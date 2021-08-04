Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Aug 4, 2021 | 3:48pm EDT

Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the women's 100m hurdles, August 2. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Kevin Mayer of France reacts after jumping in the decathlon men's high jump, August 4. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Genevieve Gregson of Australia reacts after falling down during the women's 3000m steeplechase, August 4.REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany jump into the water as they celebrate winning bronze after the men's 49er, August 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Arlen Lopez Cardona of Cuba and Benjamin Whittaker of Britain react after their heavyweight fight, August 4. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Andre De Grasse of Canada celebrates after winning gold in the men's 200m, August 4. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Frank Staebler of Germany reacts after winning bronze in men's 67kg Greco-Roman wrestling, August 4. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Tamyra Marianna Mensah Stock of the United States celebrates after winning gold in women's 68kg freestyle wrestling, August 3. REUTERS/Leah Millis

David Liti of New Zealand reacts during men's +109kg weightlifting, August 4. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold during men's 400m hurdles, August 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mariah Williams of Australia reacts after they lost their match against India in women's hockey, August 2. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Valarie Allman of the United States celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist, Kristin Pudenz of Germany in women's discus, August 2. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sara Slott Petersen of Denmark looks dejected in the rain during the women's 400m hurdles semifinal, August 2. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Mourad Aliev of France refuses to leave a ringside after the referee disqualified him during his super heavyweight fight with Cheavon Clarke of Britain, August 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts during the men's 4 X 100m medley relay final, August 1.REUTERS/Carl Recine

Y. Watanabe of Japan looks dejected after the men's basketball match against Argentina, August 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Julio Mayora of Venezuela celebrates during the Men's 73kg Weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates with Lilly King of the United States, Annie Lazor of the United States and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa after setting a new World record during the Women's 200m Breaststroke. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reggie Jagers of the United States reacts during the Men's Discus Throw. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in Men's Singles Tennis. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Valentina Rodini of Italy and Federica Casarini of Italy celebrate after winning gold in the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Shamil Borchashvili of Austria celebrates after winning against Sagi Muki of Israel during the Men's 81kg Judo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Jiri Prskavec of Czech Republic celebrates after winning gold in the Men's K1 Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Kaliema Antomarchi of Cuba reacts after scoring the winning point against Guusje Steenhuis of the Netherlands in the Woman's Judo 78kg repechage round. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Jessica Fox of Australia reacts after winning gold in the Women's C1 Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Kristina Seredina of the Russian Olympic Committee in action with Philadelphia Orlando of Kenya. during the Women Rugby Sevens. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning the match against Du Yue of China and Li Yinhui of China in Badminton Women's Doubles. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after a lift in the Men's 73kg competition. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Team China celebrates winning gold and setting a world record during the Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after winning the Men's 100m Freestyle. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Gold medallist Selemon Barega of Ethiopia celebrates after crossing the line to win ahead of silver medallist, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda and bronze medallist, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda in the Men's 10000m. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Abner Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after winning the fight against Hussein Iashaish of Jordan in the Men's Heavyweight Boxing Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Women's 10m air pistol silver medallist Antoaneta Boneva of Bulgaria reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Danielle Lawrie of Canada's softball team reacts at the dugout after Canada lost to Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Shota Mishvelidze of Georgia reacts after failing a lift in men's 61kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Amandine Buchard of France reacts after winning the 52kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts during his first round tennis men's singles match against Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea. REUTERS/Mike Segar

She Tingmao of China and Wang Han of China reacts after winning gold in 3m springboard synchro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jourdan Delacruz of the United States reacts after a lift in 49kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia and Naohisa Takato of Japan react before results are announced in the men's 60kg judo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Igor Reizlin of Ukraine celebrates after competing in the men's individual epee quarterfinal. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Chiara Pellacani of Italy reacts in the women's 3m springboard synchro final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Gabriela Sasnal of Poland reacts with the coach after performing on the beam qualifications. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Luther Singh of South Africa reacts after missing a penalty against France in the soccer group round. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Chelsie Giles of Britain reacts during a 52kg judo match against Charline Van Snick of Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea reacts after competing in women's individual foil. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Jovanka Radicevic of Montenegro reacts during the women's handball match against Angola. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Cherif Younousse of Qatar and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar react after scoring a point in men's beach volleyball against Switzerland. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Vincent Milou of France reacts during the men's street skateboarding final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Abdullah Sediqi of the Refugee Olympic Team reacts after competing in the men's featherweight taekwondo last 16. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Ebrar Karakurt of Turkey reacts in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Australia's men's water polo head coach Elvis Fatovic reacts. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Dina Meshref of Egypt reacts during table tennis match against Natalia Partyka of Poland. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Leonardo Fioravanti of Italy reacts during Heat 2 of men's shortboard surfing. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan of Mongolia reacts during the women's 3x3 basketball match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Goga Chkheidze of Georgia reacts after failing a lift in men's 67kg weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts during women's individual all-around competition. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston of the United States reacts. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tetiana Levytska-Shukvani of Georgia reacts after sustaining an injury during match in women's 52kg judo. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Gymnast Mai Murakami of Japan reacts during an interview. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Paola Egonu of Italy reacts in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain reacts after winning silver in women's 48kg taekwondo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Rayderley Zapata of Spain reacts in men's horizontal bar qualification. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Anna Ntountounaki of Greece reacts in the women's 100m butterfly semifinal. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Alexis Vega of Mexico celebrates scoring their first goal with Diego Lainez of Mexico and Carlos Rodriguez of Mexico against France in men's soccer. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Gabi Rennie of New Zealand celebrates scoring their first goal against Australia in women's soccer. REUTERS/Edgar Su

