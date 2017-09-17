Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Sep 16, 2017 | 8:06pm EDT

Juggalos march on Washington

Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Bruce, known by his stage name Violent J, speaks to the crowd during the Juggalo March in Washington.The march was a protest against the FBI and Justice Department for listing Juggalos as a �loosely organized hybrid gang'. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters of the Insane Clown Posse gather near the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Joseph Utsler (C), from the hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters of the the hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters and fans of Insane Clown Posse in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Insane Clown Posse members Joseph Utsler, known by his stage name Shaggy 2 Dope, and Joseph Bruce, known by his stage name Violent J, speak. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Protesters gather near the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters and fans of Insane Clown Posse in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters and fans of Insane Clown Posse protest during the Juggalo March in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, protest. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Fans of Insane Clown Posse dance in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Utsler, known by his stage name Shaggy 2 Dope, marches. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters and fans of Insane Clown Posse protest during the Juggalo March. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Fans of Insane Clown Posse dance in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Fans of Insane Clown Posse dance in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Bruce, known by his stage name Violent J, arrives to speak to the crowd. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse protest against the FBI and Justice Department for listing them as a �loosely organized hybrid gang' in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
A demonstrator with an Insane Clown Posse-themed tattoo looks on during the Juggalo March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
A speaker is seen near the reflecting pool during the Juggalo March. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Bruce, known by his stage name Violent J, speaks. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Supporters of Insane Clown Posse in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Demonstrators gather near the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
