Pictures | Sun Jul 25, 2021 | 3:48pm EDT

Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Women's 10m air pistol silver medallist Antoaneta Boneva of Bulgaria reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Danielle Lawrie of Canada's softball team reacts at the dugout after Canada lost to Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Shota Mishvelidze of Georgia reacts after failing a lift in men's 61kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Amandine Buchard of France reacts after winning the 52kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts during his first round tennis men's singles match against Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
She Tingmao of China and Wang Han of China reacts after winning gold in 3m springboard synchro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Jourdan Delacruz of the United States reacts after a lift in 49kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Gold medallist Yang Qian of China celebrates on the podium in 10m air rifle. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia and Naohisa Takato of Japan react before results are announced in the men's 60kg judo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Igor Reizlin of Ukraine celebrates after competing in the men's individual epee quarterfinal. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Chiara Pellacani of Italy reacts in the women's 3m springboard synchro final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Gabriela Sasnal of Poland reacts with the coach after performing on the beam qualifications. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Luther Singh of South Africa reacts after missing a penalty against France in the soccer group round. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Chelsie Giles of Britain reacts during a 52kg judo match against Charline Van Snick of Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea reacts after competing in women's individual foil. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Jovanka Radicevic of Montenegro reacts during the women's handball match against Angola. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Cherif Younousse of Qatar and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar react after scoring a point in men's beach volleyball against Switzerland. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Vincent Milou of France reacts during the men's street skateboarding final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Abdullah Sediqi of the Refugee Olympic Team reacts after competing in the men's featherweight taekwondo last 16. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Ebrar Karakurt of Turkey reacts in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Australia's men's water polo head coach Elvis Fatovic reacts. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Dina Meshref of Egypt reacts during table tennis match against Natalia Partyka of Poland. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Leonardo Fioravanti of Italy reacts during Heat 2 of men's shortboard surfing. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan of Mongolia reacts during the women's 3x3 basketball match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Goga Chkheidze of Georgia reacts after failing a lift in men's 67kg weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts during women's individual all-around competition. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Skateboarder Nyjah Huston of the United States reacts. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Tetiana Levytska-Shukvani of Georgia reacts after sustaining an injury during match in women's 52kg judo. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Gymnast Mai Murakami of Japan reacts during an interview. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Michelle Coleman of Sweden reacts after the women's 4x100m freestyle relay race. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Paola Egonu of Italy reacts in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain reacts after winning silver in women's 48kg taekwondo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Richard Carapaz of Ecuador celebrates winning gold in men's road race cycling. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Rayderley Zapata of Spain reacts in men's horizontal bar qualification. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Anna Ntountounaki of Greece reacts in the women's 100m butterfly semifinal. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Alexis Vega of Mexico celebrates scoring their first goal with Diego Lainez of Mexico and Carlos Rodriguez of Mexico against France in men's soccer. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
Gabi Rennie of New Zealand celebrates scoring their first goal against Australia in women's soccer. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Eduarda Taleska of Brazil and Samara Vieira of Brazil react after the match in women's handball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Marta of Brazil celebrates scoring their third goal against China in women's soccer. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
