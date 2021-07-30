Edition:
Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

Julio Mayora of Venezuela celebrates during the Men's 73kg Weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates with Lilly King of the United States, Annie Lazor of the United States and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa after setting a new World record during the Women's 200m Breaststroke. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Reggie Jagers of the United States reacts during the Men's Discus Throw. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in Men's Singles Tennis. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Valentina Rodini of Italy and Federica Casarini of Italy celebrate after winning gold in the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Shamil Borchashvili of Austria celebrates after winning against Sagi Muki of Israel during the Men's 81kg Judo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Jiri Prskavec of Czech Republic celebrates after winning gold in the Men's K1 Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Kaliema Antomarchi of Cuba reacts after scoring the winning point against Guusje Steenhuis of the Netherlands in the Woman's Judo 78kg repechage round. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Jessica Fox of Australia reacts after winning gold in the Women's C1 Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Kristina Seredina of the Russian Olympic Committee in action with Philadelphia Orlando of Kenya. during the Women Rugby Sevens. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning the match against Du Yue of China and Li Yinhui of China in Badminton Women's Doubles. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Gold medallist Sunisa Lee of the United States kisses her Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around medal in front of the Olympic rings. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after a lift in the Men's 73kg competition. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Team China celebrates winning gold and setting a world record during the Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after winning the Men's 100m Freestyle. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Gold medallist Selemon Barega of Ethiopia celebrates after crossing the line to win ahead of silver medallist, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda and bronze medallist, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda in the Men's 10000m. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Abner Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after winning the fight against Hussein Iashaish of Jordan in the Men's Heavyweight Boxing Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Women's 10m air pistol silver medallist Antoaneta Boneva of Bulgaria reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Danielle Lawrie of Canada's softball team reacts at the dugout after Canada lost to Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Shota Mishvelidze of Georgia reacts after failing a lift in men's 61kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Amandine Buchard of France reacts after winning the 52kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts during his first round tennis men's singles match against Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
She Tingmao of China and Wang Han of China reacts after winning gold in 3m springboard synchro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Jourdan Delacruz of the United States reacts after a lift in 49kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Gold medallist Yang Qian of China celebrates on the podium in 10m air rifle. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia and Naohisa Takato of Japan react before results are announced in the men's 60kg judo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Igor Reizlin of Ukraine celebrates after competing in the men's individual epee quarterfinal. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Chiara Pellacani of Italy reacts in the women's 3m springboard synchro final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Gabriela Sasnal of Poland reacts with the coach after performing on the beam qualifications. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Luther Singh of South Africa reacts after missing a penalty against France in the soccer group round. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Chelsie Giles of Britain reacts during a 52kg judo match against Charline Van Snick of Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea reacts after competing in women's individual foil. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Jovanka Radicevic of Montenegro reacts during the women's handball match against Angola. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Cherif Younousse of Qatar and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar react after scoring a point in men's beach volleyball against Switzerland. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Vincent Milou of France reacts during the men's street skateboarding final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Abdullah Sediqi of the Refugee Olympic Team reacts after competing in the men's featherweight taekwondo last 16. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Ebrar Karakurt of Turkey reacts in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Australia's men's water polo head coach Elvis Fatovic reacts. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Dina Meshref of Egypt reacts during table tennis match against Natalia Partyka of Poland. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Leonardo Fioravanti of Italy reacts during Heat 2 of men's shortboard surfing. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan of Mongolia reacts during the women's 3x3 basketball match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Goga Chkheidze of Georgia reacts after failing a lift in men's 67kg weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts during women's individual all-around competition. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Skateboarder Nyjah Huston of the United States reacts. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Tetiana Levytska-Shukvani of Georgia reacts after sustaining an injury during match in women's 52kg judo. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Gymnast Mai Murakami of Japan reacts during an interview. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Michelle Coleman of Sweden reacts after the women's 4x100m freestyle relay race. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Paola Egonu of Italy reacts in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain reacts after winning silver in women's 48kg taekwondo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Richard Carapaz of Ecuador celebrates winning gold in men's road race cycling. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Rayderley Zapata of Spain reacts in men's horizontal bar qualification. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Anna Ntountounaki of Greece reacts in the women's 100m butterfly semifinal. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Alexis Vega of Mexico celebrates scoring their first goal with Diego Lainez of Mexico and Carlos Rodriguez of Mexico against France in men's soccer. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
Gabi Rennie of New Zealand celebrates scoring their first goal against Australia in women's soccer. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Eduarda Taleska of Brazil and Samara Vieira of Brazil react after the match in women's handball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Marta of Brazil celebrates scoring their third goal against China in women's soccer. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
