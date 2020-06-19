Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 19, 2020 | 3:15pm EDT

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

A child takes part in a rally as demonstrators march down Central Park West during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in Manhattan, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A child takes part in a rally as demonstrators march down Central Park West during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A child takes part in a rally as demonstrators march down Central Park West during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in Manhattan, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 24
People kneel as they raise their fists during a protest to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People kneel as they raise their fists during a protest to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People kneel as they raise their fists during a protest to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
2 / 24
A demonstrator holds a large umbrella while marching down Pennsylvania Avenue during events to mark Juneteenth near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A demonstrator holds a large umbrella while marching down Pennsylvania Avenue during events to mark Juneteenth near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A demonstrator holds a large umbrella while marching down Pennsylvania Avenue during events to mark Juneteenth near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
3 / 24
A person holds a sign as members of the ILWU and the A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) rally at the Port of Seattle during part of a West Coast port shutdown for Juneteenth in Seattle, Washington, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A person holds a sign as members of the ILWU and the A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) rally at the Port of Seattle during part of a West Coast port shutdown for Juneteenth in Seattle, Washington, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A person holds a sign as members of the ILWU and the A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) rally at the Port of Seattle during part of a West Coast port shutdown for Juneteenth in Seattle, Washington, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
4 / 24
A sock depicting President Trump is pictured as protesters crowd in front of the Federal Courthouse during the events to mark Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A sock depicting President Trump is pictured as protesters crowd in front of the Federal Courthouse during the events to mark Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A sock depicting President Trump is pictured as protesters crowd in front of the Federal Courthouse during the events to mark Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
5 / 24
People take part in an event to mark Juneteenth in Atlanta, Georgia, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

People take part in an event to mark Juneteenth in Atlanta, Georgia, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People take part in an event to mark Juneteenth in Atlanta, Georgia, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
6 / 24
A demonstrator raises a fist in front of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during a protest to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A demonstrator raises a fist in front of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during a protest to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A demonstrator raises a fist in front of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during a protest to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
7 / 24
A demonstrator holds a sign as she marches along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A demonstrator holds a sign as she marches along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign as she marches along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 24
People hold placards as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People hold placards as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People hold placards as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
9 / 24
People watch as demonstrators march along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People watch as demonstrators march along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People watch as demonstrators march along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 24
A demonstrator is pictured as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A demonstrator is pictured as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A demonstrator is pictured as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
11 / 24
People take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 24
Demonstrators raise their fists during events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Demonstrators raise their fists during events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Demonstrators raise their fists during events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
13 / 24
Ricco Wright poses for a photo on a street painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' message to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ricco Wright poses for a photo on a street painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' message to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Ricco Wright poses for a photo on a street painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' message to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 24
A 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on Black Wall Street for events to mark Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on Black Wall Street for events to mark Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on Black Wall Street for events to mark Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
15 / 24
People carry a banner as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People carry a banner as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People carry a banner as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 24
Demonstrators march along Central Park as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstrators march along Central Park as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Demonstrators march along Central Park as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 24
People hold placards as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People hold placards as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People hold placards as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
18 / 24
A demonstrator holds a flag as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A demonstrator holds a flag as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A demonstrator holds a flag as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 24
A demonstrator speaks during events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A demonstrator speaks during events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A demonstrator speaks during events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 24
Demonstrators raise their fists as they march along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstrators raise their fists as they march along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Demonstrators raise their fists as they march along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
21 / 24
Demonstrators march as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstrators march as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Demonstrators march as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 24
A demonstrator raises his fist as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A demonstrator raises his fist as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A demonstrator raises his fist as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
23 / 24
Demonstrators calling to defund the police march during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators calling to defund the police march during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Demonstrators calling to defund the police march during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Next Slideshows

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of...

2:08pm EDT
Confederate monuments come down across America

Confederate monuments come down across America

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

10:58am EDT
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality...

8:27am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

1:14am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked Black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.

Confederate monuments come down across America

Confederate monuments come down across America

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Iran said its navy had successfully fired a new locally made cruise missile during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf.

Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks and empty stands replace hats and around 300,000 people that would normally attend the five day annual racing event.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast