Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism
A child takes part in a rally as demonstrators march down Central Park West during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United...more
People kneel as they raise their fists during a protest to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A demonstrator holds a large umbrella while marching down Pennsylvania Avenue during events to mark Juneteenth near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A person holds a sign as members of the ILWU and the A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) rally at the Port of Seattle during part of a West Coast port shutdown for Juneteenth in Seattle, Washington, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A sock depicting President Trump is pictured as protesters crowd in front of the Federal Courthouse during the events to mark Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People take part in an event to mark Juneteenth in Atlanta, Georgia, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A demonstrator raises a fist in front of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during a protest to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A demonstrator holds a sign as she marches along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People hold placards as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
People watch as demonstrators march along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator is pictured as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
People take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators raise their fists during events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Ricco Wright poses for a photo on a street painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' message to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on Black Wall Street for events to mark Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People carry a banner as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators march along Central Park as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People hold placards as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A demonstrator holds a flag as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator speaks during events to mark Juneteenth in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators raise their fists as they march along Central Park during events to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, in New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators march as they take part in events to mark Juneteenth amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in Harlem, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator raises his fist as people take part in events to mark Juneteenth in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Demonstrators calling to defund the police march during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide...more
