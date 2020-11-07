Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Nov 7, 2020 | 2:55pm EST

Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner

President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course shortly after news media declared U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Sterling, Virginia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course shortly after news media declared U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Sterling, Virginia, November 7, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course shortly after news media declared U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Sterling, Virginia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 39
Women celebrate in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Women celebrate in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Women celebrate in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
2 / 39
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a placard at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
3 / 39
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
Close
4 / 39
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 39
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, gestures after media announced Joe Biden has won Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, gestures after media announced Joe Biden has won Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, gestures after media announced Joe Biden has won Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 39
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrates in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrates in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrates in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Close
7 / 39
A child lies on the floor as supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A child lies on the floor as supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A child lies on the floor as supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 39
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate on Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate on Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate on Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 39
People celebrate in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People celebrate in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 39
People celebrate in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People celebrate in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 39
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 39
Dancers perform outside the Minneapolis third police precinct before a march in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Dancers perform outside the Minneapolis third police precinct before a march in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Dancers perform outside the Minneapolis third police precinct before a march in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
13 / 39
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a Go-Pro camera reacts at &nbsp;"Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a Go-Pro camera reacts at  "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a Go-Pro camera reacts at  "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
14 / 39
U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., November 7, 2020. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 39
People react in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People react in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
16 / 39
People celebrate in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People celebrate in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 39
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
18 / 39
A person holds a figure depicting the head of President Donald Trump in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person holds a figure depicting the head of President Donald Trump in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A person holds a figure depicting the head of President Donald Trump in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 39
A bride and a groom look on as people react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A bride and a groom look on as people react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A bride and a groom look on as people react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
20 / 39
Sisters Nyla, 11, and Jada Carter, 23, gesture while chanting "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" at supporters of President Donald Trump across the road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sisters Nyla, 11, and Jada Carter, 23, gesture while chanting "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" at supporters of President Donald Trump across the road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Sisters Nyla, 11, and Jada Carter, 23, gesture while chanting "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" at supporters of President Donald Trump across the road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
21 / 39
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
22 / 39
People march to celebrate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

People march to celebrate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People march to celebrate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
23 / 39
Nick Zajdel holds up a sign at a rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Nick Zajdel holds up a sign at a rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Nick Zajdel holds up a sign at a rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
24 / 39
Trump supporters gather outside the venue for a Trump legal team news conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Trump supporters gather outside the venue for a Trump legal team news conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Trump supporters gather outside the venue for a Trump legal team news conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
25 / 39
President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
26 / 39
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
27 / 39
People react in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People react in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
28 / 39
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
29 / 39
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
30 / 39
Supporters of President Donald Trump participate on a 'Stop the Steal' protest at the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate on a 'Stop the Steal' protest at the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump participate on a 'Stop the Steal' protest at the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
31 / 39
People celebrate in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People celebrate in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
32 / 39
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
33 / 39
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
34 / 39
People react outside the State Capitol building, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Leah Millis

People react outside the State Capitol building, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react outside the State Capitol building, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
35 / 39
People celebrate at Columbus Circle, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People celebrate at Columbus Circle, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate at Columbus Circle, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
36 / 39
People at Central Park react in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People at Central Park react in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People at Central Park react in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
37 / 39
People react in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

People react in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
38 / 39
People at Central Park react in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People at Central Park react in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People at Central Park react in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Next Slideshows

Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Supporters of President Trump react to the announcement that Joe Biden has won the election.

2:53pm EST
Joe Biden's road to the presidency

Joe Biden's road to the presidency

Joe Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, completed a long climb to the political mountaintop that includes two...

12:11pm EST
Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president

Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president

Kamala Harris becomes the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the country's second highest office.

11:54am EST
Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election

Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's...

11:44am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Biden supporters celebrate victory

Biden supporters celebrate victory

Supporters of Joe Biden take to the streets to celebrate his victory over President Trump in the presidential election.

Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Supporters of President Trump react to the announcement that Joe Biden has won the election.

Joe Biden's road to the presidency

Joe Biden's road to the presidency

Joe Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, completed a long climb to the political mountaintop that includes two previous failed presidential bids by defeating President Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president

Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president

Kamala Harris becomes the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the country's second highest office.

Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election

Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

Protests across America over post-election uncertainty

Protests across America over post-election uncertainty

Americans hold dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the presidential election as ballot-counting continues in a handful of states.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.

Trump and Biden supporters hold dueling rallies outside vote-counting centers

Trump and Biden supporters hold dueling rallies outside vote-counting centers

Backers of President Trump demonstrate against what he has baselessly called a rigged election, in battleground states where votes were still being counted.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast