surveillance cameras at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 5. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Saudi security officials monitors screens connected to surveillance cameras at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 5. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
7 / 10
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 10
Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 4. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 4. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 4. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 10
Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 4. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 4. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 4. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Next Slideshows

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourning across the United States after two mass shootings on the weekend leave 31 dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Aug 06 2019
International Army Games

International Army Games

Armed forces from dozens of countries flex their military might in Russia's International Army Games.

Aug 06 2019
Best of the Pan Am Games

Best of the Pan Am Games

More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Peru.

Aug 06 2019
Blasts rock Russian arms depot

Blasts rock Russian arms depot

Thousands of people were evacuated after a series of blasts rocked an arms depot at a military base in Siberia, with artillery shells landing up to 18 miles...

Aug 06 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourning across the United States after two mass shootings on the weekend leave 31 dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

International Army Games

International Army Games

Armed forces from dozens of countries flex their military might in Russia's International Army Games.

Best of the Pan Am Games

Best of the Pan Am Games

More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Peru.

Blasts rock Russian arms depot

Blasts rock Russian arms depot

Thousands of people were evacuated after a series of blasts rocked an arms depot at a military base in Siberia, with artillery shells landing up to 18 miles from the base.

Drought reveals lost Buddhist temple in Thailand

Drought reveals lost Buddhist temple in Thailand

Thousands are flocking to see a Buddhist temple exposed after drought drove water levels to record lows where it had been submerged.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Police battle protesters as strike cripples Hong Kong

Police battle protesters as strike cripples Hong Kong

Strikes crippled rail and bus services across Hong Kong during Monday morning rush hour and led to the cancellation of more than 200 flights in the latest anti-government campaign.

Congo races to contain Ebola

Congo races to contain Ebola

Congolese authorities race to contain an Ebola epidemic after a gold miner with a large family spread the virus in the east's main city of Goma.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast