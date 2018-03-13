Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 13, 2018

Juniper Cobra military exercises

A U.S. Marine and an Israeli soldier practice urban combat during Juniper Cobra, a U.S.-Israeli joint air defense exercise, in Zeelim, southern Israel, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marines and Israeli soldiers participate in Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marines and Israeli soldiers practice urban combat during Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marine rests on the ground during Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marines participate in Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marine travels in an armored personnel carrier (APC) during Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marines practice urban combat during Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marines and Israeli soldiers participate in Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marines participate in Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marine sits on top of an armored personnel carrier (APC) during Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marine operates an unmanned aerial vehicle during Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marines participate in Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Marines and Israeli soldiers participate in Juniper Cobra. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

