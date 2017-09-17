Juggalos march on Washington
Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Bruce, known by his stage name Violent J, speaks to the crowd during the Juggalo March in Washington.The march was a protest against the FBI and Justice Department for listing Juggalos as a �loosely organized hybrid...more
Supporters of the Insane Clown Posse gather near the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Joseph Utsler (C), from the hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of the the hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters and fans of Insane Clown Posse in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Insane Clown Posse members Joseph Utsler, known by his stage name Shaggy 2 Dope, and Joseph Bruce, known by his stage name Violent J, speak. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Protesters gather near the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters and fans of Insane Clown Posse in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters and fans of Insane Clown Posse protest during the Juggalo March in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, protest. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Fans of Insane Clown Posse dance in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Utsler, known by his stage name Shaggy 2 Dope, marches. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters and fans of Insane Clown Posse protest during the Juggalo March. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Fans of Insane Clown Posse dance in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Fans of Insane Clown Posse dance in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Bruce, known by his stage name Violent J, arrives to speak to the crowd. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse protest against the FBI and Justice Department for listing them as a �loosely organized hybrid gang' in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator with an Insane Clown Posse-themed tattoo looks on during the Juggalo March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A speaker is seen near the reflecting pool during the Juggalo March. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Bruce, known by his stage name Violent J, speaks. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators gather near the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Next Slideshows
Florida Keys devastated by Hurricane Irma
Federal officials say that 25 percent of homes were destroyed and 65 percent suffered major damage when Irma barreled ashore in the Florida Keys.
Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma
Damage to the Caribbean island following Hurricane Irma.
Blast in London underground
Several people are injured at a London underground station after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train.
11-year-old cuts White House lawn
11-year-old Frank Giaccio wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.