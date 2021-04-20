Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial
Demonstrators march through downtown after the closing statements in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
An image of George Floyd hangs from a necklace worn by a family member after a prayer session outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing arguments, April 19. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Floyd family and Reverend Al Sharpton gesture as they arrive at the Hennepin County Government Center for closing statements, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Gianna Floyd, 6, walks outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators march through downtown Minneapolis demanding justice for George Floyd and Daunte Wright while jury deliberations begin for Chauvin's murder trial, April 19. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Reverend Al Sharpton, surrounded by family members of George Floyd and politicians, leads a prayer session outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing arguments, April 19. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar leaves the Hennepin County Government Center after the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators listen to speakers during a march downtown after the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Victor Ramirez, who was hit in the face by a rubber bullet during protests for Daunte Wright last week, addresses the crowd during a march through downtown after the closing statements, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Activist Leslie Redmond addresses Minneapolis high school students who walked out of class and congregated outside the US Bank Stadium during the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators raise their fists while surrounding Rev. Jesse Jackson after he addressed demonstrators during a march through downtown after the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators hold signs demanding justice for George Floyd and Daunte Wright while jury deliberations begin, April 19. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump prays during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing statements in the trial, April 19. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A couple embrace as they sit on a bench at the "Say Their Names Cemetery," which includes dozens of headstones representing Black Americans who have died at the hands of police, after the closing arguments in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, April...more
Prosecutor Steven Schleicher makes closing arguments during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (R) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, April 19....more
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as defence attorney Eric Nelson makes closing arguments during the trial of Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, April 19. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
The 56th Academy of Country Music awards show was broadcast live from three different venues across Nashville, rather than at the usual Las Vegas venue.