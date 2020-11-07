Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course shortly after news media declared U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Sterling, Virginia, November 7, 2020....more
Women celebrate in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, gestures after media announced Joe Biden has won Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrates in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
A child lies on the floor as supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate on Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People celebrate in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People celebrate in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dancers perform outside the Minneapolis third police precinct before a march in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a Go-Pro camera reacts at "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential...more
U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., November 7, 2020. ...more
People react in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People celebrate in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A person holds a figure depicting the head of President Donald Trump in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A bride and a groom look on as people react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sisters Nyla, 11, and Jada Carter, 23, gesture while chanting "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" at supporters of President Donald Trump across the road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People march to celebrate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Nick Zajdel holds up a sign at a rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Trump supporters gather outside the venue for a Trump legal team news conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People react in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump participate on a 'Stop the Steal' protest at the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People celebrate in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People react outside the State Capitol building, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People celebrate at Columbus Circle, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People at Central Park react in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People react in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People at Central Park react in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Next Slideshows
Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner
Supporters of President Trump react to the announcement that Joe Biden has won the election.
Joe Biden's road to the presidency
Joe Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, completed a long climb to the political mountaintop that includes two...
Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president
Kamala Harris becomes the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the country's second highest office.
Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election
Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's...
MORE IN PICTURES
Biden supporters celebrate victory
Supporters of Joe Biden take to the streets to celebrate his victory over President Trump in the presidential election.
Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner
Supporters of President Trump react to the announcement that Joe Biden has won the election.
Joe Biden's road to the presidency
Joe Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, completed a long climb to the political mountaintop that includes two previous failed presidential bids by defeating President Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president
Kamala Harris becomes the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the country's second highest office.
Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election
Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.
Protests across America over post-election uncertainty
Americans hold dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the presidential election as ballot-counting continues in a handful of states.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election
The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.
Trump and Biden supporters hold dueling rallies outside vote-counting centers
Backers of President Trump demonstrate against what he has baselessly called a rigged election, in battleground states where votes were still being counted.