Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics
Julio Mayora of Venezuela celebrates during the Men's 73kg Weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates with Lilly King of the United States, Annie Lazor of the United States and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa after setting a new World record during the Women's 200m Breaststroke. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reggie Jagers of the United States reacts during the Men's Discus Throw. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in Men's Singles Tennis. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Valentina Rodini of Italy and Federica Casarini of Italy celebrate after winning gold in the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Shamil Borchashvili of Austria celebrates after winning against Sagi Muki of Israel during the Men's 81kg Judo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Jiri Prskavec of Czech Republic celebrates after winning gold in the Men's K1 Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Kaliema Antomarchi of Cuba reacts after scoring the winning point against Guusje Steenhuis of the Netherlands in the Woman's Judo 78kg repechage round. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Jessica Fox of Australia reacts after winning gold in the Women's C1 Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Kristina Seredina of the Russian Olympic Committee in action with Philadelphia Orlando of Kenya. during the Women Rugby Sevens. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning the match against Du Yue of China and Li Yinhui of China in Badminton Women's Doubles. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Gold medallist Sunisa Lee of the United States kisses her Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around medal in front of the Olympic rings. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after a lift in the Men's 73kg competition. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Team China celebrates winning gold and setting a world record during the Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after winning the Men's 100m Freestyle. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Gold medallist Selemon Barega of Ethiopia celebrates after crossing the line to win ahead of silver medallist, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda and bronze medallist, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda in the Men's 10000m. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Abner Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after winning the fight against Hussein Iashaish of Jordan in the Men's Heavyweight Boxing Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Women's 10m air pistol silver medallist Antoaneta Boneva of Bulgaria reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Danielle Lawrie of Canada's softball team reacts at the dugout after Canada lost to Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Shota Mishvelidze of Georgia reacts after failing a lift in men's 61kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Amandine Buchard of France reacts after winning the 52kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts during his first round tennis men's singles match against Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea. REUTERS/Mike Segar
She Tingmao of China and Wang Han of China reacts after winning gold in 3m springboard synchro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jourdan Delacruz of the United States reacts after a lift in 49kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Gold medallist Yang Qian of China celebrates on the podium in 10m air rifle. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia and Naohisa Takato of Japan react before results are announced in the men's 60kg judo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Igor Reizlin of Ukraine celebrates after competing in the men's individual epee quarterfinal. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Chiara Pellacani of Italy reacts in the women's 3m springboard synchro final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Gabriela Sasnal of Poland reacts with the coach after performing on the beam qualifications. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Luther Singh of South Africa reacts after missing a penalty against France in the soccer group round. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Chelsie Giles of Britain reacts during a 52kg judo match against Charline Van Snick of Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea reacts after competing in women's individual foil. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Jovanka Radicevic of Montenegro reacts during the women's handball match against Angola. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cherif Younousse of Qatar and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar react after scoring a point in men's beach volleyball against Switzerland. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Vincent Milou of France reacts during the men's street skateboarding final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Abdullah Sediqi of the Refugee Olympic Team reacts after competing in the men's featherweight taekwondo last 16. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ebrar Karakurt of Turkey reacts in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Australia's men's water polo head coach Elvis Fatovic reacts. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Dina Meshref of Egypt reacts during table tennis match against Natalia Partyka of Poland. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Leonardo Fioravanti of Italy reacts during Heat 2 of men's shortboard surfing. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan of Mongolia reacts during the women's 3x3 basketball match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Goga Chkheidze of Georgia reacts after failing a lift in men's 67kg weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts during women's individual all-around competition. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Skateboarder Nyjah Huston of the United States reacts. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tetiana Levytska-Shukvani of Georgia reacts after sustaining an injury during match in women's 52kg judo. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Gymnast Mai Murakami of Japan reacts during an interview. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Michelle Coleman of Sweden reacts after the women's 4x100m freestyle relay race. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Paola Egonu of Italy reacts in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain reacts after winning silver in women's 48kg taekwondo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Richard Carapaz of Ecuador celebrates winning gold in men's road race cycling. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Rayderley Zapata of Spain reacts in men's horizontal bar qualification. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Anna Ntountounaki of Greece reacts in the women's 100m butterfly semifinal. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Alexis Vega of Mexico celebrates scoring their first goal with Diego Lainez of Mexico and Carlos Rodriguez of Mexico against France in men's soccer. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Gabi Rennie of New Zealand celebrates scoring their first goal against Australia in women's soccer. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Eduarda Taleska of Brazil and Samara Vieira of Brazil react after the match in women's handball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Marta of Brazil celebrates scoring their third goal against China in women's soccer. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
