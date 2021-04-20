Edition:
Pictures | Tue Apr 20, 2021 | 7:58am EDT

Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Demonstrators march through downtown after the closing statements in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
An image of George Floyd hangs from a necklace worn by a family member after a prayer session outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing arguments, April 19. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
The Floyd family and Reverend Al Sharpton gesture as they arrive at the Hennepin County Government Center for closing statements, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Gianna Floyd, 6, walks outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Demonstrators march through downtown Minneapolis demanding justice for George Floyd and Daunte Wright while jury deliberations begin for Chauvin's murder trial, April 19. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Reverend Al Sharpton, surrounded by family members of George Floyd and politicians, leads a prayer session outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing arguments, April 19.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar leaves the Hennepin County Government Center after the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Demonstrators listen to speakers during a march downtown after the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Victor Ramirez, who was hit in the face by a rubber bullet during protests for Daunte Wright last week, addresses the crowd during a march through downtown after the closing statements, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Activist Leslie Redmond addresses Minneapolis high school students who walked out of class and congregated outside the US Bank Stadium during the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Demonstrators raise their fists while surrounding Rev. Jesse Jackson after he addressed demonstrators during a march through downtown after the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs demanding justice for George Floyd and Daunte Wright while jury deliberations begin, April 19. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump prays during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
A couple embrace as they sit on a bench at the "Say Their Names Cemetery," which includes dozens of headstones representing Black Americans who have died at the hands of police, after the closing arguments in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, April 19. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Prosecutor Steven Schleicher makes closing arguments during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (R) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, April 19. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as defence attorney Eric Nelson makes closing arguments during the trial of Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, April 19. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
